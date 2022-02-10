Maserati reveals new MC Edition trims

Featuring new sporty exterior touches and interior details, Maserati has announced that a new MC Edition trim will soon be added to its Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte model lines.

This new MC Edition trim, ‘MC’ standing for ‘Maserati Corse’, essentially builds on the V8 Trofeo trim – the most expensive variant in the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloon ranges, as well as the Levante SUV model line-up.

Unveiled as a celebration of the Italian brand’s birthplace of Modena and its motorsport roots that stretch back to 1926, this new trim adds two new exterior colours, ‘Giallo Corse’ yellow and ‘Vittoria’ blue, which contrast black frontal fascia, wing mirrors, and alloy wheels.

2022 Maserati Ghibli MC Edition in ‘Giallo Corse’ yellow

2022 Maserati Quattroporte MC Edition in ‘Vittoria’ blue

The sporty detailing continues inside the cabin, which is trimmed in the same ‘Nero’ black leather as the Trofeo versions. A blue carbon-fibre finish features on the centre console and the door panels, and yellow and blue seat stitching sits below leather headrests adorned with the MC Edition logo.

The MC Edition variants also come equipped with around £6,000 worth of added features that are usually optional extras, such as the Bowers and Wilkins sound system, an electronic sunroof, and Maserati’s ‘Driver Assistance’ package, which includes adaptive cruise control, a blind spot alert function and traffic sign recognition.

Inside the 2022 Maserati Levante MC Edition

The MC Editions of the Maserati Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte will be available to order in February 2022, with pricing yet to be announced.

Maserati’s range of models that are available in the UK have received mixed reviews from the motoring media since their arrival, the brand being frequently commended for its sporty image, but often criticised for not matching the level of comfort and quality displayed by its luxury rivals.

The Maserati Levante currently sits towards the bottom of the Large SUV class, with an Expert Rating of 63% in our Expert Ratings Index, and the Ghibli and Quattroporte saloons have not fared any better, with scores of 49% and 55% respectively.