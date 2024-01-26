Summary

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV is a plug-in hybrid crossover which is a sister car to the purely electric MX-30.

The MX-30 R-EV (the ‘R’ stands for ‘range extender’) was designed to address the underwhelming battery range of the original MX-30 – only 124 miles, and that’s the official UK/EU lab test figure. In the real world, you’re looking at less than 100 miles most of the time.

Despite Mazda’s protestations that most people don’t really need huge batteries and long driving ranges, neither media reviewers nor paying customers were impressed. So Mazda has come up with the R-EV version, which uses a petrol engine to charge the (now even smaller) battery and provide a total driving range of up to 400 miles.

Being Mazda, though, it’s not just any old petrol engine. The company uses a rotary engine, which is smaller than a regular engine but highly efficient. It also harks back to the company’s famous rotary-engines sports cars like the RX-7 and RX-8.

Despite the presence of the petrol engine, the MX-30 R-EV is technically still an electric vehicle, since only the electric motor is used to drive the wheels. The petrol engine is purely a generator to charge the battery. However, to all intents and purposes, it’s a plug-in hybrid.

“The R-EV version is far more usable than its EV counterpart”, says What Car?’s Lawrence Cheung. “The petrol engine allows you to venture beyond town and city life without worrying about plugging in.”

Tom Barnard of Electrifying.com adds that this range-extender variant, while being more expensive, is still “decent value”, but adds that the car “has woeful efficiency when running on battery or petrol power.”

Eliis Hyde of Auto Express also points out that while the R-EV does alleviate issues with the MX-30’s range, the R-EV still has the same practicality flaws inside, including an “incredibly gloomy rear cabin.”

As of January 2024, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68%.

MX-30 R-EV highlights Range-extender engine removes any range anxiety

Looks sporty for an SUV

Build quality

Versatile options for charging and using electric power MX-30 R-EV lowlights Cramped rear space

Rear doors can’t be opened without fronts

Adding engine cuts electric-only range in half

Average battery and fuel efficiency

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £34,750 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“Mazda’s niche electric small SUV gets an equally-niche plug-in hybrid version. It’s distinctly different, but mostly not in good ways.”

Author: Andrew Charman

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: 0.8-litre rotary petrol/electric Makoto

Score: 7 / 10

“The addition of a rotary engine is an ingenious solution to the Mazda MX-30’s measly range, making this plug-in hybrid version of Mazda’s oddball crossover a much more versatile option than the original EV. Plus, without the ever-present range anxiety, the MX-30 R-EV allows you better appreciate just how capable this car is at motorway speeds, as well as the quality of its cabin. However, the coach doors continue to create more problems than solutions – the incredibly gloomy rear cabin just the first that springs to mind.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“Mazda’s hybrid answer to its electric MX-30’s range anxiety is typically eccentric and one fans of the brand will love.”

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“The electric model’s poor range meant it was only appealing to a very limited group of buyers. Adding a rotary combustion engine to the mix, it seems, has unlocked the potential of the MX-30 as a small and fashionable runabout. That is with the proviso, however, that users treat the R-EV like a plug-in hybrid – it works best when the e-range is maximised and it’s hooked up to a power supply whenever possible.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 R-EV is a fascinating blend of Mazda’s unique rotary engine heritage and modern electric vehicle technology. It’s a quirky, idiosyncratic family car that addresses the range limitations of its EV counterpart while maintaining the brand’s distinctive design and driving dynamics. This vehicle is best suited for those who can regularly plug in to maximize the electric range, offering an engaging and environmentally friendly driving experience.”

Author: Ishan Sonavane

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview (EV and range-extender)

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Mazda MX-30 is a stylish electric SUV that’s fun to drive and affordable.”

Author: Andy Goodwin, Ivan Aistrop

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Mazda’s baby SUV gets range extender power in addition to the pure EV version, combining petrol and electric power.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Adding an unusual rotary petrol engine to the MX-30 has made it far more convincing and practical. It looks decent value and is more practical than a city car, but it has woeful efficiency when running on battery or petrol power, so remains a niche choice.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With the addition of the R-EV to the MX-30 line-up, any range anxiety fears are overcome while the car still looks amazing and drives beautifully.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 6 / 10

“Few companies plough their own furrow as Mazda does, and the new MX-30 is further evidence of that. The addition of a rotary engine as a generator might be a less-than-conventional approach to electrification, but to some, that unapologetic quirkiness is what gives the Mazda MX-30 its appeal.”

Author: Dave Humphreys

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 8 / 10

“Once again, Mazda is shunning the rest of the motor industry and ploughing its own furrow, though in this case with a lot more success than before. I’ve got a feeling a lot of people will find the Mazda MX-30 R-EV extremely useful indeed.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The R-EV version is far more usable than its EV counterpart. The battery is large enough to cover short trips on pure electric power, while the petrol engine allows you to venture beyond town and city life without worrying about plugging in.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2020

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 68%

Safety assist: 73%

Notes on safety

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the electric MX-30 that was tested in 2020 and scored a five-star rating. In both side-impact tests it scored maximum points, and testers praised the standard-fit centre airbag that helps to prevent occupants from bouncing into each other in an accident.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2024, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda MX-30 R-EV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MX-30 R-EV, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda MX-30 R-EV. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mazda MX-30 R-EV has received.

2024 What Car? Awards – Best Plug-In Hybrid 2023 Top Gear Awards – Innovation Award

