Mazda has revealed pricing for the first models of its first battery-electric vehicle – the Mazda MX-30 First Edition SUV.

Limited to 500 cars in the UK, the MX-30 First Edition is available to pre-order now, with each costing £26,995 inclusive of the government’s electric car grant.

UK deliveries are slated for early 2021, with each car featuring an electric motor linked to a 35.3kWh battery which, when combined, give the MX-30 a range of around 124 miles. It also supports AC charging up to 6.6kW and DC rapid charging up to 50kW. In this latter mode, a charge of between 30 to 40 minutes will return up to 80% of battery energy.

Inside, the lower console features a seven-inch colour touchscreen air conditioning control panel, as well as cork-lined centre console trays and inner side door handles in reference to Mazda’s founding as the Toyo Kogyo Cork Company in 1920.







Jeremy Thomson, managing director for Mazda Motors UK, said: “Our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021.

“A battery electric vehicle conceived and created with Mazda’s well-renowned focus on distinctive styling, innovative technology, driver focused dynamics and class-leading interior quality, the MX-30 will be a stand out addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace. Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”

UK pricing for the rest of the MX-30 is expected to be announced later this year, but this First Edition version allows eager customers to get their hands on a car earlier. Standard equipment includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as adaptive cruise control and a full satellite navigation system.

Customers opting for the MX-30 First Edition will also benefit for a free wall box home charger.