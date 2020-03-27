The Mazda CX-30 is an SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5 in the Mazda SUV range. It was launched at the 2019 Geneva motor show before going on sale later in the year.
The CX-30 is based on the Mazda 3 hatchback and is more sleekly-styled, although less practical, than the slightly larger CX-5.
Based on 18 reviews we have compiled to date, the Mazda CX-30 has received unanimously positive reviews from UK motoring websites. It has been praised for its driving dynamics and interior quality, although it has been criticised for its small boot and poor practicality compared to rivals.
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £19,395 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol SkyActiv-X
Score: 8.2 / 10
“The Mazda CX-30 may not be much smaller than a CX-5 or larger than a CX-3, but it’s the best of all worlds with stylish looks and impressive quality.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s great to drive, looks stylish inside and out, and feels expensive.”
Model reviewed: SkyActiv-G 122 GT Sport Auto
Score: 8 / 10
“This is the car that could become Mazda’s best-seller in Europe.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Satisfyingly agile and blessed with a truly high-quality interior, the Mazda CX-30 is a tempting choice if you don’t need vast amounts of space inside.”
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Sweet handling and a plush interior help the stylish new Mazda CX-30 stand out as it touches down in the UK.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 Skyactiv-G
Score: 8 / 10
“All things considered, we’d certainly recommend putting the CX-30 into your shortlist of SUVs to try if your budget is around £25,000.”
Car
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“In a crowded segment, the CX-30 makes a decent case for itself.”
Model reviewed: 1.8-litre diesel manual
Score: 8 / 10
“In a crowded segment, the CX-30 makes a decent case for itself. Mazda’s design language continues to crank out good-looking cars, its interior rivals the best in the sector and it will engage you a little more than your run-of-the-mill small SUV.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mazda CX-30 is a stylish SUV that’s good to drive but its sleek shape hinders practicality”
Honest John
Model reviewed: 2.0 Skyactiv-X
“The Mazda CX-30 is a trendy crossover that’s great to drive and has a superb interior.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Mazda CX-30 is essentially a Mazda 3 on stilts, sitting between the CX-3 and CX-5 and rivalling the likes of the Skoda Karoq.”
Model reviewed: Skyactiv-D
“It’s as refined as can be too, with very little mechanical noise, wind bluster or tyre roar to burst your wellness bubble.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Mazda’s Qashqai rival impresses all-round”
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Mazda CX-30 is a real head turner and performs well beyond its £22k price tag”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual Sport Lux
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s a shame the Mazda CX-30’s weak engines spoil its appeal, because otherwise it’s a cracking package that offers a premium feel for a price in line with more humdrum opposition. The small boot is a downside, but the beautifully finished interior, excellent road manners, good looks and an impressive safety rating all make it a very tempting choice.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Good car, the Mazda CX-30. Handles well, looks smart and has a lovely interior. But as is always the case with crossovers – the conventional car on which it’s based (in this case the Mazda 3 hatchback) is the sensible buy.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“If you’re after a plush-feeling SUV that has a modicum of driver appeal, the Mazda CX-30 should definitely be on your shortlist.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Mazda CX-30’s bold looks certainly stand out in a traditionally boxy-shaped SUV market. Its unusual petrol-only, non-turbo engines take a bit of getting used to, but overall it’s good fun to drive. It’s also practical for family use, very safe and well equipped as standard.”
SAFETY RATING
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2019
Eco rating
The Mazda CX-30 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
