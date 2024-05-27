Summary

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is a performance version of the regular Mercedes-Benz CLA model. Like its tamer siblings, it is available in either a saloon (which Mercedes insists on calling a ‘four-door coupé’) or estate (called a ‘shooting brake’).

In the AMG family, the CLA sits below the more powerful CLA 45 model. It also shares its mechanical components and most of its structural components, with the A-Class family. Essentially, the CLA 35 is a sleeker version of the Mercedes-AMG A 35 saloon. As with all the AMG 35 and 45 models, the CLA 35 is all-wheel drive.

Reviewers have generally approved of the CLA 35, with praise for its performance – Simon Davis from Autocar notes that it’s “a quick car by regular standards” and “one that sounds good, too”. However, several have noted that the estate version, in particular, “suffers from a relative shortage of practicality” as John McIlroy from Auto Express puts it.

The interior gets plenty of praise, with the Carwow review team impressed with its “sci-fi interior tech and luxury”, while the Honest John team also likes the “posh interior, clever infotainment system… and generous equipment roster”.

Like the AMG A-Class models, the CLA 35 also suffers in media reviews by being not as fast and exuberant as the range-topping CLA 45 version, which journalists absolutely love. However, for normal customers handing over their own money, the CLA 35 is still exceptionally rapid. It’s also easier to live with, cheaper to run and more comfortable on a day-to-day basis. The styling is also slightly more toned down compared to the CLA 45, which plenty of customers will prefer.

As of May 2024, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 has a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. It has an excellent safety rating, although its CO 2 emissions are only average, while its media reviews are below average and its running costs are poor. It’s worth noting we don’t have any reliability data at this time, so check back again soon.

Key specifications

Body style: Saloon and estate

Engines: petrol

Price: From £49,615 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: Autumn 2023

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Shooting Brake (estate)

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake does stand apart from anything else on offer in the small premium car market. Some will buy it just for its looks. But it suffers from a relative shortage of practicality and a bland-sounding four-cylinder engine. At this price, we’d be tempted to go for a rapid petrol BMW 5 Series Touring, which is more rewarding to drive and properly spacious.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Model reviewed: saloon

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35’s biggest problem is its A 35 Saloon relative. The two feel much the same to drive and have the same great engine, but the A 35 is cheaper and is a little more practical despite its marginally smaller boot. As with so many premium four-door coupes, the appeal of the CLA 35 Coupe over its more flexible siblings lies almost exclusively in its swoopier styling.”

Author: James Howe

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“This is a quick car by regular standards, and despite the fairly obvious amounts of synthetic aural trickery, it’s one that sounds good, too. But in a similar fashion to its bigger, badder 416bhp Mercedes-AMG A 45 S relative, it doesn’t quite feel as quick when locked in gear as its numbers suggest it should. Which is a bit odd.”

Author: Simon Davis

Read review Car + Model reviewed: CLA 35 ‘Shooting Brake’ estate

Score: 8 / 10

“The CLA35 is one of those cars that feels like nothing will trouble it, yet retains enough driver interaction to make reaching the other end of a twisting road feel like a joint effort.”

Author: Antony Ingram

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 packs more than 300hp, looks super-stylish and offers sci-fi interior tech and luxury – but it doesn’t come cheap.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s a lot to like about the Mercedes CLA, not least its stylish looks, posh interior, clever infotainment system, grown-up driving experience and generous equipment roster.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Point-to-point, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is a seriously quick car, yet it’s not particularly exciting to drive. It’s not the most refined cruiser, either, so it’s not the best choice for long-distance driving.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019

Child protection: 91%

Vulnerable road users: 91%

Safety assist: 75%

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the regular CLA range. Some of the test results are also shared with the A-Class range, which is built on the same platform.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2024, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 34 mpg D 33 – 36 mpg D – E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 192 g/km C 173 – 198 g/km C – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 40 C 31 – 42 C – D Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £392 C Year 2 £986 D Year 3 £1,527 C Year 4 £1,752 C Year 5 £2,380 C Overall £7,037 C

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is an expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel economy is poor, while servicing and insurance ratings are only average at best. This is pretty much inevitable, given the performance levels that the CLA 35 offers over the regular Mercedes-Benz CLA.

