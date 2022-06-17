fbpx

    Summary

    The Maserati Grecale is a premium medium SUV, launched in early 2022 and based on the same platform as the the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee (not currently available in the UK).

    Sitting below the larger Levante in Maserati’s SUV line-up, the Grecale is the Italian brand’s first attempt at producing a rival for the Porsche MacanJaguar F-Pace and BMW X3.

    The range includes two petrol engine options at launch. The volume seller will be a 300hp four-cylinder unit, while the top-end choice is a 530hp petrol V6, which is a modified version of the engine found in the Maserati MC20 supercar. An all-electric variant, called the ‘Grecale Folgore’, is expected in 2023.

    Somewhat influenced by “the romance of the brand’s history”, Autocar concludes that the Maserati Grecale certainly isn’t without appeal, and is a rather sensible leftfield choice. “It’s extremely practical, and that engine can lift spirits and deliver a truly crushing turn of speed.”

    Carwow praises the SUV’s android-based infotainment system, while Car Keys says that the Grecale’s interior “feels like a big step forward for Maserati, both in terms of quality and technology.”

    That said, while many reviewers agree that the SUV’s interior is on par with its German rivals, a number of journalists comment that Grecale’s driving dynamics are a few steps behind the likes of the Porsche Macan.

    Auto Express explains that “it could be more polished”, pointing to the Grecale’s firm suspension, while other outlets expected the car’s exterior styling to be a bit more exciting.

    However, The Sunday Times sums up its review by saying that these are only minor issues, and that “if you’re hooked on the Maserati badge, you won’t have too much to complain about.”

    As of June 2022, the Maserati Grecale holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK media at the car’s European launch. This is a brand new model and we expect to see more UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    Grecale highlights

    • Impressive V6 engine
    • Spacious and refined interior
    • Intuitive infotainment software
    • Plenty of on-board tech

    Grecale lowlights

    • Porsche Macan is better to drive
    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Exterior styling is a little plain
    • Electric version not yet available

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
    Price:     From £58,500 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Maserati Grecale rear view | Expert Rating
    Maserati Grecale front view | Expert Rating
    Maserati Grecale interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of June 2022, the Maserati Grecale has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Maserati Grecale has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Being a brand new model, we don’t have any reliability data on the Maserati Grecale.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. Once MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grecale, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Maserati Grecale, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche MacanVolkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

    This page last updated:

    With sharp performance and handling, the Maserati Grecale is a sporty SUV with plenty of character, but reviewers conclude that it's suspension is too firm.Sean ReesMaserati Grecale

