Major price cuts among Corsa and Mokka range changes

Vauxhall has made changes to the model line-up in its Corsa and Mokka ranges, including price cuts of more than £3,000.

From this month both the Corsa supermini and Mokka SUV will be offered in a simplified three-model range, dubbed Design, GS Line and Ultimate in similar fashion to the trim levels announced for the new Vauxhall Astra.

Design is intended as the entry-level grade, though with such features as alloy wheels and driver-assistance technology including automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition. All versions also come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

GS Line versions gain more sports-pitched styling with more technology including climate control and rear parking sensors, while the range-topping Ultimate models wear a modified version of the GS Line styling with further technology upgrades including adaptive cruise control, lane-positioning and matrix LED headlamps.

Vauxhall says that cutting the choice of models available – the Corsa range drops from 15 models to eight and the Mokka from 16 to 11 – has enabled the offering of better-value cars. Design versions see a £500 price cut, GS Line models £1,000 while the Ultimate models are reduced by £3,150.

Prices for the new Corsa range will start at £17,340, and the new Mokka £22,265, with first deliveries in August.

While the Corsa and Mokka will be available in all three trim levels, the electric versions of the two cars, the Corsa-e and Mokka-e, will only be offered in GS Line or Ultimate trim.

The updates include very few technical changes, though the Corsa-e has now been fitted with the ‘e-toggle’ shift already available on the Mokka-e – this allows selection between drive, neutral and reverse modes, and includes a Brake button which provides battery energy recovery by regenerative braking.

All Corsa-e and Mokka-e variants remain eligible for the Government’s plug-in car grant of £1,500. Corsa-e prices start at £27,055 once the grant is factored in.

The Vauxhall Corsa has been on sale since late 2019, and has been frequently praised for its exterior styling and improved handling, though there have been criticisms levelled against the supermini’s interior quality. The Corsa currently holds an Expert Rating of 64%, while the all-electric Corsa-e fares a little better with an Expert Rating of 65%.

The Vauxhall Mokka and Mokka-e are currently the highest scoring Vauxhall models in our Expert Rating Index. Both models are commended for their bold styling, though there are more practical alternatives available on the market. The Mokka holds an Expert Rating of 68%, while the Mokka-e holds an Expert Rating of 74%.