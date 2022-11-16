Mazda rolls out small CX-5 refresh

All petrol Mazda CX-5 models now come with mild-hybrid tech as standard after the rollout of a minor model update that also includes changes to the trim line-up.

All versions of the 165hp 2.0-litre petrol now come with 24V of mild-hybrid assistance to improve the SUV’s fuel efficiency, and automatic variants of this engine have gained an additional piece of ‘cylinder deactivation’ tech that lowers the car’s emissions. The 150hp 2.2-litre diesel option remains the same.

There are no changes the SUV’s looks or interior layout, but Mazda says that customers who buy a model from the updated CX-5 range will now be able to wirelessly connect their phone to the infotainment to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and adds that it has swapped out the old USB ports for smaller USB-C ones.

An extra paint colour has also been added as part of this minor refresh. Called ‘Rhodium White’, this metallic finish was introduced as part of the CX-60 options list earlier this year.

Finally, Mazda has decided to re-name the CX-5 trim line-up, which still consists of five grades. The entry-level ‘SE-L’ grade is now called the ‘Centre-line’, while the slightly more expensive ‘Newground’ trim retains its branding.

The ‘Sport Edition’ and ‘Sport Black Edition’ trims have been renamed ‘Exclusive-Line’ and ‘Homura’, while the range-topping ‘GT Sport’ is now called the ‘Takumi’, which mirrors the trims available in the larger CX-60 range.

The Mazda is considered to be a strong all-rounder by the British media – receiving particular praise for its clever engineering, strong engines and comfortable cabin. Its review scores are hindered by its long-term reliability however, meaning that it currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%.

Looking for a Mazda CX-5? The Car Expert’s partners can help