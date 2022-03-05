fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

McLaren 765LT

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

91%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Mclaren 765LT is a mid-engined supercar available as both a coupé and convertible (765LT Spider). A limited edition range, the 765LT is currently the fastest LT (Longtail) model that McLaren has ever produced.

With production limited to just 765 models, the 765LT is a variant of the McLaren 720S coupé that is fitted with some engine upgrades lifted from the track-focused McLaren Senna, which is equipped with the most powerful McLaren road car engine ever made.

These upgrades, as well as aerodynamic improvements and a new chassis control system, mean that the McLaren 765LT’s 4.0-litre V8 can produce 755hp of power, 45hp more than the 720S, culminating in a 0-62mph sprint time of 2.8 seconds. The 765LT is also 80kg lighter than the 720S, and comes fitted with Pirelli Trofeo R race tyres as standard – a package that Autocar says is in “a class of one”.

Across the British motoring media, the McLaren 765LT has received unanimously positive reviews – Auto Trader calls the coupé version “possibly the best supercar McLaren has ever made”, while Evo labels the Spider convertible version “the ultimate open-top experience”.

Both the coupé and convertible models are highlighted for improving the 720S formula with increased pace and acceleration and more responsive handling. A number of reviewers also commend the 765LT’s improved brakes that are also borrowed from the Senna, but these brake callipers are actually optional extras.

Like the 720S, the 765LT has received praise for its exterior looks, and although the supercar is expensive to say the least – the 765LT’s price tag can easily surpass £300,000 – some outlets have praised the supercar for its pricing when compared to others in the McLaren range. Auto Express explains “the 765LT offers 75 to 80% of the Senna’s performance and feel for less than 40% of the price”.

With performance this powerful however, some reviewers commented that the 765LT is not for the faint-hearted, and can be hard to manage. “It is slightly jagged in its manners, and occasionally seems to be fighting against its driver rather than flattering them”, Top Gear concludes.

As of March 2021, the McLaren 765LT holds an impressive Expert Rating of 91%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media.

765LT highlights

  • Seriously potent acceleration and pace
  • Lightweight with responsive handling
  • Upgraded brakes
  • Attractive exterior styling
  • Fastest LT model ever

765LT lowlights

  • Less practical than the 720S
  • Exorbitant price tag even before optional extras
  • Not many available
  • Powerful engine can be hard to manage

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé / convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £282,300 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: N’A
Replacement due: TBA

McLaren 765LT interior view 2 | Expert Rating
McLaren 765LT interior view 1 | Expert Rating
McLaren 765LT Spider front view | Expert Rating
McLaren 765LT Spider
McLaren 765LT Spider rear view | Expert Rating
McLaren 765LT Spider
McLaren 765LT front view | Expert Rating
McLaren 765LT coupé
McLaren 765LT rear view | Expert Rating
McLaren 765LT coupé

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

The Intercooler

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the McLaren 765LT has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the McLaren 765LT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP – and we’re not expecting it to ever happen.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the McLaren 765LT, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera | Ferrari F8 Tributo | Lamborghini Huracan | McLaren 720S | Mercedes-AMG GT R | Porsche 911 Turbo

Buy or lease a McLaren 765LT

If you’re looking for a new or used McLaren 765LT, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance arrangement

Specialist Car Finance logo black 600x300

Specialist car finance solutions for the finest vehicles.
Find out more

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin DBS

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari 812 Superfast

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved