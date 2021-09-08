fbpx

Expert Rating

Maserati Quattroporte

55%
Summary

The Maserati Quattroporte name dates back to 1963 and has always been applied to the Italian luxury brand’s saloon with ‘quattro portes’ – four doors. The latest and sixth generation, launched in 2013, is a considerably larger car than any of its predecessors and shares its mechanical underpinnings with the smaller Ghibli.  

Today three versions of the Quattroporte are on offer, all rear-wheel-drive. The entry-level GT and Modena models employ a V6 engine of respectively 350hp and 430hp, while the range-topping Trofeo offers a 203mph top speed from its Ferrari V8 powerplant of 530hp. When first launched there was a diesel option but no longer.

Some reviewers argue that Maserati trades on its motorsport heritage, the Sunday Times commenting; “the luxury sports saloon car has been known for its elegant styling, wonderful engine note, power and – some would say – soul,” but adding that the latest Quattroporte is the best yet, particularly with updates made since its launch.

Opinions are split on the road dynamics – The Telegraph comments that the car “has a more settled ride than the smaller Maserati Ghibli… but it’s nowhere near as good as a BMW 7-series or Mercedes S-class at dealing with larger bumps – these send shudders through the car’s structure.”

The interior provides mixed emotions too – Autocar comments on the space, despite the Maserati not offering a long-wheelbase version like rivals; “whether seated in the front or back, this is a car in which almost anyone could stretch out in plenty of comfort.” But the review adds that some of the finish is disappointing, even in the range-topping Trofeo. With cheap switchgear, in places “the cabin quality is conspicuously short of what you might reasonably expect of a near-£130,000 luxury car.”

As of September 2021, the Maserati Quattroporte holds an Expert Rating of 55% from 14 reviews. This is well off the pace of rivals like the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series.

Quattroporte highlights

  • Distinctive among the upmarket saloon pack
  • Very roomy inside
  • Trofeo versions offer serious power
  • Superb luxury – in parts…

Quattroporte lowlights

  • Chassis does not match the pace of top engines
  • Some less exclusive cabin fit and finish
  • Reputation for depreciating rapidly
  • For the price, outshone by luxury rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: petrol
Price: From £87,900 on-road

Launched: Spring 2013
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Maserati Quattroporte was not crash tested by Euro NCAP when it was launched in 2015 and we are not expecting it to happen during the rest of its model life. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

All Quattroporte models include a range of active safety systems including adaptive cruise control with autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Maserati Quattroporte has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Maserati Quattroporte, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A8 | Bentley Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Jaguar XJ | Lexus LS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Rolls-Royce Ghost  

