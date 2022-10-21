fbpx

Mazda adds diesel engine to new CX-60 line-up

Formerly only available as a plug-in hybrid, the new Mazda CX-60 SUV can now be specced as a 3.3-litre diesel

Sean Rees

The new Mazda CX-60 SUV range now includes a 3.3-litre diesel option, and the manufacturer adds that a 3.0-litre petrol powertrain will be added to the line-up at a later date.

Plug-in hybrid versions of the CX-60 have been on sale in the UK since March, but Mazda is now adding to the CX-60’s engine options list to attract a wider range of customers and to pose a leftfield challenge to upmarket rivals like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

Like the plug-in hybrid powertrain already on sale, this diesel engine is available with the lead-in ‘Exclusive-Line’, mid-range ‘Homura’ and top-spec ‘Takumi’ trims.

The engine is equipped with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance, and is offered with a rear-wheel drive configuration as standard, producing 200hp. A 254hp all-wheel drive version of the diesel SUV is also available. The former has a fuel consumption of around 57mpg, and the engine is said to provide a towing capacity of 2,500kg.

Now available to order, Mazda says that the first CX-60 diesel deliveries will arrive in the UK in Spring next year. Those expecting a price reduction are likely to be dissapointed – prices for the diesel SUV start at just shy of £43k – a saving of a thousand pounds when compared to the flagship plug-in hybrid.

The CX-60 is Mazda’s first foray into the upmarket SUV class, and for some reviewers, it falls just short of the lofty standards of its German competitors. It has been praised for its well-equipped, high-quality interior and its competitive plug-in hybrid battery range, but reviewers generally agree that some of its rivals are sharper to drive. The SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
