Maserati unveils open-top MC20

Maserati has released the first details regarding the anticipated drop-top ‘spyder’ version of its mid-engined V6 MC20 supercar, called the MC20 Cielo.

With ‘Cielo’ translating to ‘sky’ in Italian, the MC20 Cielo features a clever smart glass panel as part of its folding roof, which can transform from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on the central screen.

If you would rather the roof down instead of transparent, Maserati says that the Cielo’s roof can open or close in 12 seconds, which is faster than the Ferrari 296 Spider but not quite as quick as the roof mechanism on the McLaren 720S Spider.

Like its coupé sibling, the Cielo is manufactured in Maserati’s hometown of Modena, Italy, and uses the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine to produce 621hp. The coupé’s butterfly doors that open upwards also feature on the Cielo, which is available with a new light turquoise exterior colour scheme, called ‘acquamarina’, keeping with the sky-inspired theme.

The MC20 Cielo’s roof mechanism with peculiar smart glass technology means that it is 65kg heavier than the MC20 coupé, but it should still be able to reach 62mph from rest in around three seconds.

The introduction of the Cielo convertible also brings a number of safety feature additions to the MC20 range, including autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and a new 360-degree camera which improves on the rear-view only camera installed on previous MC20 models.

More information, including pricing and specifications, will be released closer to the convertible’s UK arrival.

Pricing for the MC20 coupé starts at £187,230, and while rivals are said to have a little more interior flair, the MC20 has received a very warm welcome from the UK media since it went on sale this year, heavily praised for its exterior styling, performance and driving dynamics. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 85%.