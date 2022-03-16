Summary

The Maserati MC20 is a two-seat mid-engined sports car which poses direct competition to exotic rivals like the Ferrari F8 and 296 GTB, Lamborghini Huracán and McLaren 720S.

First hitting UK streets in early 2022, the MC20 coupé brings an end to Maserati’s 17-year hiatus from the supercar sector – the last mid-engined Maserati sports car being the low-volume MC12 coupé which came to the end of its lifespan in 2005. An MC20 Spider version is expected to be revealed later in 2022, arriving before the end of the year.

While the earlier MC12 borrowed its V12 engine from Ferrari, Maserati decided to go it alone when developing the MC20, equipping the modern supercar with an in-house 621hp twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

“The MC20’s straight-line performance is incredible”, Auto Express comments, “yet it can be exploited through a wonderfully precise, agile, yet forgiving chassis. Some might yearn for a more dramatic noise, but the MC20 is authentic, and it earns a place right at the highest level of the supercar elite.”

In addition to its performance prowess, Car explains that the Maserati MC20 coupé is also quite practical by sports car standards, possessing “everyday usability that makes it a viable daily runner”. Car also commends the coupé’s ride comfort and driving manners, explaining that the MC20 is far more relaxing to drive than any 600hp supercar really should be.

While labelling the Maserati as a “rousing triumph”, Autocar‘s review does mention some minor bugbears, including occasional understeer in the corners and some rough gear changes. The minimalist exterior design is mirrored by the simplistic layout in the cabin, which Top Gear says lacks some interior flair.

Evo disagrees, concluding that this demure approach to design inside and out, “without any ostentatious gimmicks”, only adds to the MC20’s unique character. “There really isn’t anything quite like a Maserati MC20, and it’s an immensely likeable and desirable car. We’ve had to wait a long time for a car of this ilk from The Trident, but it certainly doesn’t disappoint.”

As of March 2022, the Maserati MC20 holds an Expect Rating of 85%, meaning that it comfortably the highest-scoring Maserati model currently on sale in our Expert Rating Index. This coupé is a brand new model, and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

MC20 highlights Stunning exterior styling

Agile body control and handling

A rapid supercar and a composed long-distance cruiser MC20 lowlights Rivals have more interior flair

Touch of understeer in high-speed corners

Gearbox occasionally a little rough

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé

Engines: petrol

Price: From £187,230 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s been 18 years since Maserati last released a supercar, but it has been undoubtedly worth the wait. The MC20’s straight-line performance is incredible, yet it can be exploited through a wonderfully precise, agile, yet forgiving chassis. Some might yearn for a more dramatic noise, but the MC20 is authentic, and it earns a place right at the highest level of the supercar elite.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“I thought the Maserati MC20 was downright fantastic. One of the most dynamically capable cars I’ve driven in recent times. As Maserati reinventions go, this is the best I remember. I loved every bit of it.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Maserati’s return to the supercar ranks is a rousing triumph. After a period where its future looked tied to a range of volume-market saloons and an SUV, it has silenced its critics – and there were many – with a supercar that perfectly encapsulates the flashes of brilliance in its illustrious past”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 10 / 10

“We’ve waited a long time for Maserati to launch a car like the MC20 and, by every measure, it’s absolutely been worth the wait. There’s a feeling of engineering sparkle and polish that underlines almost every aspect of the car, from its deft handling to the everyday usability that makes it a viable daily runner.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Maserati MC20 has been worth the wait. It might initially look unremarkable on paper, but this is a brilliant supercar with a personality all its own.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It looks like a supercar but it’s more of a plain-Jane GT car really. A comfortable and quiet place to sit as the miles slip away. And it’s a lovely thing to look at. But the main reason I’d choose this over any other car of its type is simple. I liked it.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The Maserati MC20 is a highly engaging and authentic supercar that also slips surprisingly persuasively into elegant GT mode”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Maserati MC20 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its pirce and exclusivity it is unlikely to be crash tested in the the future.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Maserati MC20 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting to ever happen.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Maserati MC20 has received

2021 European Product Design Awards – Product Design of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Maserati MC20, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW M8 | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari 296 GTB | Ferrari F8 | Lexus LC | McLaren Artura | McLaren GT | McLaren 720S | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911 Turbo

Buy or lease a Maserati MC20

If you’re looking for a new or used MC20, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Specialist car finance solutions for the finest vehicles. Find out more

Related posts