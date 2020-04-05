Car manufacturer news

Mazda celebrates centenary with special edition models

Each car gets a special interior and other unique features

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

Mazda is marking its centenary with the introduction of a range of special edition models over the course of this year.

The 100th Anniversary Special Edition series applies to all of Mazda’s key passenger cars across the globe, bringing unique styling touches and an overall design inspired by the firm’s first passenger car, the R360 Coupe.

All cars get a ‘Snowflake White’ exterior paint with contrasting burgundy interior carpets and leather seats. A unique 100th Anniversary badge is added to the floormats, key fob and is embossed into the headrests too.

This badge is also mirrored on the wheel centres and on the side of the car. The 100th Anniversary MX-5 benefits from a ‘Dark Cherry’ fabric folding roof as well.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK managing director, said: “Mazda Corporation has created these special models as a token of appreciation for the customers who have supported us through the years. We’ll be proud to have special versions of the MX-5 Convertible, CX-30 and Mazda3 in our UK showrooms later this year.”

Originally slated to be revealed at the Geneva motor show – which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic – the models have instead been announced in Japan, where pre-orders for the cars are open now.

In the UK, the 100th Anniversary treatment will be available on the Mazda MX-5, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda 3 initially, with Mazda 6 and Mazda CX-5 models available at a later date. Just 100 examples of each will be available, with prices announced later in the year.

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest Expert Advice

Car insurance

Coronavirus: Can I cancel my car insurance?

Should you cancel your car insurance if your can't drive your car during the coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to consider.
Read more
Car finance advice

Coronavirus: Can I cancel my car finance?

Lost your job or furloughed thanks to the coronavirus and need to urgently save money? Here’s a guide to whether you can do anything about your car finance.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ratings and reviews

Dacia Sandero

61%
The Dacia Sandero has received generally positive media reviews. It performs poorly in most areas but, when price is considered, it is more competitive.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Rolls-Royce Phantom

94%
The Rolls-Royce Phantom has received universal praise and is one of the highest-rated cars we've analysed with The Car Expert's unique Expert Rating scale.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

New model

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out before customers even saw it

The low-volume Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out in the UK before buyers even had a chance to see it or find out how much it would cost.
Read more
New model

New Kia Sorento steps up its game

The all-new Kia Sorento is set to arrive in the UK later this year, initially as a petrol-electric hybrid or a diesel, with a plug-in hybrid set to follow.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car manufacturer news

Mazda celebrates centenary with special edition models

Mazda is marking its centenary with the introduction of a range of special edition models over the course of this year.
Read more
Car industry news

New car sales collapse across Europe

New car sales have collapsed across Europe as a result of the coronavirus, with the UK expected to suffer similarly when March results are published.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.