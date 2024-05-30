Summary

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a small five-door hatchback that is – confusingly – entirely unrelated to the Mazda 2, which is also a small five-door hatchback. It was launched in Spring 2022, with a minor updated in early 2024.

The 2 Hybrid is actually a Mazda-badged Toyota Yaris, rather than a hybrid-engined version of the existing Mazda 2. It exists because the EU has average CO 2 emissions targets for car manufacturers, and Mazda needs this car to make sure it hits those targets. So now it has two completely different cars in the same market segment.

The only differences between the Mazda 2 Hybrid and the Yaris are some very minor styling changes to the front bumper and grille, a smattering of equipment differences, and some Mazda badges. The starting price is about £1,500 dearer than the Yaris as of May 2024.

Both the Mazda 2 Hybrid and Toyota Yaris come with a three-year new car warranty, although Toyota will extend this until up to ten years if you keep having your car serviced at Toyota. Mazda doesn’t offer a similar service. Toyota also has many more dealers in the UK, which is convenient when you need servicing or if you have a problem under warranty.

Most of the media reviews have reported, unsurprisingly, that the 2 Hybrid drives and feels exactly like a Yaris. As Carbuyer says, “consider it alongside the Toyota Yaris on which it’s based, and it simply fails to present any worthwhile reason why you should buy it instead”.

James Attwood at Autocar describes it as “an efficient, economical and enjoyable supermini”, while Al Suttie from Heycar laments that the 2 Hybrid “is not as good to drive as the regular Mazda 2”.

As of May 2024, the Mazda 2 Hybrid holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. It scores top marks for its very low running costs and CO 2 emissions, and excellent safety rating, but its media review scores have been mostly below average.

Mazda 2 Hybrid highlights Economical hybrid engine

Very good safety rating

Very low running costs Mazda 2 Hybrid lowlights Literally a re-badged Toyota Yaris

More expensive than the Yaris

Not as good to drive as regular Mazda 2

Key specifications

Body style: Small car, five-door hatch

Engines: petrol/electric hybrid

Price: From £24,135 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: Spring 2024

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 7 / 10

“The Mazda 2 Hybrid is an excellent offering in the supermini segment thanks to its obvious Yaris-based roots. The new styling is subjective, but creating a more familiar ‘Mazda’ face on what is otherwise a rather shameless badge-engineering job, is commendable. It’s a shame the pricing doesn’t quite stack up against its Toyota sibling, however.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s not really a Mazda 2, but it is an efficient, economical and enjoyable supermini.”

Author: James Attwood

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“This is a clever supermini and competes in a very small field, trumping the £26k+ Honda Jazz Hybrid. If you regularly pootle around town but want a hybrid rather than a range-restricted EV, we’d say the Mazda 2 Hybrid is a shrewd buy. Just check the similar Yaris Hybrid isn’t just as good for less money first.”

Author: Tim Pollard

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Mazda2 Hybrid is a great car in isolation, but consider it alongside the Toyota Yaris on which it’s based, and it simply fails to present any worthwhile reason why you should buy it instead. Some may prefer its new look, that’s more in keeping with the rest of Mazda’s range, but its warranty falls short of Toyota’s, and it’s a little more expensive, too. Still, if you don’t want an EV and find a good deal, it could be worth consideration.”

Author: Charlie Harvery, Alastair Crooks

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Buying in hybrid tech from market-leader Toyota is just good common sense, but it might have been nicer of Mazda had made the 2 Hybrid more obviously a Mazda, rather than just a Yaris with different badges.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mazda has turned to Toyota for help in offering a hybrid supermini, so the 2 Hybrid is largely a rebadged Yaris. That’s good in many ways, but it does mean the Hybrid is not as good to drive as the regular Mazda 2.”

Author: Al Suttie

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda 2 Hybrid delivers in all the key areas you would expect it to, but is more expensive than the virtually identical Toyota Yaris Hybrid, which is likely to be a problem for many buyers.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“Mazda’s frugal hybrid is a Yaris in (hardly any) disguise.”

Author: Tim Pollard

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“The Mazda 2 Hybrid starts at around £1,300 more than the equivalent Toyota Yaris. What exactly are you getting for your extra dosh, other than Mazda’s softer take on the design? Not much at all. If it’s an ultra-frugal runabout you’re after, go for the Yaris and be done with it.”

Author: Shafiq Abidin

Read review Which? + “Unsurprisingly, the Mazda 2 Hybrid shares a lot with the Yaris on which it’s based. It has low CO2 emissions and lots of equipment as standard. We found it to be more economical than the Yaris, but it’s also just as unrefined.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 86%

Child protection: 81%

Vulnerable road users: 78%

Safety assist: 85%

Notes on safety rating

The Mazda 2 Hybrid’s safety rating is taken from the Toyota Yaris rating – all that Euro NCAP did was confirm that the safety equipment included on the Mazda was the same as the Toyota.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2024, the Mazda 2 Hybrid has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda 2 Hybrid to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 2 Hybrid, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 88 g/km A 87 – 92 g/km A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 15 A 13 – 15 A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £122 A Year 2 £355 A Year 3 £560 A Year 4 £757 A Year 5 £1,063 A Overall £2,857 A

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a very affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The 2 Hybrid has a straight-A scorecard for running costs – Mazda hasn’t provided fuel economy information to Clear Vehicle Data as of May 2024, but it will be the same as the Toyota Yaris which scores an A.

There are fewer new cars cheaper to run than the Mazda 2 Hybrid.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mazda 2 Hybrid, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 Hybrid | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

