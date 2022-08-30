Summary

The Mazda CX-60 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover and the Japanese manufacturer’s first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model, which first arrived on UK roads in Summer 2022.

The top-spec PHEV version is the only powertrain available at launch, with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engine choices joining the range at a later date.

The CX-60 is also Mazda’s first foray into the upmarket SUV class, and for the Top Gear team, it falls just short of the lofty standards of its German competitors. “It’s a shame the powertrain isn’t more sorted and the handling not quite on par with premium rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5.”

Mike Duff of Autocar poses further questions about the car’s rear passenger space, commenting that adults will “feel squashed” while sitting in the back, and What Car? adds that premium alternatives are quieter on the road.

It is “far from perfect”, Parker‘s Richard Kilpatrick explains, but the CX-60 does offer a well-equipped and “beautifully trimmed” interior and “excellent cruising ability” for considerably cheaper than the likes of the BMW X3. Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times also points out that this Mazda “has a longer battery range than many of the other PHEVs it competes against” too.

As of August 2022, the Mazda CX-60 currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

CX-60 highlights High-quality interior

Competitive PHEV battery range

Well-equipped as standard CX-60 lowlights Rather noisy engines

Alternatives have more rear cabin space

Other PHEVs are more efficient

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £43,950 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mazda’s first fully fledged premium SUV is a solid effort. The cabin delivers a unique feel and plenty of quality in top-spec Takumi trim, which is also good value compared with established premium rivals.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

” A good level of standard equipment makes the Mazda relatively good value for money, too, and it’s pretty roomy inside. The driving experience is mostly refined, though it isn’t as sporty to drive as the power output might suggest. Nevertheless, the CX-60 is an interesting new consideration for private and company car buyers alike.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“While space up front is good, with a decent range of positional adjustment, room in the back is far tighter. Full-sized adults are going to feel squashed back there if front-seat occupants are making the most of their space.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“We admire how Mazda is sticking to its guns – larger, naturally-aspirated engines are its route to improved efficiency – but somehow it doesn’t completely gel in the way its more polished premium rivals do.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mazda CX-60 is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid, and is an interesting alternative to premium PHEVs from BMW and Audi.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid features a high-quality cabin and plenty of standard kit to match German rivals, although less expensive alternatives from Hyundai and Kia are more efficient.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Underwhelming rear seat space and question marks over the ride aside, though, we can already tell that the CX-60 is a welcome addition to the premium SUV sector.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The CX-60 is actually Mazda’s most ambitious attempt yet to push upmarket, not just by cramming the car full of luxury equipment but by building it as a premium car front the ground-up.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Lined up against similarly-priced rivals, it suddenly feels more competitive, with the hugely competent Toyota RAV-4 or Peugeot 3008 outclassed by the new Mazda. Overall it’s likeable, but far from perfect.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The CX-60 is worthy of flagship status and showcases how Mazda is on top of its game regarding design and interior quality. Standard equipment levels are generous and, perhaps most importantly, it has a longer battery range than many of the other PHEVs it competes against.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda CX-60 has the hallmarks of being another likeable Mazda, thanks to its very well-appointed and logical cabin, a huge amount of standard kit and reasonable driving dynamics. But while the plug-in hybrid delivers an undeniable turn of speed, it’s a shame the powertrain isn’t more sorted.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mazda CX-60 is a well-priced large SUV that’s fun to drive and offers low running costs with a plush interior. The battery range and company car tax costs don’t quite match the best in its class, though, and the firm ride won’t suit everyone. There are quieter and more spacious rivals out there.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of August 2022, the Mazda CX-60 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of August 2022, the Mazda CX-60 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The Mazda CX-60 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the CX-60 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CX-60, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mazda CX-60, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

