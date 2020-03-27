The Mazda CX-30 is an SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5 in the Mazda SUV range. It was launched at the 2019 Geneva motor show before going on sale later in the year.

The CX-30 is based on the Mazda 3 hatchback and is more sleekly-styled, although less practical, than the slightly larger CX-5.

Based on 18 reviews we have compiled to date, the Mazda CX-30 has received unanimously positive reviews from UK motoring websites. It has been praised for its driving dynamics and interior quality, although it has been criticised for its small boot and poor practicality compared to rivals.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £19,395 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol SkyActiv-X

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mazda CX-30 may not be much smaller than a CX-5 or larger than a CX-3, but it’s the best of all worlds with stylish looks and impressive quality.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s great to drive, looks stylish inside and out, and feels expensive.”

Read review Model reviewed: SkyActiv-G 122 GT Sport Auto

Score: 8 / 10

“This is the car that could become Mazda’s best-seller in Europe.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Satisfyingly agile and blessed with a truly high-quality interior, the Mazda CX-30 is a tempting choice if you don’t need vast amounts of space inside.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Sweet handling and a plush interior help the stylish new Mazda CX-30 stand out as it touches down in the UK.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0 Skyactiv-G

Score: 8 / 10

“All things considered, we’d certainly recommend putting the CX-30 into your shortlist of SUVs to try if your budget is around £25,000.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“In a crowded segment, the CX-30 makes a decent case for itself.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.8-litre diesel manual

Score: 8 / 10

“In a crowded segment, the CX-30 makes a decent case for itself. Mazda’s design language continues to crank out good-looking cars, its interior rivals the best in the sector and it will engage you a little more than your run-of-the-mill small SUV.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda CX-30 is a stylish SUV that’s good to drive but its sleek shape hinders practicality”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 2.0 Skyactiv-X

“The Mazda CX-30 is a trendy crossover that’s great to drive and has a superb interior.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Mazda CX-30 is essentially a Mazda 3 on stilts, sitting between the CX-3 and CX-5 and rivalling the likes of the Skoda Karoq.”

Read review Model reviewed: Skyactiv-D

“It’s as refined as can be too, with very little mechanical noise, wind bluster or tyre roar to burst your wellness bubble.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Mazda’s Qashqai rival impresses all-round”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Mazda CX-30 is a real head turner and performs well beyond its £22k price tag”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual Sport Lux

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a shame the Mazda CX-30’s weak engines spoil its appeal, because otherwise it’s a cracking package that offers a premium feel for a price in line with more humdrum opposition. The small boot is a downside, but the beautifully finished interior, excellent road manners, good looks and an impressive safety rating all make it a very tempting choice.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Good car, the Mazda CX-30. Handles well, looks smart and has a lovely interior. But as is always the case with crossovers – the conventional car on which it’s based (in this case the Mazda 3 hatchback) is the sensible buy.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you’re after a plush-feeling SUV that has a modicum of driver appeal, the Mazda CX-30 should definitely be on your shortlist.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Mazda CX-30’s bold looks certainly stand out in a traditionally boxy-shaped SUV market. Its unusual petrol-only, non-turbo engines take a bit of getting used to, but overall it’s good fun to drive. It’s also practical for family use, very safe and well equipped as standard.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2019 99% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 80% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 77% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mazda CX-30 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

