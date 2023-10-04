Mazda 2 Hybrid receives cosmetic changes

Mazda has updated the looks of its ‘Mazda2 Hybrid’ compact hatchback, including a revised front bumper and grille design.

The change comes as Mazda attempts to give this hybrid model a “fresh and independent look”. Entirely separate from the standard Mazda 2 range, this model is directly related to the Toyota Yaris hybrid, and the current version has a very similar exterior design to the Toyota.

To distinguish the ‘Mazda2 Hybrid’ from its Toyota counterpart, Mazda has decided to give the supermini a different headlight shape and a smaller front grille, which makes room for a new front splitter design on the front bumper. Mazda adds that it has slightly altered the design of the boot lid in the rear, and the model will also come with a refreshed alloy wheel design, which will differ depending on the trim level you choose.

Speaking of trim levels, the manufacturer has also revised the trim levels available to mirror the grades offered in the standard ICE-powered Mazda 2 line-up. The range will begin with the lead-in ‘Centre-Line’, and will be followed by the ‘Exclusive-Line’, ‘Homura’ and top-spec ‘Homura Plus’ grades.

The brand has not made any changes to the interior design or the car’s 1.5-litre petrol-electric powertrain.

Mazda is yet to announce the specifications for these trims, and has not published UK pricing yet for the update either. The range refresh will arrive in March next year – these details are sure to follow as this facelift nears its UK arrival.