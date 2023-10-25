Mazda MX-5 receives minor facelift

Mazda has announced that its MX-5 sports car is set to receive some small exterior design alterations, a larger infotainment touchscreen, a new ‘track driving mode’ and a few mechanical upgrades.

Starting with the car’s looks, the updated MX-5’s exterior design is largely the same as the current model, but does feature redesigned LED headlights that now incorporate daytime running lights, and Mazda says it has updated the design of the tail lights in the rear too.

The most notable change can be found inside – a larger nine-inch touchscreen display that the manufacturer says offers clearer navigation mapping and, like the current software, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. Mazda adds that it has also added some additional USB-C ports for charging electronic devices, and installed a frameless rear-view mirror.

Mazda has also introduced a ‘track’ mode that can be activated using a physical button on the lower right-hand side of the steering wheel, which uses dynamic stability control tech to improve track times. This tech automatically controls braking and engine torque in high speed corners to prevent the car’s rear end from slipping at high speed.

The manufacturer also says it has improved response of the accelerator “to deliver a more accurate throttle application” and has tweaked the steering system, again to improve response.

This facelift also introduces a few additional bits of safety tech, including lane-keeping assistance and speed sign recognition which are included as standard.

That sums up what we know about the updated Mazda MX-5 – this facelift is set to arrive in March next year, with UK pricing and trim specifications to be announced in the coming months.

The Mazda MX-5 has received widespread praise for its driving dynamics, light weight and uncompromised sports car experience. The only real criticisms relate to its lack of space and inevitably poor practicality. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 85%.

Looking for a Mazda MX-5? The Car Expert’s partners can help