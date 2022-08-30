fbpx

Expert Rating

Mazda CX-60

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

65%

Expert Rating

Mazda CX-60

(2022 - present)

    Mazda CX-60 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mazda CX-60 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover and the Japanese manufacturer’s first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model, which first arrived on UK roads in Summer 2022.

    The top-spec PHEV version is the only powertrain available at launch, with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engine choices joining the range at a later date.

    The CX-60 is also Mazda’s first foray into the upmarket SUV class, and for the Top Gear team, it falls just short of the lofty standards of its German competitors. “It’s a shame the powertrain isn’t more sorted and the handling not quite on par with premium rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5.”

    Mike Duff of Autocar poses further questions about the car’s rear passenger space, commenting that adults will “feel squashed” while sitting in the back, and What Car? adds that premium alternatives are quieter on the road.

    It is “far from perfect”, Parker‘s Richard Kilpatrick explains, but the CX-60 does offer a well-equipped and “beautifully trimmed” interior and “excellent cruising ability” for considerably cheaper than the likes of the BMW X3. Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times also points out that this Mazda “has a longer battery range than many of the other PHEVs it competes against” too.

    As of August 2022, the Mazda CX-60 currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

    CX-60 highlights

    • High-quality interior
    • Competitive PHEV battery range
    • Well-equipped as standard

    CX-60 lowlights

    • Rather noisy engines
    • Alternatives have more rear cabin space
    • Other PHEVs are more efficient

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £43,950 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mazda CX-60 front view | Expert Rating
    Mazda CX-60 rear view | Expert Rating
    Mazda CX-60 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of August 2022, the Mazda CX-60 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Mazda CX-60 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Mazda CX-60 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the CX-60 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CX-60, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mazda CX-60, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Kia Sorento Land Rover Discovery Sport | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Toyota RAV4Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

