Mercedes-AMG A 45 ‘Limited Edition’ now on sale

Mercedes-Benz has announced that a ‘Limited Edition’ version of its high-performance AMG A 45 S hatchback is on offer until the end of the year, which comes with a range of cosmetic alterations.

The most notable change is the new paintwork – an exclusive ‘AMG green hell magno’ finish with large ‘A 45 S’ lettering on the doors and the AMG crest on the bonnet. The hot hatch sits on 19-inch matte black alloy wheels with yellow accents to match the bodywork decals.

The fuel cap also features the AMG logo, and the light projectors shine the same branding onto the road when you get in and out of the vehicle. This trim comes with insulated tinted rear windows, and the A 45 S fixed rear spoiler is painted black too.

Yellow accents also feature inside- across the dashboard trim, doors and on the ‘AMG Performance’ seats that are also embroidered with ’45 S’ lettering on the headrests.

That sums up how the ‘Limited Edition’ differs from the standard A 45 S, apart from the price. Pricing for this ‘Limited Edition’ is yet to be confirmed (though Mercedes says that the model can be ordered now in the UK), but it is expected to cost a few thousand more than the £63k A 45 S, which is the most expensive model in the AMG A-Class range.

The engine remains the same – a 421hp turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with a top speed of 168mph and a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.9 seconds.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67% in our Expert Rating Index. It has great reviews from the media and a strong safety score, but running costs are extremely high.