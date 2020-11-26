The Mazda 2 (styled by the company as the Mazda2) is a small, supermini-class five-door hatchback. The current model is the third generation to carry the ‘2’ name, following on from previous small Mazdas known as 121 or Demio.

The current-generation was launched in late 2014, and received a major update in late 2019. There have been various limited-edition specifications over the years, and the 1.5-litre diesel model has been dropped along the way.

The Mazda 2 has received positive reviews from the UK motoring media over the last five years, although more recent reviews do rate it lower than older reviews as newer rivals have arrived on the scene. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74% (as of November 2020), which puts it in the midfield of a large pack of superminis.

The 2 has been praised for its comfort and fuel economy, particularly the latest SkyActiv petrol engines. However, it has been criticised for being cramped – especially in the back seats – and for feeling rather dated compared to newer rivals.

Body style: Five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £15,940 on-road Launched: Autumn 2014

Last updated: Autumn 2020

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “Is the Mazda 2 better than Ford’s Fiesta? The answer is no, but it’s very much a contender that supermini rivals, including Ford, need to take notice of.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Good looks, practicality and engaging driving characteristics mean the latest Mazda 2 is a serious contender in the supermini class.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“The latest updates can’t help the Mazda 2 keep pace with the latest arrivals in the supermini market.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Mazda 2 is one of the best superminis available. It looks great, is more fun to drive than many rivals, and its frugal engines and high level of standard kit make it an appealing ownership prospect.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mazda’s Skyactiv tech revolution transforms its cheapest model into a supermini capable of eclipsing many of its more established European rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5 Skyactiv-G Sport Nav

Score: 7 / 10

“You wouldn’t exactly call the 2’s restyling a radical reinvention, but that’s no bad thing to this tester’s eyes: it’s remains a pleasingly clean and clear design.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Sport Black

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda 2 is a simple, pleasurable car that’s capable of rewarding and entertaining an involved driver. That said, unless you’re particularly fond on limited-run models and glossy black trim, it’s worth questioning the £1100 extra for the Sport Black.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual SE-L

Score: 8 / 10

“A great little package worth considering.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual GT Sport

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda 2 is defined by what it doesn’t have, rather than what it does have. Less weight, less cost and no forced induction make it an unusually engaging supermini to drive. It may not be the obvious choice, if you want a nippy, analogue-feel, good-value supermini, this could well be it.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual 90hp

Score: 8 / 10

“While the Mazda 2 might still be showing its age next to brand new competitors, the tweaks to this supermini have made a big difference. It might not be the best all-rounder, but there’s plenty still to like, and you certainly won’t be disappointed with it next to much newer alternatives.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mazda 2 is a supermini with neat styling, tidy handling and low running costs.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Sport Nav

“The Mazda 2 looks stylish and grown-up from the outside and particularly good nose on and from the back. And it’s good inside, too.” (Richard Hammond)

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual SE-L Nav

“While it’s an evolution not a revolution last time, the Mazda2 builds on its predecessor’s best qualities with improved quality and a more grown up driving experience. It’s an incredibly attractive alternative to the biggest-selling superminis.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“If you’re travelling alone or with just the one passenger, then the Mazda 2 is a refined and comfortable companion with plenty of adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering wheel and well padded, supportive seats.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Likeable Mazda 2 is a strong alternative to usual suspects.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual

Score: 10 / 10

“A supermini that’s super, if not particularly mini.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Sport Nav

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s feeling a little long in the tooth now, but the Mazda 2 offers a sense of lightness, dexterity and control that can’t be matched by some of its newer rivals. Trouble is, you have to live with a cramped interior, a whining gearbox and a noisy engine that isn’t all that helpful where you really need it. At least it’s cheap to buy and run.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Handsome, good to drive and easy to use, like all Mazdas. But the engines are lacklustre and the cabin too dour.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mazda 2 has a reasonably plush interior and very economical engines, when it comes to real-world fuel economy. All but the basic trim level offers a reasonable standard of equipment, too. Yet these days it has been overtaken by much newer models.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“The Mazda 2 is a worthy small hatchback, offering a pleasing interior and good equipment levels. It’s decent to drive but doesn’t feel class-leading in any particular area. It’s not very commodious for rear passengers and you may tire of the stiff ride quality.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: April 2015 86% ADULT OCCUPANT 78% CHILD OCCUPANT 84% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 64% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mazda 2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The 2 is now an old car so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mazda 2 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mazda 2 has received

2015

Car Dealer Power Awards – Car of the Year

Green Apple Awards – Best Supermini

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Supermini

Northern Ireland Car of the Year Awards – Best Supermini

