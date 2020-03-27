Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Mazda CX-30 (2019 onwards) wallpaper

Mazda CX-30

(2019 - present)

78 %
Expert Rating

The Mazda CX-30 is an SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5 in the Mazda SUV range. It was launched at the 2019 Geneva motor show before going on sale later in the year.

The CX-30 is based on the Mazda 3 hatchback and is more sleekly-styled, although less practical, than the slightly larger CX-5.

Based on 18 reviews we have compiled to date, the Mazda CX-30 has received unanimously positive reviews from UK motoring websites. It has been praised for its driving dynamics and interior quality, although it has been criticised for its small boot and poor practicality compared to rivals.

More Mazda ratings, news, reviews and features

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £19,395 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2019

99%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

80%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

77%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mazda CX-30 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

More Mazda ratings, news, reviews and features

