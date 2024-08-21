fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Car ownership advice

Make these checks before towing

You no longer have to take a special test if you want to tow a caravan or trailer. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore the dangers.

Our Expert Partners

Our commercial partners can assist you with every aspect of owning a car
AA logo 600x300

Join the UK's #1 breakdown cover provider.
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, GAP, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Book My Garage logo 2022

Compare instant car service, repair and MOT deals.
Find out more

ebay logo 600x300

Find the missing part for your vehicle.
Find out more

Euro Car Parts logo

Latest offers and Star Buys from Euro Car Parts.
Find out more

Kwik Fit logo

For tyres, brakes, MOT, exhausts and car services you can trust.
Find out more

Who Can Fix My Car 2022 logo 600x300

Find local garages you can rely on.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
More car ownership advice
spot_imgspot_img
by Tom Johnston

You used to have to take a test if you wanted to tow a caravan or trailer but that all changed a few years ago, Now, if you have a ‘standard’ Category B driving licence, you can hitch up to a caravan, trailer or horse box and take to the road.

But that does not remove your obligations when it comes to safety for you and other road users, and towing is a road skill that should not be taken lightly. 

There are towing courses available for drivers new to towing or wanting to improve their skills if they are expecting to pull a trailer or caravan in the future. Even if you are confident in towing on the open road, but you have not done it for a while, it’s worth practicing basic movements, such as reversing, on a closed road or quiet track.

Now safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist has released a series of towing tips for drivers taking to the highways this summer and later this year, calling it the WISER list.

The WISER checklist for caravan and trailer towing

W for weight
Check the ‘Gross Train Weight’ (the weight of your fully-loaded car plus a fully-loaded trailer) on the car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) plate. It’s an offence to drive the car if you’ve exceeded this weight. Make allowances for limited acceleration and longer stopping distances. With a loaded trailer you may not stop as quickly as you are used to, so leave plenty of space.  

I for insurance
Most car insurance policies cover you for towing a caravan or trailer. However, this will usually only be third party, meaning that if your caravan became detached from the car you would be covered for injury to other people or damage to their property, but the ‘van would not be covered. Also ensure you have appropriate breakdown cover. Most recovery companies won’t take a trailer unless it is specified in your contract.

S for speed
Speed limits for vehicles towing trailers are lower than you might be used to when you’re not towing. On single-carriageway roads your maximum speed is 50mph, while on dual carriageways and motorways the maximum speed is 60mph. There are other rules when towing, so check them. You must not use the third lane of a three-lane motorway, for example. The penalty is £100 and three points on your driving licence.

E for engine
Consider whether your car is powerful enough to be towing a trailer. A good rule of thumb is to check the maximum mass or weight of the trailer. If it’s 85% or less than the total kerb weight of the car, then towing should be fine.

R for reversing
Go slow and steady. The slower you do it, the less likely you are to get into trouble. Find an empty field or car park so you can quietly practice until you are confident. To steer the trailer, you need to move the wheel in the opposite direction to that if you were reversing the car with no trailer. This can be tricky, but practice makes perfect – the more you do it the more natural it becomes.

Read more:

Latest car ownership features and advice

Tom Johnston
Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved