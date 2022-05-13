fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Mazda updates MX-30 for 2022

Mazda has tweaked its all-electric MX-30 SUV range for the 2022 model year, featuring DC charging upgrades and new colour scheme choices

Sean Rees

The compact Mazda MX-30 SUV has had a minor update for the 2022 model year – the main highlight being enhanced charging performance.

New 2022 models of all-electric MX-30, which has been on sale since early 2021, have an improved charging system that can now accept a 50kW DC charge, a modest improvement on the previous maximum of 40kW. By comparison, the similarly priced Hyundai Kona Electric and the class-leading Kia e-Niro can charge at a faster rate, both accepting a 77kW DC charge.

With this charging upgrade, Mazda says that the MX-30 can charge from 20% to 80% battery in 26 minutes. The powertrian remains the same – a 35kWh battery that works in tandem with an electric motor to produce 145hp and an official battery range of 124 miles.

Mazda has also tweaked the engine soundtrack that the driver hears in the cabin so that they can better recognise how much throttle power they are producing when they press the accelerator pedal.

There are no exterior styling changes to note, but the 2022 Mazda MX-30 is available with a few new interior and exterior colour schemes, depending on the trim level you choose.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Prime-Line’ (£28,550)

  • LED headlights
  • Nine-inch infotainment screen with Mazda’s navigation software and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Parking camera
  • Head-up display behind the steering wheel
  • Five single-tone exterior paint schemes

Mid-range ‘Exclusive-Line’ (£30,450)

  • All features in the ‘Prime-Line’ trim that have not been replaced
  • Leather interior accents
  • Electrically adjustable seats that are heated
  • Keyless entry
  • Three-tone exterior paint schemes

Top-spec ‘Makoto’ (£34,350)

  • All features in the ‘Prime-Line’ and ‘Exclusive-Line’ trims that have not been replaced
  • Upgraded speaker system
  • Heated steering wheel with brake regeneration paddles
  • Front wiper de-icer
  • Electric sunroof

The Mazda MX-30 has received generally average to good review scores so far, highlighted for its smart interior and exterior design. The compact SUV has also received widespread criticism for its electric battery range which is quite modest compared to rivals, although some comment that the MX-30’s smaller battery means lower energy use, and means that the car is fun to drive. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 61%.

The 2022 MX-30 range is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £28,550.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

DS 3 (2010 – 2019)

Peugeot 308

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please