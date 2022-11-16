fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Mazda rolls out small CX-5 refresh

The Mazda CX-5 crossover is now available with an incremental update that introduces mild-hybrid assistance for entry-level models.

spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

All petrol Mazda CX-5 models now come with mild-hybrid tech as standard after the rollout of a minor model update that also includes changes to the trim line-up.

All versions of the 165hp 2.0-litre petrol now come with 24V of mild-hybrid assistance to improve the SUV’s fuel efficiency, and automatic variants of this engine have gained an additional piece of ‘cylinder deactivation’ tech that lowers the car’s emissions. The 150hp 2.2-litre diesel option remains the same.

There are no changes the SUV’s looks or interior layout, but Mazda says that customers who buy a model from the updated CX-5 range will now be able to wirelessly connect their phone to the infotainment to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and adds that it has swapped out the old USB ports for smaller USB-C ones.

An extra paint colour has also been added as part of this minor refresh. Called ‘Rhodium White’, this metallic finish was introduced as part of the CX-60 options list earlier this year.

Finally, Mazda has decided to re-name the CX-5 trim line-up, which still consists of five grades. The entry-level ‘SE-L’ grade is now called the ‘Centre-line’, while the slightly more expensive ‘Newground’ trim retains its branding.

The ‘Sport Edition’ and ‘Sport Black Edition’ trims have been renamed ‘Exclusive-Line’ and ‘Homura’, while the range-topping ‘GT Sport’ is now called the ‘Takumi’, which mirrors the trims available in the larger CX-60 range.

The Mazda is considered to be a strong all-rounder by the British media – receiving particular praise for its clever engineering, strong engines and comfortable cabin. Its review scores are hindered by its long-term reliability however, meaning that it currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%.

Looking for a Mazda CX-5? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Motorpoint logo 600x300

Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Audi RS Q8

Ford Fiesta (2008 to 2017)

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore