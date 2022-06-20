fbpx

Lotus Emira

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

82%

Lotus Emira

(2022 - present)

    Summary

    The Lotus Emira is a two-seater, rear-engined sports that was launched in early 2022, and is the company’s first new model since production of the long-serving Evorea, Exige and Elise models ended in 2021. Lotus has also claimed that it will be the final petrol-powered car it will ever build as it shifts towards an electric future.

    Replacing three separate models is a tall order, but Auto Trader comments that the Lotus Emira is “a massive step forward” for Lotus – “preserving the performance and handling we loved” from the Exige and Evora, “but with the luxuries and technology modern drivers demand.”

    In traditional Lotus spirit, the Emira is no slouch. Customers can choose between a 360hp four-cylinder petrol engine which is also found in the Mercedes-AMG A45, or a 400hp supercharged petrol V6 supplied by Toyota. Carbuyer says the latter makes the Emira perform “like a small supercar”.

    “It sounds great and looks sensational too”, Auto Express adds, “and has an interior that’s miles better in design and quality than any of its predecessors.”

    That said, Parkers asserts that the Emira’s closest market rival, the Porsche 718 Cayman, still has the upper hand when it comes to interior quality, and that the Porsche is the more practical choice for day-to-day travel.

    Though, “is it as special as the Lotus?”, Evo asks of the 718 Cayman. “Certainly not to look at and for that sense of occasion. The Emira feels every inch the next-generation sports car Lotus wants and needs it to be.”

    As of June 2022, the Lotus Emira holds an Expert Rating of 82%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK media. That’s a few points behind the Porsche 718 Cayman (currently 85%) and Alpine A110 (89%).

    Emira highlights

    • Supercar looks and performance
    • Class-leading driving dynamics
    • Comfortable and refined interior

    Emira lowlights

    • Former Lotus flagships were more exciting
    • No rear seats and rivals are more practical
    • Question marks around reliability

    Key specifications

    Body style: Two-door coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £59,995 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Lotus Emira static front view | Expert Rating
    Lotus Emira front view | Expert Rating
    Lotus Emira rear view | Expert Rating
    Lotus Emira interior view | Expert Rating

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of June 2022, the Lotus Emira has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Lotus Emira has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Lotus Emira is a brand new model so we don’t yet have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Emira, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Lotus Emira, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alpine A110 | Audi TT | BMW Z4 | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR Supra

    Reviewers agree that the Emira coupé is a big leap forward for the Lotus brand, with impressive driving dynamics and a high-quality interior.Sean ReesLotus Emira

