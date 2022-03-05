Summary

The Mclaren 765LT is a mid-engined supercar available as both a coupé and convertible (765LT Spider). A limited edition range, the 765LT is currently the fastest LT (Longtail) model that McLaren has ever produced.

With production limited to just 765 models, the 765LT is a variant of the McLaren 720S coupé that is fitted with some engine upgrades lifted from the track-focused McLaren Senna, which is equipped with the most powerful McLaren road car engine ever made.

These upgrades, as well as aerodynamic improvements and a new chassis control system, mean that the McLaren 765LT’s 4.0-litre V8 can produce 755hp of power, 45hp more than the 720S, culminating in a 0-62mph sprint time of 2.8 seconds. The 765LT is also 80kg lighter than the 720S, and comes fitted with Pirelli Trofeo R race tyres as standard – a package that Autocar says is in “a class of one”.

Across the British motoring media, the McLaren 765LT has received unanimously positive reviews – Auto Trader calls the coupé version “possibly the best supercar McLaren has ever made”, while Evo labels the Spider convertible version “the ultimate open-top experience”.

Both the coupé and convertible models are highlighted for improving the 720S formula with increased pace and acceleration and more responsive handling. A number of reviewers also commend the 765LT’s improved brakes that are also borrowed from the Senna, but these brake callipers are actually optional extras.

Like the 720S, the 765LT has received praise for its exterior looks, and although the supercar is expensive to say the least – the 765LT’s price tag can easily surpass £300,000 – some outlets have praised the supercar for its pricing when compared to others in the McLaren range. Auto Express explains “the 765LT offers 75 to 80% of the Senna’s performance and feel for less than 40% of the price”.

With performance this powerful however, some reviewers commented that the 765LT is not for the faint-hearted, and can be hard to manage. “It is slightly jagged in its manners, and occasionally seems to be fighting against its driver rather than flattering them”, Top Gear concludes.

As of March 2021, the McLaren 765LT holds an impressive Expert Rating of 91%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media.

765LT highlights Seriously potent acceleration and pace

Lightweight with responsive handling

Upgraded brakes

Attractive exterior styling

Fastest LT model ever 765LT lowlights Less practical than the 720S

Exorbitant price tag even before optional extras

Not many available

Powerful engine can be hard to manage

Key specifications

Body style: Coupé / convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £282,300 on-road Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: N’A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Spider

Score: 10 / 10

“The 765LT Spider could well be the best road car yet from McLaren’s modern back catalogue. It combines all the elements that make the 765LT Coupe such a powerhouse, then adds extra driver appeal and a brilliant new folding hard-top to form a package that’s hard to fault and very easy to be blown away by.”

Read review Score: 10 / 10

“Between the 720S and the Senna, the McLaren 765LT feels skewed more towards the latter in its positioning. It offers 75 to 80% of the Senna’s performance and feel for less than 40% of the price. The performance in every area is astonishing, plus it has exclusivity on its side.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Coupé

“The McLaren 765LT is a stunning car and really shows what McLaren is capable of. Tweaks to weight, stability and driving interactivity make this incredibly fun to drive. The 765LT really delivers and could be the best supercar McLaren have ever made.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Spider

Score: 9 / 10

“Undiminished track prowess and fresh-air theatre put the McLaren 765 LT Spider in a class of one”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 9 / 10

“Longtail treatment puts a deliciously sharp edge on the 720S’ handling, and adds startling track pace and deeper driver appeal”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“Perhaps it’s best not to look at the pantheon of McLaren LT cars and wonder where this one fits in, but to think of it fulfilling the needs of an existing 720S customer who wants more from their car both on road and on track. In this respect the 765LT feels like an instant winner.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Spider

Score: 10 / 10

“The new McLaren 765LT Spider absolutely delivers by refining the Coupe’s intense capability, creating the ultimate open-top experience.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“McLaren’s latest Long Tail fulfills its brief in once again pushing the supercar to the next level.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 9.6 / 10

“The McLaren 765 LT is a seriously capable track machine that gets close to the pace offered by the more extreme Senna, but also promises the same level of engagement on your favourite road.”

Read review The Intercooler + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 9 / 10

“The McLaren 765LT is a car I enjoyed more than the Senna, yet costing not much more than one third the price. A triumph, in other words.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The McLaren 765 LT is a proper plaything for anyone with the time, money, skill and inclination.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupe

Score: 8 / 10

“The McLaren 765 LT is terrifically fast, looks fantastic, its focus on lightweighting is peerless, it feels connected and feeds back information very successfully, but is slightly jagged in its manners, occasionally seems to be fighting against its driver rather than flattering them.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the McLaren 765LT has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its price and exclusivity, it’s unlikely to happen.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the McLaren 765LT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP – and we’re not expecting it to ever happen.

