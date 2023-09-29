Summary

The Maserati GranTurismo is a luxurious two-door coupé. Launched in 2023, it’s the second generation to carry the GranTurismo name but the latest in a long line of Maserati grand touring coupés.

It’s powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, although an all-electric version called the GranTurismo Folgore will join the range soon. We’re building a separate Expert Rating for this model, so check back soon.

The new GranTurismo has been well-received by UK reviewers, AutoTrader explaining that the coupé is “more high-tech, more eco-friendly and more precise” than its predecessor “without losing the essential sense of glamour”. As with the previous model, which was produced from 2007 to 2019, it’s a 2+2 coupé with two front seats plus two (fairly cramped) rear seats.

That said, several outlets conclude that the GranTurismo isn’t the most lavish grand tourer on the market, nor does it deliver the driving thrills of other upmarket coupés. “It can’t match the aristocratic image and five-star comfort of the Bentley Continental GT, nor the sharper-edged dynamics and adrenaline-pumping pace of the Porsche 911“, says Autocar‘s James Disdale, who adds that its engine lacks the old model’s “charisma and siren call.”

Despite the strength of the competition however, reviewers agree that the Maserati is an engaging and well-engineered package that is certainly a capable match for the daily commute. As the Top Gear team sums up, “it feels, acts and drives expensively and comes across as better engineered and developed than any Maserati in living memory.”

As of September 2023, the Maserati GranTurismo holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK motoring media to date. This is a brand new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in coming months.

GranTurismo highlights Glamourous long-distance cruiser

Stand out exterior looks

Powerful V6 engine

Refined handling GranTurismo lowlights Alternatives come with more kit as standard

The Porsche 911 offers more driving thrills

Very expensive, base price and up

Interior quality doesn’t quite match the price tag

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 coupé

Engines: petrol

Price: From £141,565 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

‘The stunning new petrol-powered Maserati GranTurismo updates the traditional grand-tourer recipe.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Maserati GranTurismo is more high-tech, more eco-friendly and more precise than before without losing the essential sense of glamour.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic Trofeo

Score: 8 / 10

“It can’t match the aristocratic image and five-star comfort of the Bentley Continental GT, nor the sharper-edged dynamics and adrenaline-pumping pace of the Porsche 911, but it’s not hard to see the appeal of the Maserati GranTurismo, which is a vastly more polished performer than its predecessor, even if its engine lacks the old stager’s charisma and siren call.” (James Disdale)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hot on the heels of the MC20, the new GranTurismo fuses tradition and future in a stylish and dynamically compelling fashion. Who would have thought that the old-school Trofeo still ticks more boxes than the fully electric, fascinatingly controversial Folgore?”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Maserati GranTurismo is a hugely stylish long-distance cruiser with a superb-sounding V8 engine but alternatives are more comfortable, better to drive and come with more kit.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: GranTurismo Trofeo

Score: 9 / 10

“MC20 engine, an accomplished chassis and stunning looks make the new GranTurismo a highly desirable grand tourer.” (David Vivian)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Maserati GranTurismo is a four-seat grand tourer that combines luxury motoring with supercar performance.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic Trofeo

Score: 8 / 10

“Maserati’s V6 feels like a tool for the job, not an engine to give you goosebumps, so even committed petrolheads may feel conflicted. Also, the EV is faster and seems more exotic somehow, helped by its unique status in the sector. For me, though, until battery tech or the charging network improves, the Folgore’s limited ‘grand touring’ ability means the best GranTurismo is the cheapest one: the entry-level Modena.” (Tim Pitt)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Your many thousands of pounds buys you a beautiful, exotic grand tourer – one that, on your annual trip to your pied a terre in the south of France, will be equally at home on the M25 as it is on the Route Napoleon.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A beautifully judged grand tourer that doesn’t come cheap.” (James Fossdyke)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Maserati reinvents itself for the electric age… with a car that doesn’t look too different from the old GranTurismo and can still be had with a bonkers twin-turbo V6.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2023, the Maserati GranTurismo has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2023, the Maserati GranTurismo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Maserati GranTurismo to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as we have sufficient data on the GranTurismo, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Maserati GranTurismo. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Maserati GranTurismo, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin DB12 | Bentley Continental GT | BMW 8 Series | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari Roma | Lexus LC | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911

