The McLaren Artura is a mid-engined coupé and the first plug-in hybrid supercar to join the McLaren range. It replaces the successful 540/570/600 Sports Series range and sits below the 720/765 Super Series range.

As a plug-in hybrid, the new Artura will go head-to-head with the acclaimed new Ferrari 296 GTB. So far, only a coupé model has been announced, although a folding-top Spider version seems inevitable.

The Artura combines a twin-turbocharged petrol V6 with an electric motor for a combined output of 671hp, meaning it can complete a 0-62mph sprint in under three seconds.

“The car itself is terrific to drive – mostly”, Auto Express explains. While British reviewers are collectively impressed by the Artura’s pace and acceleration, as well as its comfort and potential as a long-distance cruiser, many journalists reported technical issues after their test drive that raise questions about the supercar’s reliability day-to-day.

Evo reports that test cars suffered from “software glitches, with a few succumbing to more serious mechanical failures.” Driving Electric and Auto Express also found these problems frustrating, but both note that these are issues that can be ironed out, and concluded that, while the Ferrari 296 GTB is the better choice at the moment, the McLaren is comparatively much cheaper.

An entry-level Artura model can be purchased for around £100k less than the cheapest 296 GTB, and while the McLaren provides less power than the Ferrari overall, it has a higher all-electric range of 19 miles.

As of July 2022, the McLaren Artura holds an Expert Rating of 79%, which is well shy of the 92% score currently held by the 296 GTB. This is a brand-new model and we will see several more reviews published over the next few months. If McLaren can sort out the Artura’s inital reliability problems, we’d expect the score to improve by a few points.

Body style: Mid-engined coupé

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £185,500 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“This is painful to report but we’re not convinced the Artura is ready to go on sale just yet. The car itself is terrific to drive, mostly. It’s fast and exciting and has an excellent new cabin, even if it might be a touch clinical emotionally. But we experienced several reliability issues with our test car on the launch event – and we were not the only ones to do so.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Dynamically, it feels like an established supercar recipe refined and perfected, but not reinvented or revolutionised in any way, by electrification. At times, you can forget that the Artura is a hybrid entirely; it doesn’t feel heavy, muted or complicated to drive.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Artura is a nuanced car with an impressive bandwidth of abilities. It’s genuinely capable over long journeys – we covered more than 300 miles during our test without discomfort, and like previous McLarens it has very generous luggage space within the front boot.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest plug-in hybrid supercar from McLaren is fast and comfortable, with a usable new interior to boot – but it feels like there’s still work to be done.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Performance itself borders on the outrageous. No matter the road speed or gear selected, the Artura really does get going and the acceleration just keeps coming.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

” It’s a glorious concoction of petrol and electric, mechanical grip and electronic stability control, comfort and aggression. It may sit in the supercar line but it’s also a track weapon, a GT that can be driven in comfort across continents and an everyday cruiser.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Hybrid power is integrated slickly and the Artura is very easy to get on with. Feels like it’s been pegged back though.”

Read review

As of July 2022, the McLaren Artura has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to ever happen.

As of July 2022, the McLaren Artura has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it’s not likely to be a priority.

As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the McLaren Artura to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Artura, we’ll publish the score here.

Aston Martin DBS | Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari 296 GTB | Ferrari F8 Tributo | Honda NSX | Lamborghini Huracan | Lexus LC | Maserati MC20 | McLaren 720S | Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911

