Maserati reveals all-new GranTurismo coupé

Maserati has given us a first look at its second-generation GranTurismo luxury coupé range, which includes 490hp and 550hp petrol V6 models, and a range-topping 760hp all-electric version.

The previous GranTurismo 2+2 coupé ended production in 2019. While the first-generation’s V8 engines have been swapped for a smaller V6 and an electric alternative, Maserati says this new model is more powerful than ever before.

The company says that three different GranTurismo models will be available with different powertrain setups. The range begins with the ‘Modena’, which is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine which produces an output of 490hp.

The more expensive ‘Trofeo’ model uses the same V6 engine, but with a number of tweaks and upgrades to increase the car’s output to 550hp. With a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds, these V6 GranTurismo models are set to challenge rivals like the Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari Roma and Mercedes-AMG GT coupé.

Sitting at the top of the range will be the all-electric GranTurismo ‘Folgore’, which Maserati is hoping will be able to pose a strong challenge at the top end of the luxury electric market against established rivals like the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S.

Powered by a 93kWh battery which feeds three electric motors (two in the back and one on the front axle), the Folgore can be driven in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations, and is the fastest model in the range. Producing 760hp, Maserati claims that it can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 2.7 seconds – that is two tenths of a second quicker than the brand’s current sports car flagship, the MC20.

The exterior styling of the new GranTurismo is fairly consistent across the model range, with subtle front bumper and exhaust pipe tweaks being the only noted differences between V6 and electric variants. As well as being much heavier, the Folgore also has a smaller boot than its petrol-powered siblings – to accommodate its chunky battery pack.

Speaking of the interior, the manufacturer adds that the GranTurismo will be equipped with the brand’s latest infotainment system with voice assistance as standard. A heads-up display, which projects driving information onto the windscreen, will be an optional extra. Folgore electric models will also have an articifical soundtrack pumped through the speaker system.

More information, including UK pricing, will be released closer to the coupé’s UK launch. Petrol models are expected to arrive in Spring next year, and the electric ‘Folgore’ in the second half of 2023, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.