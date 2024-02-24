Summary

The Mercedes-AMG EQE is a high-performance version of the regular Mercedes-Benz EQE executive saloon, and Mercedes’ second all-electric AMG offering after the larger and more expensive AMG EQS saloon.

Described by Car’s Georg Kacher as AMG’s “most convincing EV effort yet”, the AMG EQE has been praised by the UK motoring media for its combination of comfort and class-leading on-board tech, and its impressive acceleration and agility.

“It’s almost comically fast”, says Top Gear’s Tom Ford, “and it is genuinely noisy, generating the kind of swooshy hums you usually find in sci-fi films.” Keith Adams of Parkers adds that the performance saloon’s ride quality is “top drawer”, while the Driving Electric team commends the EQE for its “cutting-edge” Hyperscreen infotainment.

Malte Büttner of Auto Express adds that the car has “a long range and good charging capability”, but also raises some concerns around material quality of the interior. “Some of the plastics and materials feel very plain”, and this doesn’t match the AMG EQE’s expensive six-figure price tag.

As of February 2024, the Mercedes-AMG EQE holds an impressive New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 81%. This is currently one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating Index.

AMG EQE highlights Rapid pace and acceleration

Both comfortable and agile

Class-leading infotainment AMG EQE lowlights Not as practical as the AMG EQS

Some surprisingly cheap interior plastics

Very expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Large executive saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £114,750 Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: EQE 53

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-EMG EQE 53 combines plenty of power and stunning performance with a long range and good charging capability. The handling is also sound for a big EV that weighs this much, and we have no complaints about the refinement or on-board technology. However, at the price this top-spec AMG EQE model is likely to command, quality is not quite up to the level we expect from Mercedes – or where it needs to be in the market.”

Author: Malte Büttner

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: EQE 53

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 impresses as a piece of engineering rather than at the level of visceral emotion that normally comes with AMG branding, and a similar conclusion will probably await the less powerful EQE 43 when we test it. While it might seem unfair to criticise any EV for being quiet and refined, it’s the paradoxical situation created when a division most obviously associated with noise and excitement builds one.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“More desirable than the overpriced EQS 53 AMG and a much better car than the EQE350+, the new clean-air AMG midliner is Stuttgart´s most convincing EV effort yet. If you´re in the market for a high-end EV, don´t buy before you have driven this one.”

Author: Georg Kacher

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

“The sleek EQE gets proper power from AMG, and it’s seriously fast but you’ll feel the pinch with reduced range and it’s not very roomy in the back.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: EQE 53

Score: 8 / 10

“Apart from some interior quality and practicality reservations, the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 is a highly impressive all-round package, offering an intoxicating blend of speed, agility, refinement and cutting-edge technology – albeit at a hefty price.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Even standing still, the Mercedes-AMG EQE53 4MATIC+ is a thing of wonder. The interior of an Audi e-tron might be futuristic and, but the Merc’s optional MBUX Hyperscreen is the full Tony Stark, the entire facia reconfigured as three touch-sensitive screens under a single glass cover that stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar and interacts with haptic feedback software. Getting familiar with the layers of functionality inevitably takes some time, but at least working with the acres of sat nav display real estate is easy enough.” (David Vivian)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“Ride quality and refinement are from the top drawer, which is a welcome bonus in a performance-focused saloon.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The EQE AMG is almost comically fast, stops, goes and rides with physical brilliance. And it is genuinely noisy, generating the kind of swooshy hums you usually find in sci-fi films. It’s amazing, in its way. But this isn’t the AMG we know of old.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 95%

Child protection: 91%

Vulnerable road users: 83%

Safety assist: 81%

The Mercedes-AMG EQE shares a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating with the structurally identical Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, which was crash tested towards the end of 2022.

