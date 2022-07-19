fbpx
McLaren Artura

(2022 - present)

79%

Summary

The McLaren Artura is a mid-engined coupé and the first plug-in hybrid supercar to join the McLaren range. It replaces the successful 540/570/600 Sports Series range and sits below the 720/765 Super Series range.

As a plug-in hybrid, the new Artura will go head-to-head with the acclaimed new Ferrari 296 GTB. So far, only a coupé model has been announced, although a folding-top Spider version seems inevitable.

The Artura combines a twin-turbocharged petrol V6 with an electric motor for a combined output of 671hp, meaning it can complete a 0-62mph sprint in under three seconds.

“The car itself is terrific to drive – mostly”, Auto Express explains. While British reviewers are collectively impressed by the Artura’s pace and acceleration, as well as its comfort and potential as a long-distance cruiser, many journalists reported technical issues after their test drive that raise questions about the supercar’s reliability day-to-day.

Evo reports that test cars suffered from “software glitches, with a few succumbing to more serious mechanical failures.” Driving Electric and Auto Express also found these problems frustrating, but both note that these are issues that can be ironed out, and concluded that, while the Ferrari 296 GTB is the better choice at the moment, the McLaren is comparatively much cheaper.

An entry-level Artura model can be purchased for around £100k less than the cheapest 296 GTB, and while the McLaren provides less power than the Ferrari overall, it has a higher all-electric range of 19 miles.

As of July 2022, the McLaren Artura holds an Expert Rating of 79%, which is well shy of the 92% score currently held by the 296 GTB. This is a brand-new model and we will see several more reviews published over the next few months. If McLaren can sort out the Artura’s inital reliability problems, we’d expect the score to improve by a few points.

Artura highlights

  • Hybrid engine delivers enormous performance
  • Comfortable and refined cabin
  • Balanced chassis and sharp handling

Artura lowlights

  • Very expensive
  • Not much new in the styling department
  • Technical issues raise reliability questions

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined coupé
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £185,500 on-road

Launched: Summer 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

No safety rating

As of July 2022, the McLaren Artura has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to ever happen.

No eco rating

As of July 2022, the McLaren Artura has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it’s not likely to be a priority.

As of July 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the McLaren Artura to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Artura, we’ll publish the score here.

If you’re looking at the McLaren Artura, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DBS | Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | Bentley Continental GT | Ferrari 296 GTBFerrari F8 Tributo | Honda NSX | Lamborghini Huracan Lexus LC | Maserati MC20McLaren 720S Mercedes-AMG GT | Porsche 911

