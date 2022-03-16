fbpx

Expert Rating

Maserati MC20

85%
Summary

The Maserati MC20 is a two-seat mid-engined sports car which poses direct competition to exotic rivals like the Ferrari F8 and 296 GTB, Lamborghini Huracán and McLaren 720S.

First hitting UK streets in early 2022, the MC20 coupé brings an end to Maserati’s 17-year hiatus from the supercar sector – the last mid-engined Maserati sports car being the low-volume MC12 coupé which came to the end of its lifespan in 2005. An MC20 Spider version is expected to be revealed later in 2022, arriving before the end of the year.

While the earlier MC12 borrowed its V12 engine from Ferrari, Maserati decided to go it alone when developing the MC20, equipping the modern supercar with an in-house 621hp twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

“The MC20’s straight-line performance is incredible”, Auto Express comments, “yet it can be exploited through a wonderfully precise, agile, yet forgiving chassis. Some might yearn for a more dramatic noise, but the MC20 is authentic, and it earns a place right at the highest level of the supercar elite.”

In addition to its performance prowess, Car explains that the Maserati MC20 coupé is also quite practical by sports car standards, possessing “everyday usability that makes it a viable daily runner”. Car also commends the coupé’s ride comfort and driving manners, explaining that the MC20 is far more relaxing to drive than any 600hp supercar really should be.

While labelling the Maserati as a “rousing triumph”, Autocar‘s review does mention some minor bugbears, including occasional understeer in the corners and some rough gear changes. The minimalist exterior design is mirrored by the simplistic layout in the cabin, which Top Gear says lacks some interior flair.

Evo disagrees, concluding that this demure approach to design inside and out, “without any ostentatious gimmicks”, only adds to the MC20’s unique character. “There really isn’t anything quite like a Maserati MC20, and it’s an immensely likeable and desirable car. We’ve had to wait a long time for a car of this ilk from The Trident, but it certainly doesn’t disappoint.”

As of March 2022, the Maserati MC20 holds an Expect Rating of 85%, meaning that it comfortably the highest-scoring Maserati model currently on sale in our Expert Rating Index. This coupé is a brand new model, and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

MC20 highlights

  • Stunning exterior styling
  • Agile body control and handling
  • A rapid supercar and a composed long-distance cruiser

MC20 lowlights

  • Rivals have more interior flair
  • Touch of understeer in high-speed corners
  • Gearbox occasionally a little rough

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé
Engines: petrol
Price: From £187,230 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Evo

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Maserati MC20 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its pirce and exclusivity it is unlikely to be crash tested in the the future.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Maserati MC20 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting to ever happen.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Maserati MC20 has received

2021

  • European Product Design Awards – Product Design of the Year

