Make these checks before towing

You used to have to take a test if you wanted to tow a caravan or trailer but that all changed a few years ago, Now, if you have a ‘standard’ Category B driving licence, you can hitch up to a caravan, trailer or horse box and take to the road.

But that does not remove your obligations when it comes to safety for you and other road users, and towing is a road skill that should not be taken lightly.

There are towing courses available for drivers new to towing or wanting to improve their skills if they are expecting to pull a trailer or caravan in the future. Even if you are confident in towing on the open road, but you have not done it for a while, it’s worth practicing basic movements, such as reversing, on a closed road or quiet track.

Now safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist has released a series of towing tips for drivers taking to the highways this summer and later this year, calling it the WISER list.

The WISER checklist for caravan and trailer towing

W for weight

Check the ‘Gross Train Weight’ (the weight of your fully-loaded car plus a fully-loaded trailer) on the car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) plate. It’s an offence to drive the car if you’ve exceeded this weight. Make allowances for limited acceleration and longer stopping distances. With a loaded trailer you may not stop as quickly as you are used to, so leave plenty of space.

I for insurance

Most car insurance policies cover you for towing a caravan or trailer. However, this will usually only be third party, meaning that if your caravan became detached from the car you would be covered for injury to other people or damage to their property, but the ‘van would not be covered. Also ensure you have appropriate breakdown cover. Most recovery companies won’t take a trailer unless it is specified in your contract.

S for speed

Speed limits for vehicles towing trailers are lower than you might be used to when you’re not towing. On single-carriageway roads your maximum speed is 50mph, while on dual carriageways and motorways the maximum speed is 60mph. There are other rules when towing, so check them. You must not use the third lane of a three-lane motorway, for example. The penalty is £100 and three points on your driving licence.

E for engine

Consider whether your car is powerful enough to be towing a trailer. A good rule of thumb is to check the maximum mass or weight of the trailer. If it’s 85% or less than the total kerb weight of the car, then towing should be fine.

R for reversing

Go slow and steady. The slower you do it, the less likely you are to get into trouble. Find an empty field or car park so you can quietly practice until you are confident. To steer the trailer, you need to move the wheel in the opposite direction to that if you were reversing the car with no trailer. This can be tricky, but practice makes perfect – the more you do it the more natural it becomes.

