The Maserati Grecale is a premium medium SUV, launched in early 2022 and based on the same platform as the the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee (not currently available in the UK).

Sitting below the larger Levante in Maserati’s SUV line-up, the Grecale is the Italian brand’s first attempt at producing a rival for the Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace and BMW X3.

The range includes two petrol engine options at launch. The volume seller will be a 300hp four-cylinder unit, while the top-end choice is a 530hp petrol V6, which is a modified version of the engine found in the Maserati MC20 supercar. An all-electric variant, called the ‘Grecale Folgore’, is expected in 2023.

Somewhat influenced by “the romance of the brand’s history”, Autocar concludes that the Maserati Grecale certainly isn’t without appeal, and is a rather sensible leftfield choice. “It’s extremely practical, and that engine can lift spirits and deliver a truly crushing turn of speed.”

Carwow praises the SUV’s android-based infotainment system, while Car Keys says that the Grecale’s interior “feels like a big step forward for Maserati, both in terms of quality and technology.”

That said, while many reviewers agree that the SUV’s interior is on par with its German rivals, a number of journalists comment that Grecale’s driving dynamics are a few steps behind the likes of the Porsche Macan.

Auto Express explains that “it could be more polished”, pointing to the Grecale’s firm suspension, while other outlets expected the car’s exterior styling to be a bit more exciting.

However, The Sunday Times sums up its review by saying that these are only minor issues, and that “if you’re hooked on the Maserati badge, you won’t have too much to complain about.”

As of June 2022, the Maserati Grecale holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK media at the car’s European launch. This is a brand new model and we expect to see more UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Grecale highlights Impressive V6 engine

Spacious and refined interior

Intuitive infotainment software

Plenty of on-board tech Grecale lowlights Porsche Macan is better to drive

Expensive, base price and up

Exterior styling is a little plain

Electric version not yet available

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £58,500 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Grecale Trofeo

Score: 7 / 10

“The top-spec Grecale Trofeo is good in some areas, but needs to be better in others. Our brief early drive showed that while there’s plenty of personality, it could be more polished. It’s the firm ride that sticks out in particular. However, the performance and theatre are also particularly noteworthy for all the right reasons, while what feels like a sharp chassis bodes well.”

Score: 7 / 10

“Maserati finally arrives in the mid-size premium SUV class with the stylish Grecale but matching the Porsche Macan for substance isn’t easy.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Grecale GT

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s certainly a large chunk of change for a car that’s dynamically still a few steps behind that continued class benchmark, the Macan. It’s frustrating, because with a little more development and touch more fine-tuning, the Maserati could be a contender.”

Score: 7 / 10

“Despite its obvious flaws, the Grecale isn’t without appeal, and for many the romance of the brand’s history will be a serious tug on the heart strings; plus it’s extremely practical and, when you’re in the mood, that engine can lift spirits and deliver a truly crushing turn of speed.”

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a spacious thing with a decent boot and generous rear seat space when compared to more compact rivals such as the Macan, making it a surprisingly sensible choice in some regards.”

Score: 8 / 10

“Though the proof will be in the pudding when we’re able to try the Grecale on UK roads, its combination of spaciousness, quality and sportiness is one that will likely be appreciated by many in this class.”

Score: 7.2 / 10

“Sharp bumps result in crashes and thuds, even on models with air suspension. It’s a shame, because the interior feels suitably premium.”

Score: 7 / 10

“The Maserati Grecale will make for an interesting alternative choice if you’re after a fast, sporty family SUV. And if you like to be a bit different, there’s plenty to be impressed with here.”

Score: 8 / 10

“Regular versions of the Grecale have the potential to outclass every other premium SUV on sale today – and our stint behind the wheel of the Trofeo model backs up company’s claims about the car’s performance for the rest of the model range are accurate.”

Score: 7 / 10

“The Grecale is an accomplished premium SUV that’s short on real weaknesses. Some of the plastics are a bit suspect and it’s hardly going to be cheap, but if you’re hooked on the Maserati badge, you won’t have too much to complain about. But badge aside, the Grecale doesn’t have any major strengths to make it stand out alongside its accomplished rivals.”

Score: 6 / 10

“Maserati’s take on the ubiquitous medium-sized SUV hits plenty of targets, yet feels like a car designed to do just that.”

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2022, the Maserati Grecale has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2022, the Maserati Grecale has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Being a brand new model, we don’t have any reliability data on the Maserati Grecale.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. Once MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Grecale, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Maserati Grecale, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60