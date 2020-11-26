Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Mazda 2 (2015 onwards) – Expert Rating

Mazda 2

(2015 – present)

The Mazda 2 (styled by the company as the Mazda2) is a small, supermini-class five-door hatchback. The current model is the third generation to carry the ‘2’ name, following on from previous small Mazdas known as 121 or Demio.

The current-generation was launched in late 2014, and received a major update in late 2019. There have been various limited-edition specifications over the years, and the 1.5-litre diesel model has been dropped along the way.

The Mazda 2 has received positive reviews from the UK motoring media over the last five years, although more recent reviews do rate it lower than older reviews as newer rivals have arrived on the scene. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74% (as of November 2020), which puts it in the midfield of a large pack of superminis.

The 2 has been praised for its comfort and fuel economy, particularly the latest SkyActiv petrol engines. However, it has been criticised for being cramped – especially in the back seats – and for feeling rather dated compared to newer rivals.

Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £15,940 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: April 2015

86%

ADULT OCCUPANT

78%

CHILD OCCUPANT

84%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

64%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mazda 2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The 2 is now an old car so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mazda 2 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mazda 2 has received

2015

  • Car Dealer Power Awards – Car of the Year
  • Green Apple Awards – Best Supermini
  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Supermini
  • Northern Ireland Car of the Year Awards – Best Supermini

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mazda 2, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

