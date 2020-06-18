Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

The McLaren 720S is mid-engined supercar available as both a coupé and convertible (720S Spider). The 720S forms the ‘middle tier’ of the McLaren range, knows as the Super Series. The coupé model was launched at the 2017 Geneva motor show, with the Spider following in late 2018.

The 720S, like all McLaren models, is built at McLaren’s production facility in Woking, Surrey, in a new factory next door to the McLaren Formula One team’s base. There is a higher-performance model called the 765LT, which is not covered here. We are working on a separate page for this model so be sure to check back again soon.

The McLaren 720S and 720S Spider have received unanimously positive reviews from the UK motoring media (which is not all that surprising, really). There has been plenty praise for both its incredible performance and everyday usability. The only cautionary point is that all of the reviews published on the 720S were written before any journalists had driven the new Ferrari F8 Tributo, so their scores may well be adjusted as comparisons with the Ferrari are made in coming months.

Body style: coupe / convertible
Engine: petrol
Price: From £218,020

Launched: Spring 2017
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The McLaren Super Series (720S and 765LT) has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The McLaren 720S has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Again, it’s pretty unlikely that it will ever happen but, if it does, we’ll be sure to upload the details here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the McLaren 720S has received

2019

  • World Car Awards – World Performance Car

2018

  • Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best

2017

  • evo Awards – Car of the Year
  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Sportscar of the Year

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera | Ferrari F8 Tributo | Lamborghini Huracan | Mercedes-AMG GT R | Porsche 911 Turbo

