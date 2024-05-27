fbpx

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35

(2019 - present)

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 | Expert Rating

New car score:

62
%
C

Used car score:

59
%
D

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

60
%
D

Safety Rating:

82
%
A

Eco Rating:

51
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

32
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is a performance version of the regular Mercedes-Benz CLA model. Like its tamer siblings, it is available in either a saloon (which Mercedes insists on calling a ‘four-door coupé’) or estate (called a ‘shooting brake’).

In the AMG family, the CLA sits below the more powerful CLA 45 model. It also shares its mechanical components and most of its structural components, with the A-Class family. Essentially, the CLA 35 is a sleeker version of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 saloon. As with all the AMG 35 and 45 models, the CLA 35 is all-wheel drive.

Reviewers have generally approved of the CLA 35, with praise for its performance – Simon Davis from Autocar notes that it’s “a quick car by regular standards” and “one that sounds good, too”. However, several have noted that the estate version, in particular, “suffers from a relative shortage of practicality” as John McIlroy from Auto Express puts it.

The interior gets plenty of praise, with the Carwow review team impressed with its “sci-fi interior tech and luxury”, while the Honest John team also likes the “posh interior, clever infotainment system… and generous equipment roster”.

Like the AMG A-Class models, the CLA 35 also suffers in media reviews by being not as fast and exuberant as the range-topping CLA 45 version, which journalists absolutely love. However, for normal customers handing over their own money, the CLA 35 is still exceptionally rapid. It’s also easier to live with, cheaper to run and more comfortable on a day-to-day basis. The styling is also slightly more toned down compared to the CLA 45, which plenty of customers will prefer.

As of May 2024, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 has a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. It has an excellent safety rating, although its CO2 emissions are only average, while its media reviews are below average and its running costs are poor. It’s worth noting we don’t have any reliability data at this time, so check back again soon.

CLA 35 highlights

  • AMG pedigree but slightly less bonkers than the CLA 45
  • Sleek styling
  • Excellent cabin technology
  • Decent performance for most needs
  • Better insurance premiums than the CLA 45

CLA 35 lowlights

  • A huge 100hp less than the CLA 45
  • Not as practical as the A 35 saloon
  • About £3.5K dearer than A 35 saloon
  • Expensive to run

Key specifications

Body style: Saloon and estate
Engines: petrol
Price: From £49,615 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: Autumn 2023
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Honest John

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 96%
Child protection: 91%
Vulnerable road users: 91%
Safety assist: 75%

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the regular CLA range. Some of the test results are also shared with the A-Class range, which is built on the same platform.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2024, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models34 mpgD33 – 36 mpgD – E
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models192 g/kmC173 – 198 g/kmC – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models40C31 – 42C – D
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£392C
Year 2£986D
Year 3£1,527C
Year 4£1,752C
Year 5£2,380C
Overall£7,037C

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is an expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel economy is poor, while servicing and insurance ratings are only average at best. This is pretty much inevitable, given the performance levels that the CLA 35 offers over the regular Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi S3 saloon | Audi RS 3 | BMW M2 | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 | Mercedes-AMG A 45 | Peugeot 508 PSE | Volkswagen Golf R

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is sleeker and more stylish than the mechanically identical A 35 saloon, but it's also about £3.5K dearer.Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
