Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Model update

Mazda 3 update brings tech and trim changes

Mazda has revised the trim names in its Mazda 3 line-up, and given the family car a larger infotainment display as standard.

2024 Mazda 3 range

by Sean Rees
Mazda has rolled out a minor update for its Mazda 3 hatchback and saloon range, which introduces the brand’s latest trim naming strategy, and includes a small infotainment refresh.

The new line-up includes 18 model choices – 15 hatchback variants and 3 saloon options – with five renamed trim grades on offer. As we have seen elsewhere in the Mazda range, the new trim line-up begins with the ‘Prime-Line’ and ‘Centre-Line’ models, followed by the mid-range ‘Homura’ and ‘Exclusive-Line’ trims, and finally the top-spec ‘Takumi’.

Each trim’s equipment list remains the same after the update, they have just been renamed. That said, Mazda has modified the car’s infotainment on the dashboard.

Replacing the previous eight-inch central console, a new ten-inch infotainment touchscreen has been installed as standard – a change that the manufacturer says was made “to allow for clearer navigation mapping”.

The screen can now also display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto navigation, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wirelessly compatible. A wireless smartphone charger is also now included, and USB Type-C charging ports also feature for the first time.

The pre-facelift all-petrol engine line-up has been retained, with the 122hp 2.0-litre ‘e-Skyactiv-G’ and 186hp 2.0-litre ‘e-Skyactiv-X’ to choose from. Both engines come with a mild-hybrid boost, which reportedly makes the car feel “even smoother during linear acceleration”. Models can be specced with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices for the new range now start at just under £24K, rising to over £29k for the range-topping ‘Takumi’. The refreshed range is now available to order in the UK.

The Mazda 3 has received generally good to very good reviews from the UK media, with particular praise for its styling and value for money. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 73%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
