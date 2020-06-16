The Maserati Ghibli is a large executive saloon, which was launched in 2013 and substantially updated in late 2017. It is available with either petrol or diesel V6 enginers, with a hybrid model set to join the range in late 2020.

The Ghibli’s twin-turbo petrol V6 engines are built for Maserati by Ferrari in Maranello. This arrangement will come to an end when the current model Ghibli finishes production, as Ferrari and Maserati are no longer part of the same overarching Fiat Group. The diesel engine is not produced by Ferrari.

The Maserati Ghibli has received fairy average reviews from the UK motoring media, although its worth pointing out that its cause is not helped by its rivals being some of the best cars on the market – the class-leading BMW 5 Series is possibly the best car that BMW makes, while the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 are similary superior to most cars in their respective families. So the Ghibli is a good car in a field dominates by outstanding cars.

The Ghibli has been praised for its style and image, as well as its Ferrari-sourced petrol V6 engine. However, it has been criticised for not matching the level of comfort and quality that the best cars in its class display.

More Maserati ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £54,835 on-road Launched: Autumn 2013

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “Maserati is a bit of a hidden gem. The Ghibli serves up every bit as much luxury as perhaps better-known rivals, but with a diesel engine offering fuel consumption figures close to 50mpg it is also a surprisingly sensible purchase, especially in the corporate market.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Maserati Ghibli combines style and quality with sharp handling to rival the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not Maserati’s finest hour, but it’s a breath of fresh air in this often straight-laced market.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Maserati Ghibli offers an Italian alternative to the popular German premium saloons, albeit at a higher price. It struggles to match those rivals for quality and doesn’t drive as well either, but the engines are strong, the badge is a proper luxury draw and its exotic looks really make it pop.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 7 / 10

“Maserati further polishes an impressively capable machine that combines genuine handling ability with improved refinement”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s the most rounded Maserati ever created. But the sense it leaves is not of how good it is, but of how much better it could and should have been.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S GranLusso

Score: 6 / 10

“It would be easy to understand anyone falling for the Maserati Ghibli’s interior, and its quietly handsome style, too. While it doesn’t offer all the electronics hardware of a Mercedes E-Class or a BMW 5 Series, the list of missing items is less serious than previously.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want an upmarket diesel saloon, it’s hard to make a case for the Maserati Ghibli as the competition is so well-rounded, and also much cheaper in some cases, with better interior quality. If you want a nutcase saloon to thrash through the mountains at the weekend and sit on the motorway during the week, it’s an intriguing option that does feel special to look at.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“The Maserati Ghibli remains pragmatically almost impossible to recommend, but easy to fall for. Buy one and you won’t have the cheapest, comfiest or most tech-laden car in your street, but you will be safe in the knowledge that you’ve got the most stylish and probably the most interesting.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“The Maserati Ghibli is hugely alluring in many ways, but it comes with a higher price tag and more compromises than other large executive saloons.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Maserati Ghibli is a sleek and sporty alternative to more mainstream executive cars from Audi, BMW and Mercedes, but it’s comparatively expensive to run.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic Ghibli S

Score: 7 / 10

“Stylish and much improved dynamically, but still a way short of the best in class overall”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 7 / 10

“Stylish and dripping with badge appeal, but off the pace of class best”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Stunning saloon is great to drive, but pricey”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

“I loved driving this saloon. For all its faults, the Maserati Ghibli is a heart-rules-over-the-head buy. It’s the only car in this sector that can give its pin-stripe suitors a bit of passion.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic Ghibli S

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s comfortable and it’s practical and it’s quiet and, I have to say, it’s also a lovely place to sit. Apart from the beeping. And on top of all that, it’s a Maserati. Which means you can say to your husband, ‘Shall we take the Maserati tonight?’, which will make you feel extremely warm and fuzzy.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The allure of this exotic Italian brand is undoubtedly strong, plus the Maserati Ghibli looks suitably special inside and out. However, its diesel engine and ride comfort are disappointing, while the BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF are both more enjoyable to drive. As is so often the case with Maserati, it’s a case of whether you let your heart overrule your head.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Credible alternative to the establishment, without being quite as talented as the key players.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“If you’re overly familiar with its established foes (most of them German), and the Maserati Ghibli diesel is sitting on the company car list among them, it may prove difficult to resist its more superficial charms. Head further up the range, though, and it’s hard to escape that Alfa Romeo now makes a better fast four-door than Maserati.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 7 / 10

“It boils down to one simple question: should you? In isolation, the Ghibli is convincingly seductive and perfectly credible. As it stands, the diesel emits 158g/km CO2 and sits in the 26 per cent company car tax band, so it’s there or thereabouts. But forget all that, and do me a favour when you get to the end of this paragraph: just say the last word out loud – Maserati.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Maserati Ghibli sports swanky looks, but is off the pace in most other areas.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“It’s an imposingly styled and highly luxurious car, but too many flaws limit its appeal compared with German rivals.”

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Maserati Ghibli was tested by Euro NCAP in 2013 and was awarded a five-star rating.

This rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Maserati Ghibli has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we’ll update this information.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Maserati Ghibli, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | BMW 5 Series | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90 | Volvo V90

More Maserati ratings, reviews, news and features