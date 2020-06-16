Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

67 %
Expert Rating
Maserati Ghibli (2013 onwards) Expert Rating

Maserati Ghibli

The Maserati Ghibli is a large executive saloon, which was launched in 2013 and substantially updated in late 2017. It is available with either petrol or diesel V6 enginers, with a hybrid model set to join the range in late 2020.

The Ghibli’s twin-turbo petrol V6 engines are built for Maserati by Ferrari in Maranello. This arrangement will come to an end when the current model Ghibli finishes production, as Ferrari and Maserati are no longer part of the same overarching Fiat Group. The diesel engine is not produced by Ferrari.

The Maserati Ghibli has received fairy average reviews from the UK motoring media, although its worth pointing out that its cause is not helped by its rivals being some of the best cars on the market – the class-leading BMW 5 Series is possibly the best car that BMW makes, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 are similary superior to most cars in their respective families. So the Ghibli is a good car in a field dominates by outstanding cars.

The Ghibli has been praised for its style and image, as well as its Ferrari-sourced petrol V6 engine. However, it has been criticised for not matching the level of comfort and quality that the best cars in its class display.

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £54,835 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2013
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Maserati Ghibli was tested by Euro NCAP in 2013 and was awarded a five-star rating.

This rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Maserati Ghibli has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we’ll update this information.

