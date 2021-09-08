Summary

The Maserati Quattroporte name dates back to 1963 and has always been applied to the Italian luxury brand’s saloon with ‘quattro portes’ – four doors. The latest and sixth generation, launched in 2013, is a considerably larger car than any of its predecessors and shares its mechanical underpinnings with the smaller Ghibli.

Today three versions of the Quattroporte are on offer, all rear-wheel-drive. The entry-level GT and Modena models employ a V6 engine of respectively 350hp and 430hp, while the range-topping Trofeo offers a 203mph top speed from its Ferrari V8 powerplant of 530hp. When first launched there was a diesel option but no longer.

Some reviewers argue that Maserati trades on its motorsport heritage, the Sunday Times commenting; “the luxury sports saloon car has been known for its elegant styling, wonderful engine note, power and – some would say – soul,” but adding that the latest Quattroporte is the best yet, particularly with updates made since its launch.

Opinions are split on the road dynamics – The Telegraph comments that the car “has a more settled ride than the smaller Maserati Ghibli… but it’s nowhere near as good as a BMW 7-series or Mercedes S-class at dealing with larger bumps – these send shudders through the car’s structure.”

The interior provides mixed emotions too – Autocar comments on the space, despite the Maserati not offering a long-wheelbase version like rivals; “whether seated in the front or back, this is a car in which almost anyone could stretch out in plenty of comfort.” But the review adds that some of the finish is disappointing, even in the range-topping Trofeo. With cheap switchgear, in places “the cabin quality is conspicuously short of what you might reasonably expect of a near-£130,000 luxury car.”

As of September 2021, the Maserati Quattroporte holds an Expert Rating of 55% from 14 reviews. This is well off the pace of rivals like the Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series.

Quattroporte highlights Distinctive among the upmarket saloon pack

Very roomy inside

Trofeo versions offer serious power

Superb luxury – in parts… Quattroporte lowlights Chassis does not match the pace of top engines

Some less exclusive cabin fit and finish

Reputation for depreciating rapidly

For the price, outshone by luxury rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol

Price: From £87,900 on-road Launched: Spring 2013

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you want a sporty limousine, the Maserati Quattroporte offers something distinctly different.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“Both in terms of the way it looks and how it drives, the Maserati Quattroporte is a thoroughly distinctive executive saloon. Trouble is, we think some of its weaknesses are in areas prospective buyers will consider must-haves, while the things it offers are not things people in this part of the market want.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The market for full-sized luxury cars has seen something of a technological revolution over the past decade or so, and Maserati is very quickly being left behind. The next Quattroporte will need to be a much more advanced car than this one just to keep up.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: GranSport S

Score: 8 / 10

“Pore over the statistics and the Maserati Quattroporte is unlikely to vanquish the competition. Fortunately, the Quattroporte’s appeal is one to the heart rather than the mind. Factor in exclusivity, and that feel-good factor of owning a Maserati, and your head will soon get on board.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overiew

Score: 6.8 / 10

“The V8 Maserati Quattroporte is a great driver’s luxury saloon, with sharp handling and blistering performance, but it’s starting to feel its age.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Maserati Quattroporte is a stylish luxury saloon with a pair of smooth V6 engines but its interior can’t hold a candle to the more tech-savvy German alternatives.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: GTS GranSport

Score: 6 / 10

“Maserati’s limousine is more competent than it’s ever been, but still has faults and lacks the character of its predecessor.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Maserati Quattroporte brought a sporting side to the luxury car market long before anyone else.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Luxury Italian saloon offers something a bit different”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

“The Maserati Quattroporte is all about the driving experience. From behind the wheel, you feel like you’re playing a part in The Godfather or Sopranos. With three wing air vents and sleek profile, it has the feel of a machine gun.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Not the best in any one area, but in a class of its own.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Plenty of luxury saloons are quieter, more comfortable and cheaper to run, while some are also better to drive. And yet the Maserati Quattroporte’s mix of space, pace and style gives it definite appeal. It’s a car you buy with your heart more than your head, but we can see why you might be tempted.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The entertaining and imposing Maserati Quattroporte could be our limo of choice.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

“The Maserati certainly isn’t run of the mill, but you’d have to be pretty determined to be different to go for the Quattroporte over its more well-rounded and refined luxury rivals.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Maserati Quattroporte was not crash tested by Euro NCAP when it was launched in 2015 and we are not expecting it to happen during the rest of its model life. If it does, we will update this section accordingly.

All Quattroporte models include a range of active safety systems including adaptive cruise control with autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assist.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Maserati Quattroporte has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Maserati Quattroporte, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A8 | Bentley Flying Spur | BMW 7 Series | Jaguar XJ | Lexus LS | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Rolls-Royce Ghost

