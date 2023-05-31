Summary

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is a high-performance version of the standard CLA model range, which is in turn based on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback. This is the second-generation line-up, which arrived in the UK in early 2020.

More powerful than the CLA 35, this saloon (which Mercedes calls a ‘four-door coupé’) and estate (‘shooting brake’) range now only includes one trim and engine option – the four-wheel drive CLA 45 S that provides 420hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of four seconds flat.

Like the highly-regarded A 45 hot hatch, the CLA 45’s impressive performance has struck a chord with the British automotive media. Evo‘s Antony Ingram explains that the car “covers ground with astonishing composure”, while the What Car? team concedes that “it’s pricey, but such talent comes at a cost.”

That said, “there’s far more to it than pure speed”, says Auto Express. The CLA 45 range has also been praised for its tech-laden interior and practicality, particularly its large boot.

However, if ferrying around the family isn’t on your daily to-do list, Car‘s Jake Groves concludes that you should probably look elsewhere for performance thrills. “Look at it purely like a hot hatch, and you might be able to get almost as much thrill from something half the price.”

As of June 2023, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 14 reviews published by UK motoring titles. This score is considerably higher than the 69% currently held by the standard CLA, but several points short of the mechanically identical A 45 hot hatch.

CLA 45 highlights Powerful and responsive engine

Comfortable and tech-laden interior

Large boot

Agile handling CLA 45 lowlights A 45 hatchback is more spacious in the rear

Expensive to buy and run

Some cheap interior plastics

Key specifications

Body style: Small saloon and estate

Engines: petrol

Price: From £63,660 on-road Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic CLA 45 S Plus

Score: 9 / 10

“The latest Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is as big a leap over its predecessor, just as the A 45 was. There’s far more to it than pure speed, although there’s certainly plenty of that, too.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: CLA 45 S Shooting Brake

Score: 8 / 10

“Ultimately, the electronics-flavoured handling sits in the faintly artificial no man’s land between fiercely nose-led hot hatch and something more mature and elegant dynamically, such as the C63 Estate. The CLA 45 S Shooting Brake is also expensive and ergonomically found wanting.” (Richard Lane)

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Saloon-cum-coupé take on the A-Class gets the hardcore ‘45’ treatment, coming away with only subtle characteristic differences from the hatch.” (Matt Prior)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: CLA 45 Shooting Brake

Score: 8 / 10

“Approach it like a real performance car with estate practicality and this will be capable of setting lap records and family trips away all in one car. Look at it purely like a hot hatch, and you might be able to get almost as much thrill from something half the price.” (Jake Groves)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: CLA 45 S

Score: 8 / 10

“In a world that’s turning to hybrid and electric vehicles, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S feels like an act of defiance.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: CLA 45 Shooting Brake

“The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake blends performance with practicality, but its aggressive looks and strong engine come with a hefty price tag.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The AMG CLA 45 is seriously good fun to drive and looks cool inside and out. It might be a bit too subtle for some – there are no lairy spoilers – and the back seats are cramped at best.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: CLA 45 S Shooting Brake

Score: 9 / 10

“The Shooting Brake still covers ground with the same astonishing composure and pace as other 45s and still manages to involve the driver as it does so.” (Antony Ingram)

Read review Model reviewed: CLA 45 S

Score: 9 / 10

“Fast, good looking, and more involving than its predecessor.” (Antony Ingram)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: CLA 45 Shooting Brake

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake majors on both style and practicality, mixing these with a fine driving experience and impressive technology.”

Read review Model reviewed: 45 S

“Ultimately the CLA 45 S AMG is a fast and hugely-capable performance car that is undemanding in normal driving too.”

Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.8 / 10

“It should turn its hand to anything a small family throws at it, then when needed, serve the driver a great deal of fun when she or he is alone in the car and in a hurry.” (Keith Adams)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Heavy-handed in its performance and ride quality, but with way more depth and finesse than its predecessor.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“You might think that the CLA45 experience would be dominated by the engine, but it’s the agile and engaging handling that is key to its appeal. It’s pricey, but such talent comes at a cost.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 96%

Child protection: 91%

Vulnerable road users: 91%

Safety assist: 75%

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has not specifically been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the overall CLA range that scored five stars when it was tested in 2019.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2023, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If it happens, we’ll publish the results here.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLA 45, we’ll publish the score here.

