Winner, UK's best automotive website

Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

76%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

(2020 - present)

    Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is a high-performance version of the standard CLA model range, which is in turn based on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback. This is the second-generation line-up, which arrived in the UK in early 2020.

    More powerful than the CLA 35, this saloon (which Mercedes calls a ‘four-door coupé’) and estate (‘shooting brake’) range now only includes one trim and engine option – the four-wheel drive CLA 45 S that provides 420hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of four seconds flat.

    Like the highly-regarded A 45 hot hatch, the CLA 45’s impressive performance has struck a chord with the British automotive media. Evo‘s Antony Ingram explains that the car “covers ground with astonishing composure”, while the What Car? team concedes that “it’s pricey, but such talent comes at a cost.”

    That said, “there’s far more to it than pure speed”, says Auto Express. The CLA 45 range has also been praised for its tech-laden interior and practicality, particularly its large boot.

    However, if ferrying around the family isn’t on your daily to-do list, Car‘s Jake Groves concludes that you should probably look elsewhere for performance thrills. “Look at it purely like a hot hatch, and you might be able to get almost as much thrill from something half the price.”

    As of June 2023, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 14 reviews published by UK motoring titles. This score is considerably higher than the 69% currently held by the standard CLA, but several points short of the mechanically identical A 45 hot hatch.

    CLA 45 highlights

    • Powerful and responsive engine
    • Comfortable and tech-laden interior
    • Large boot
    • Agile handling

    CLA 45 lowlights

    • A 45 hatchback is more spacious in the rear
    • Expensive to buy and run
    • Some cheap interior plastics

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small saloon and estate
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £63,660 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2019/20
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    CLA 45 saloon
    CLA 45 saloon
    CLA 45 Shooting Brake
    CLA 45 Shooting Brake

    Media reviews

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: September 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 96%
    Child protection: 91%
    Vulnerable road users: 91%
    Safety assist: 75%

    The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has not specifically been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the overall CLA range that scored five stars when it was tested in 2019.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2023, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we’ll publish the results here.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of June 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLA 45, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi RS3 | BMW M2 | Honda Civic Type R | Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 | Mercedes-AMG A 45 | Peugeot 508 PSE | Volkswagen Golf R

