The Mazda 2 (styled by the company as the Mazda2) is a small, supermini-class five-door hatchback. The current model is the third generation to carry the ‘2’ name, following on from previous small Mazdas known as 121 or Demio.
The current-generation was launched in late 2014, and received a major update in late 2019. There have been various limited-edition specifications over the years, and the 1.5-litre diesel model has been dropped along the way.
The Mazda 2 has received positive reviews from the UK motoring media over the last five years, although more recent reviews do rate it lower than older reviews as newer rivals have arrived on the scene. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74% (as of November 2020), which puts it in the midfield of a large pack of superminis.
The 2 has been praised for its comfort and fuel economy, particularly the latest SkyActiv petrol engines. However, it has been criticised for being cramped – especially in the back seats – and for feeling rather dated compared to newer rivals.
Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £15,940 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2020
Replacement due: TBA
The Car Expert
“Is the Mazda 2 better than Ford’s Fiesta? The answer is no, but it’s very much a contender that supermini rivals, including Ford, need to take notice of.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Good looks, practicality and engaging driving characteristics mean the latest Mazda 2 is a serious contender in the supermini class.”
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 6 / 10
“The latest updates can’t help the Mazda 2 keep pace with the latest arrivals in the supermini market.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Mazda 2 is one of the best superminis available. It looks great, is more fun to drive than many rivals, and its frugal engines and high level of standard kit make it an appealing ownership prospect.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Mazda’s Skyactiv tech revolution transforms its cheapest model into a supermini capable of eclipsing many of its more established European rivals.”
Model reviewed: 1.5 Skyactiv-G Sport Nav
Score: 7 / 10
“You wouldn’t exactly call the 2’s restyling a radical reinvention, but that’s no bad thing to this tester’s eyes: it’s remains a pleasingly clean and clear design.”
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Sport Black
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mazda 2 is a simple, pleasurable car that’s capable of rewarding and entertaining an involved driver. That said, unless you’re particularly fond on limited-run models and glossy black trim, it’s worth questioning the £1100 extra for the Sport Black.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual SE-L
Score: 8 / 10
“A great little package worth considering.”
Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual GT Sport
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mazda 2 is defined by what it doesn’t have, rather than what it does have. Less weight, less cost and no forced induction make it an unusually engaging supermini to drive. It may not be the obvious choice, if you want a nippy, analogue-feel, good-value supermini, this could well be it.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual 90hp
Score: 8 / 10
“While the Mazda 2 might still be showing its age next to brand new competitors, the tweaks to this supermini have made a big difference. It might not be the best all-rounder, but there’s plenty still to like, and you certainly won’t be disappointed with it next to much newer alternatives.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Mazda 2 is a supermini with neat styling, tidy handling and low running costs.”
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Sport Nav
“The Mazda 2 looks stylish and grown-up from the outside and particularly good nose on and from the back. And it’s good inside, too.” (Richard Hammond)
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual SE-L Nav
“While it’s an evolution not a revolution last time, the Mazda2 builds on its predecessor’s best qualities with improved quality and a more grown up driving experience. It’s an incredibly attractive alternative to the biggest-selling superminis.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“If you’re travelling alone or with just the one passenger, then the Mazda 2 is a refined and comfortable companion with plenty of adjustment for the driver’s seat and steering wheel and well padded, supportive seats.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“Likeable Mazda 2 is a strong alternative to usual suspects.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual
Score: 10 / 10
“A supermini that’s super, if not particularly mini.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Sport Nav
Score: 6 / 10
“It’s feeling a little long in the tooth now, but the Mazda 2 offers a sense of lightness, dexterity and control that can’t be matched by some of its newer rivals. Trouble is, you have to live with a cramped interior, a whining gearbox and a noisy engine that isn’t all that helpful where you really need it. At least it’s cheap to buy and run.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Handsome, good to drive and easy to use, like all Mazdas. But the engines are lacklustre and the cabin too dour.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Mazda 2 has a reasonably plush interior and very economical engines, when it comes to real-world fuel economy. All but the basic trim level offers a reasonable standard of equipment, too. Yet these days it has been overtaken by much newer models.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.9 / 10
“The Mazda 2 is a worthy small hatchback, offering a pleasing interior and good equipment levels. It’s decent to drive but doesn’t feel class-leading in any particular area. It’s not very commodious for rear passengers and you may tire of the stiff ride quality.”
Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: April 2015
No eco rating
The Mazda 2 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The 2 is now an old car so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.
No security rating
The Mazda 2 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.
2015
- Car Dealer Power Awards – Car of the Year
- Green Apple Awards – Best Supermini
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Supermini
- Northern Ireland Car of the Year Awards – Best Supermini
Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo