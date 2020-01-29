Lotus Evora GT410 revealed | The Car Expert
Model update

Lotus Evora GT410 revealed as more road-oriented sports car

Toned-down variant of GT410 Sport puts ‘improved usability’ at the forefront of its approach.

Ryan Hirons
Lotus has brought ‘improved usability’ to its Evora range with a new variant — the Lotus Evora GT410.

Sitting alongside the GT410 Sport, this new model takes on more comfort-focused features over its sibling as standard despite undercutting it in price.

Sparco sports seats and air conditioning are included, while a reversing camera has been introduced to improve visibility in low-speed manoeuvres. Its infotainment system also features Apple CarPlay as standard, along with DAB Radio.

  • Lotus Evora GT410 - rear | The Car Expert
  • Lotus Evora GT410 - interior and dashboard | The Car Expert

More sound deadening material has been added as well to cut down road noise and improve refinement, while integrated armrests and storage bins have been fitted to the doors.

 

Alterations have been made to the Evora GT410’s suspension setup up as well for a more comfortable ride, while Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres are fitted as standard for better all-weather grip.

Its engine remains the same, with a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 located in the middle of the car delivering 410hp and 420Nm of torque to the rear wheels. As a result, 0-60mph is covered in 4.1 seconds, with a 186mph top speed said to be possible.

Pricing for the Lotus Evora GT410 kicks off at £82,900, undercutting the Sport by £3,000, with order books now open.

Articles by Ryan Hirons are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

