fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Mazda MX-30 R-EV

(2023 - present)

Mazda MX-30 R-EV | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

65
%
C

Safety Rating:

75
%
B

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

61
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

65
%
C

Safety Rating:

75
%
B

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

61
%
C

Summary

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV is a plug-in hybrid crossover which is a sister car to the purely electric MX-30.

The MX-30 R-EV (the ‘R’ stands for ‘range extender’) was designed to address the underwhelming battery range of the original MX-30 – only 124 miles, and that’s the official UK/EU lab test figure. In the real world, you’re looking at less than 100 miles most of the time.

Despite Mazda’s protestations that most people don’t really need huge batteries and long driving ranges, neither media reviewers nor paying customers were impressed. So Mazda has come up with the R-EV version, which uses a petrol engine to charge the (now even smaller) battery and provide a total driving range of up to 400 miles.

Being Mazda, though, it’s not just any old petrol engine. The company uses a rotary engine, which is smaller than a regular engine but highly efficient. It also harks back to the company’s famous rotary-engines sports cars like the RX-7 and RX-8.

Despite the presence of the petrol engine, the MX-30 R-EV is technically still an electric vehicle, since only the electric motor is used to drive the wheels. The petrol engine is purely a generator to charge the battery. However, to all intents and purposes, it’s a plug-in hybrid.

“The R-EV version is far more usable than its EV counterpart”, says What Car?’s Lawrence Cheung. “The petrol engine allows you to venture beyond town and city life without worrying about plugging in.”

Tom Barnard of Electrifying.com adds that this range-extender variant, while being more expensive, is still “decent value”, but adds that the car “has woeful efficiency when running on battery or petrol power.”

Eliis Hyde of Auto Express also points out that while the R-EV does alleviate issues with the MX-30’s range, the R-EV still has the same practicality flaws inside, including an “incredibly gloomy rear cabin.”

As of January 2024, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68%.

MX-30 R-EV highlights

  • Range-extender engine removes any range anxiety
  • Looks sporty for an SUV
  • Build quality
  • Versatile options for charging and using electric power

MX-30 R-EV lowlights

  • Cramped rear space
  • Rear doors can’t be opened without fronts
  • Adding engine cuts electric-only range in half
  • Average battery and fuel efficiency

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,750 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2023
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mazda MX-30 R-EV front view | Expert Rating
Mazda MX-30 R-EV rear view | Expert Rating
Mazda MX-30 R-EV interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Electrifying.com

+

Regit

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2020
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 91%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 68%
Safety assist: 73%

Notes on safety

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the electric MX-30 that was tested in 2020 and scored a five-star rating. In both side-impact tests it scored maximum points, and testers praised the standard-fit centre airbag that helps to prevent occupants from bouncing into each other in an accident.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2024, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda MX-30 R-EV to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the MX-30 R-EV, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda MX-30 R-EV. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mazda MX-30 R-EV has received.

2024

  • What Car? Awards – Best Plug-In Hybrid

2023

  • Top Gear Awards – Innovation Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mazda MX-30 R-EV, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Mazda MX-30 range at The Car Expert

Mazda MX-30 R-EV test drive

Mazda MX-30 R-EV test drive

Government ends electric car subsidy

Government ends electric car subsidy

Mazda updates MX-30 for 2022

Mazda updates MX-30 for 2022

Five affordable electric car lease deals

Five affordable electric car lease deals

Mazda MX-30

Mazda MX-30

Mazda MX-30 review

Mazda MX-30 review

Mazda MX-30 pricing and specification announced

Mazda MX-30 pricing and specification announced

Mazda MX-30 pricing confirmed

Mazda MX-30 pricing confirmed

Mazda shows off its first electric car

Mazda shows off its first electric car

Buy a Mazda MX-30 R-EV

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mazda MX-30 R-EV, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Mazda MX-30 R-EV

If you’re looking to lease a new Mazda MX-30 R-EV, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Mazda MX-30 R-EV

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Quick Car Finance logo 800x400

Used car finance from Quick Car Finance.
Find out more

Specialist Car Finance logo black 600x300

Specialist car finance solutions for the finest vehicles.
Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV is a plug-in hybrid that is certainly more usable than its EV twin, but it comes with the same practicality issues.Mazda MX-30 R-EV
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved