Expert Rating

Maserati GranTurismo

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

73%

Expert Rating

Maserati GranTurismo

(2023 - present)

    Maserati GranTurismo | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Maserati GranTurismo is a luxurious two-door coupé. Launched in 2023, it’s the second generation to carry the GranTurismo name but the latest in a long line of Maserati grand touring coupés.

    It’s powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, although an all-electric version called the GranTurismo Folgore will join the range soon. We’re building a separate Expert Rating for this model, so check back soon.

    The new GranTurismo has been well-received by UK reviewers, AutoTrader explaining that the coupé is “more high-tech, more eco-friendly and more precise” than its predecessor “without losing the essential sense of glamour”. As with the previous model, which was produced from 2007 to 2019, it’s a 2+2 coupé with two front seats plus two (fairly cramped) rear seats.

    That said, several outlets conclude that the GranTurismo isn’t the most lavish grand tourer on the market, nor does it deliver the driving thrills of other upmarket coupés. “It can’t match the aristocratic image and five-star comfort of the Bentley Continental GT, nor the sharper-edged dynamics and adrenaline-pumping pace of the Porsche 911“, says Autocar‘s James Disdale, who adds that its engine lacks the old model’s “charisma and siren call.”

    Despite the strength of the competition however, reviewers agree that the Maserati is an engaging and well-engineered package that is certainly a capable match for the daily commute. As the Top Gear team sums up, “it feels, acts and drives expensively and comes across as better engineered and developed than any Maserati in living memory.”

    As of September 2023, the Maserati GranTurismo holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media to date. This is a brand new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in coming months.

    GranTurismo highlights

    • Glamourous long-distance cruiser
    • Stand out exterior looks
    • Powerful V6 engine
    • Refined handling

    GranTurismo lowlights

    • Alternatives come with more kit as standard
    • The Porsche 911 offers more driving thrills
    • Very expensive, base price and up
    • Interior quality doesn’t quite match the price tag

    Key specifications

    Body style: 2+2 coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £141,565 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2023/24
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Maserati GranTurismo front view | Expert Rating
    Maserati GranTurismo rear view | | Expert Rating
    Maserati GranTurismo interior view | | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of September 2023, the Maserati GranTurismo has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of September 2023, the Maserati GranTurismo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Maserati GranTurismo to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the GranTurismo, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Maserati GranTurismo. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Maserati GranTurismo, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Aston Martin DB12 | Bentley Continental GTBMW 8 Series | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari Roma | Lexus LC | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911

    More news, reviews and information about the Maserati GranTurismo at The Car Expert

    Maserati reveals all-new GranTurismo coupé

    Maserati reveals all-new GranTurismo coupé

    Maserati planning electrification, new sports cars and another SUV

    Maserati planning electrification, new sports cars and another SUV

