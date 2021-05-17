Summary

New to the market in 2020, the Mazda MX-30 is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the brand’s first full battery-electric vehicle. Mazda has taken a different route to other EV manufacturers, arguing that lighter weight and a better driving experience can be as important as outright range.

Th MX-30 is a stylish SUV with a coupé-like shape and novel rear-hinged back doors which mean it has no central door pillars. While this should make rear access easier, the rear is rather cramped compared to rivals. It’s also worth noting that that the rear door can’t be opened unless the front door is opened first.

Reviews of the MX-30 are generally average to good, with many highlighting that the smaller and lighter batteries mean lower energy use and a car that is more fun to drive. It’s also a comfortable ride for passengers.

The look of the car, outside and in, also earns praise, especially the dash layout which is uncluttered, easy to use and upholstered in environmentally-friendly materials.

The most widespread criticism of the MX-30, however, is its battery range, which at 124 miles is modest compared to rivals. This is due mainly to the use of smaller batteries, which are less environmentally-damaging to produce and cost less. The car’s price reflects this approach – including the government plug-in grant, an MX-30 can be bought for under £26,000, which is less than electric SUV rivals.

The Mazda MX-30 currently holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 27 reviews. It is still a very new car so more reviews are likely which could change its rating.

MX-30 highlights Unconventional approach to design and engineering

Smaller battery pack is lighter for a better drive

Uncluttered and easy-to-use controls

Rear-hinged doors are endlessly amusing to kids MX-30 lowlights Smaller battery pack means range is seriously limited

Rear-hinged doors can’t be opened unless front doors are open

Rear seats are cramped for adults

Performance not as sharp as some rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £26,045 on-road*

* Price includes £2,500 plug-in vehicle grant Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: –

Update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: GT Sport Tech

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is a useful addition to the ranks of electric SUVs. It won’t suit everyone, including anyone needing to carry adults in the rear or who drive long distances regularly. For everyone else, it’s an electric car that’s actually fun to drive.”

Read review Auto Express + Score: 6 / 10

“In some areas, the Mazda MX-30 is a genuinely appealing EV.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

"Mazda's compact SUV is great to drive – the latter quality being something few SUVs and crossovers offer. All things considered, the CX-30 makes a compelling case for itself."

Read review Score: 6 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 looks and feels the part if you want an electric car with a difference. The interior feels modern and hi-tech, and every model comes loaded with kit. But while many people will forgive a Mini or Honda e their relatively short driving ranges, it’s harder to justify in a larger SUV.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is an electric crossover with stylish looks inside and out and plenty of appealingly distinctive features, rear-hinged passenger doors for the back seats included. In style, it competes with the fashion-conscious Honda e and Mini Electric but is more practical than both.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 7 / 10

“While the Mazda MX-30 certainly has a degree of dynamic pep, it isn’t readily accessible or convincing in urban environments.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is a classy, comfortable, refined, well-equipped and well-priced crossover – but at the cost of a range that will put off many buyers.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 35.5kWh GT Sport Tech

Score: 6 / 10

“Make what you will of the stylistic merits of rear-hinged rear doors, but from a practical perspective the narrow access they provide to the rear seats is very restrictive, while the sparse levels of leg and headroom along with tiny rear windows makes it all feel like sitting in the back row of a seedy cinema.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is an affordable EV that has real appeal for drivers, too. It’s genuinely nice – not in a ‘OMG this is so fast’ way like a Tesla, or a ‘this is hilarious’ way like an e Up or Mii electric – it’s satisfying to drive and would be just as satisfying with a regular engine.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is a stylish electric SUV that’s fun to drive and affordable.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is a stylish electric SUV that’s fun to drive and affordable”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Sport Lux

“A really likeable and fun electric car, just not one for a driver frequently needing to cover longer distances.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT Sport Tech

“The Mazda MX-30 looks good, drives nicely, has a lovely interior, is fairy well-priced and is well-equipped. But that low 124-mile official range figure will be off-putting for many.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Whether you put the Mazda MX-30 on your shopping list very much depends on whether you think a maximum range of 124 miles is sufficient, and whether its arguably lower impact on the environment (and your wallet) are factors that can justify its purchase.”

Read review Eurekar + “The Mazda MX-30 won’t disappoint.”

Read review “The MX-30 impresses with its handling and Mazda has tweaked the car’s wheel vectoring system to make it highly responsive.”

Read review Fleetworld + Score: 6 / 10

“Quirky, but the Mazda MX-30 is great to drive, well-equipped and affordable.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 challenges EV conventions and if you can live with the range, it will offer an interesting alternative to rivals.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 takes a different approach to most electric cars, focusing on lighter weight, which means a smaller battery, and so a shorter driving range – but a better driving experience.”

Read review Score: 7 / 10

“There are two contrasting views of the MX-30. The first is that it’s an electric SUV coupe that lacks a decent range and isn’t that practical for anyone who needs to use the rear seats. The flip side is that it drives well, is comfortable, looks good and stands out from the crowd.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Combined with the Mazda MX-30’s inherently smooth all-electric driving behaviour, the adoption of electric vectoring control results in even greater refinement of the driving experience.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Interesting niche electric car majors on style, not range.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 6 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is a lovely little EV, nice to drive, different in many ways, with real driver appeal, but the range is parlous.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Another interesting EV, albeit one not quite as deft to drive as its name suggests.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is relatively affordable, well equipped, comes with a smart interior and a pleasing ride and handling balance. However, its battery range is terrible and its performance is tardy, but if all you need is an electric car for pottering around town that shouldn’t be a big issue.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 SUV grabs your attention with its sporty looks, and as soon as you step inside its cabin you’ll be seduced by its quality, style, ease of use and generous equipment. It’s good to drive too, as well as being very safe.” Rated a BEST BUY.

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2020 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 68% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 73% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Mazda MX-30 was tested by Euro NCAP in 2020 and scored a five-star rating. In both side-impact tests it scored maximum points, and testers praised the standard-fit centre airbag that helps to prevent occupants from bouncing into each other in an accident.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Mazda MX-30 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the MX-30 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

