The McLaren GT was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva motor show as the UK sports car brand’s first ‘proper’ grand tourer. It’s by no means a typical GT, however, based on the 720S supercar with its mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 engine.

This leans towards the McLaren handling better than a typical GT with a heavy front-mounted engine, but makes ticking the practicality boxes, such as reasonable boot space, more difficult.

McLaren solves this by shrinking the engine – in both the space it occupies and its power, to a ‘mere’ 620hp. This frees up a reasonably large but shallow boot space under the glass rear deck, added to space under the front hood.

What Car? likes the concept – compared to typical GTs “the McLaren feels light on its feet, diving into corners with gusto and next to no body roll,” and adding that the car rides better than many executive cars they’ve tested.

Autocar acknowledges McLaren has tried to make typical supercar traits easier – the huge upwards swinging doors are lighter, and it’s not so difficult to slide across the wide sill and lower oneself into the seat. Doing so, however, “didn’t become as intuitive as you might hope on a GT car.”

Finally the looks divide opinions – some testers regard the GT as visually stunning, others question whether it is bold enough. “We just wish McLaren had done more to distinguish the GT from the rest of the range,” says Auto Express. “It’s a great car but it could have been a bit more special.”

Yet the GT will make up a quarter of McLaren sales, according to Car, which adds, “look at it as a mid-engined Porsche 911 Turbo and you can see the appeal.”

As of August 2021, the McLaren GT currently holds an Expert Rating of 71% based on 17 reviews.

McLaren GT highlights Superb performance and handling…

…combined with surprisingly comfortable ride

Head-turning looks

Quality interior McLaren GT lowlights Not that easy to get in and out of

Poor infotainment tech

Shallow boot

Is this really practical enough to be called a GT?

…or refined enough to be called a GT?

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-engined coupé

Engine: petrol

Price: From £165,300 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Model reviewed:

“The McLaren GT feels a little muddled. It’s not as sharp as other McLarens in the range but only feels slightly more comfortable than the 570S, and in out-and-out cross-country sumptuousness, it’s trumped by rivals. That’s not to say it’s a bad car as a whole – far from it – it just feels like McLaren introduced it because it felt it needed to, rather than because it wanted to.”

Read review Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“An easier-to-live-with supercar designed for crossing continents in comfort and tackling B-roads with relish.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“But a big part of the GT’s attraction is the extra practicality it affords over other models in the range.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“McLaren is not known for its softer, lifestyle-focused cars, so don’t expect this GT, which stands for grand tourer, to be like other GTs in the market. Comfort and space are all relative when it comes to powerful, lightweight McLarens…”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“There is greater drivability, practicality and material richness here than McLaren’s habitual mid-engined standard. But this GT doesn’t level with a traditional front-engined 2+2 GT coupé in enough respects to be considered a truly credible, equally usable alternative to one.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“In terms of grip, balance, poise and agility, the GT takes some beating.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“What the GT does do is speak to people who really do want a supercar, but can’t justify it because the lack of practicality and refinement means it won’t be used enough.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The McLaren GT is very refined, quick and luxurious – it’s the company’s answer to the Bentley Continental GT.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed:

“McLaren GT is the British supercar-maker’s most useable and engaging model to date for everyday.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Score: 10 / 10

“This elegant beauty is closest you’ll get to driving the Batmobile”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“A McLaren supercar has never been more cosseting or well-built, but a true GT this is not. It doesn’t mean the package is not appealing though.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

“McLaren’s supercar formula in a more practical package”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The McLaren GT is light-switch fast, beautiful and perfectly balanced – but it lacks function.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

“Ever since the template for mid-engine two-seaters was laid down by the Ferrari 308, it’s been nigh-on impossible to make one that is anything less than stunning. Yet, somehow, McLaren has managed it, and got the front end all wrong. It looks limp.” (Jeremy Clarakson)

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The McLaren GT offers something a bit different, and looks sensational.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“It drives like a McLaren sports car should, but a GT should probably be more practical.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“If you think touring is all about the fun you can have when you finally reach your favourite driving roads, the GT makes for a tempting proposition.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The McLaren GT has not been crash-tested by independent safety authority, Euro NCAP. Having to buy a few GTs for testing would probably blow Euro NCAP’s budget for the whole year, so it’s unlikely to ever happen.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The McLaren GT has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, we’re not expecting it to happen anytime soon – so you’ll have to use your imagination to work out how environmentally friendly a luxury GT with a twin-turbo petrol V8 engine from a supercar might be.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the McLaren GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari Roma | Lexus LC | Maserati MC20 | Mercedes-AMG GT | Polestar 1 | Porsche 911 Turbo | Rolls-Royce Wraith

You won’t find many mid-engined cars claiming to be GTs so the perceived rivals to the McLaren are rather more traditional front-engined models, such as the Aston Martin DB11, Bentley Continental GT or even a BMW 8 Series. But like most cars at this end of the market, the GT will mostly be bought not because it’s a Grand Tourer, but because it’s a McLaren.

