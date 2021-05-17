fbpx
Mazda MX-30

73 %
New to the market in 2020, the Mazda MX-30 is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the brand’s first full battery-electric vehicle. Mazda has taken a different route to other EV manufacturers, arguing that lighter weight and a better driving experience can be as important as outright range. 

Th MX-30 is a stylish SUV with a coupé-like shape and novel rear-hinged back doors which mean it has no central door pillars. While this should make rear access easier, the rear is rather cramped compared to rivals. It’s also worth noting that that the rear door can’t be opened unless the front door is opened first.

Reviews of the MX-30 are generally average to good, with many highlighting that the smaller and lighter batteries mean lower energy use and a car that is more fun to drive. It’s also a comfortable ride for passengers.

The look of the car, outside and in, also earns praise, especially the dash layout which is uncluttered, easy to use and upholstered in environmentally-friendly materials.  

The most widespread criticism of the MX-30, however, is its battery range, which at 124 miles is modest compared to rivals. This is due mainly to the use of smaller batteries, which are less environmentally-damaging to produce and cost less. The car’s price reflects this approach – including the government plug-in grant, an MX-30 can be bought for under £26,000, which is less than electric SUV rivals.

The Mazda MX-30 currently holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 27 reviews. It is still a very new car so more reviews are likely which could change its rating.

MX-30 highlights

  • Unconventional approach to design and engineering
  • Smaller battery pack is lighter for a better drive
  • Uncluttered and easy-to-use controls
  • Rear-hinged doors are endlessly amusing to kids

MX-30 lowlights

  • Smaller battery pack means range is seriously limited
  • Rear-hinged doors can’t be opened unless front doors are open
  • Rear seats are cramped for adults
  • Performance not as sharp as some rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £26,045 on-road*
* Price includes £2,500 plug-in vehicle grant

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: –
Update due: TBA

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2020

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

68%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

73%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Mazda MX-30 was tested by Euro NCAP in 2020 and scored a five-star rating. In both side-impact tests it scored maximum points, and testers praised the standard-fit centre airbag that helps to prevent occupants from bouncing into each other in an accident.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Mazda MX-30 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the MX-30 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mazda MX-30, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

