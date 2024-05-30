fbpx

Mazda 2 Hybrid

(2022 – present)

Mazda 2 Hybrid (2024 facelift) Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

75
%
A

Used car score:

77
%
A

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

58
%
D

Safety Rating:

86
%
A

Eco Rating:

78
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

87
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a small five-door hatchback that is – confusingly – entirely unrelated to the Mazda 2, which is also a small five-door hatchback. It was launched in Spring 2022, with a minor updated in early 2024.

The 2 Hybrid is actually a Mazda-badged Toyota Yaris, rather than a hybrid-engined version of the existing Mazda 2. It exists because the EU has average CO2 emissions targets for car manufacturers, and Mazda needs this car to make sure it hits those targets. So now it has two completely different cars in the same market segment.

The only differences between the Mazda 2 Hybrid and the Yaris are some very minor styling changes to the front bumper and grille, a smattering of equipment differences, and some Mazda badges. The starting price is about £1,500 dearer than the Yaris as of May 2024.

Both the Mazda 2 Hybrid and Toyota Yaris come with a three-year new car warranty, although Toyota will extend this until up to ten years if you keep having your car serviced at Toyota. Mazda doesn’t offer a similar service. Toyota also has many more dealers in the UK, which is convenient when you need servicing or if you have a problem under warranty.

Most of the media reviews have reported, unsurprisingly, that the 2 Hybrid drives and feels exactly like a Yaris. As Carbuyer says, “consider it alongside the Toyota Yaris on which it’s based, and it simply fails to present any worthwhile reason why you should buy it instead”.

James Attwood at Autocar describes it as “an efficient, economical and enjoyable supermini”, while Al Suttie from Heycar laments that the 2 Hybrid “is not as good to drive as the regular Mazda 2”.

As of May 2024, the Mazda 2 Hybrid holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. It scores top marks for its very low running costs and CO2 emissions, and excellent safety rating, but its media review scores have been mostly below average.

Mazda 2 Hybrid highlights

  • Economical hybrid engine
  • Very good safety rating
  • Very low running costs

Mazda 2 Hybrid lowlights

  • Literally a re-badged Toyota Yaris
  • More expensive than the Yaris
  • Not as good to drive as regular Mazda 2

Key specifications

Body style: Small car, five-door hatch
Engines: petrol/electric hybrid
Price: From £24,135 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: Spring 2024
Replacement due: TBA

Mazda 2 Hybrid (2024) front
2024 onwards
Mazda 2 Hybrid (2022) front
2022 – 2023
Mazda 2 Hybrid (2024) rear
Mazda 2 Hybrid (2024) dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2021
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 86%
Child protection: 81%
Vulnerable road users: 78%
Safety assist: 85%

Notes on safety rating

The Mazda 2 Hybrid’s safety rating is taken from the Toyota Yaris rating – all that Euro NCAP did was confirm that the safety equipment included on the Mazda was the same as the Toyota.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2024, the Mazda 2 Hybrid has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda 2 Hybrid to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 2 Hybrid, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models88 g/kmA87 – 92 g/kmA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models15A13 – 15A – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£122A
Year 2£355A
Year 3£560A
Year 4£757A
Year 5£1,063A
Overall£2,857A

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a very affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The 2 Hybrid has a straight-A scorecard for running costs – Mazda hasn’t provided fuel economy information to Clear Vehicle Data as of May 2024, but it will be the same as the Toyota Yaris which scores an A.

There are fewer new cars cheaper to run than the Mazda 2 Hybrid.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mazda 2 Hybrid, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 Hybrid | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

More news, reviews and information about the Mazda 2 and Mazda 2 Hybrid at The Car Expert

Mazda 2

Mazda 2

Mazda 2 Hybrid receives cosmetic changes

Mazda 2 Hybrid receives cosmetic changes

Revised Mazda 2 range now on sale

Revised Mazda 2 range now on sale

Honda Jazz named the UK’s most reliable used car

Honda Jazz named the UK’s most reliable used car

Mazda rebadges the Toyota Yaris for new 2

Mazda rebadges the Toyota Yaris for new 2

Plaudits for Mazda in green motoring tests

Plaudits for Mazda in green motoring tests

Mazda 2 review

Mazda 2 review

Mazda in the black with Sport Black hatch models

Mazda in the black with Sport Black hatch models

Mazda gets on the scrappage scheme bandwagon

Mazda gets on the scrappage scheme bandwagon

Two new models for updated Mazda2 range

Two new models for updated Mazda2 range

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a re-badged Toyota Yaris, so it offers the same great fuel economy and safety, and same average driving dynamics.Mazda 2 Hybrid
