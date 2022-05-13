Mazda updates MX-30 for 2022

The compact Mazda MX-30 SUV has had a minor update for the 2022 model year – the main highlight being enhanced charging performance.

New 2022 models of all-electric MX-30, which has been on sale since early 2021, have an improved charging system that can now accept a 50kW DC charge, a modest improvement on the previous maximum of 40kW. By comparison, the similarly priced Hyundai Kona Electric and the class-leading Kia e-Niro can charge at a faster rate, both accepting a 77kW DC charge.

With this charging upgrade, Mazda says that the MX-30 can charge from 20% to 80% battery in 26 minutes. The powertrian remains the same – a 35kWh battery that works in tandem with an electric motor to produce 145hp and an official battery range of 124 miles.

Mazda has also tweaked the engine soundtrack that the driver hears in the cabin so that they can better recognise how much throttle power they are producing when they press the accelerator pedal.

There are no exterior styling changes to note, but the 2022 Mazda MX-30 is available with a few new interior and exterior colour schemes, depending on the trim level you choose.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Prime-Line’ (£28,550) LED headlights

Nine-inch infotainment screen with Mazda’s navigation software and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Front and rear parking sensors

Parking camera

Head-up display behind the steering wheel

Five single-tone exterior paint schemes Mid-range ‘Exclusive-Line’ (£30,450) All features in the ‘Prime-Line’ trim that have not been replaced

Leather interior accents

Electrically adjustable seats that are heated

Keyless entry

Three-tone exterior paint schemes Top-spec ‘Makoto’ (£34,350) All features in the ‘Prime-Line’ and ‘Exclusive-Line’ trims that have not been replaced

Upgraded speaker system

Heated steering wheel with brake regeneration paddles

Front wiper de-icer

Electric sunroof

The Mazda MX-30 has received generally average to good review scores so far, highlighted for its smart interior and exterior design. The compact SUV has also received widespread criticism for its electric battery range which is quite modest compared to rivals, although some comment that the MX-30’s smaller battery means lower energy use, and means that the car is fun to drive. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 61%.

The 2022 MX-30 range is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £28,550.