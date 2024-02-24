fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG EQE

(2023 - present)

Mercedes-AMG EQE saloon | Expert Rating wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

81
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

72
%
B

Safety Rating:

93
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

71
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

81
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

72
%
B

Safety Rating:

93
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

71
%
A

Summary

The Mercedes-AMG EQE is a high-performance version of the regular Mercedes-Benz EQE executive saloon, and Mercedes’ second all-electric AMG offering after the larger and more expensive AMG EQS saloon.

Described by Car’s Georg Kacher as AMG’s “most convincing EV effort yet”, the AMG EQE has been praised by the UK motoring media for its combination of comfort and class-leading on-board tech, and its impressive acceleration and agility.

“It’s almost comically fast”, says Top Gear’s Tom Ford, “and it is genuinely noisy, generating the kind of swooshy hums you usually find in sci-fi films.” Keith Adams of Parkers adds that the performance saloon’s ride quality is “top drawer”, while the Driving Electric team commends the EQE for its “cutting-edge” Hyperscreen infotainment.

Malte Büttner of Auto Express adds that the car has “a long range and good charging capability”, but also raises some concerns around material quality of the interior. “Some of the plastics and materials feel very plain”, and this doesn’t match the AMG EQE’s expensive six-figure price tag.

As of February 2024, the Mercedes-AMG EQE holds an impressive New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 81%. This is currently one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating Index.

AMG EQE highlights

  • Rapid pace and acceleration
  • Both comfortable and agile
  • Class-leading infotainment

AMG EQE lowlights

  • Not as practical as the AMG EQS
  • Some surprisingly cheap interior plastics
  • Very expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Large executive saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £114,750

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-AMG EQE front view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG EQE rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG EQE interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 95%
Child protection: 91%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 81%

The Mercedes-AMG EQE shares a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating with the structurally identical Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, which was crash tested towards the end of 2022.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2024, the Mercedes-AMG EQE has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the AMG EQE is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG EQE to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the AMG EQE, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mercedes-AMG EQE. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG EQE, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi RS e-tron GTHyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 GT | Mercedes-AMG EQS | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

Buy a Mercedes-AMG EQE

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mercedes-AMG EQE, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Mercedes-AMG EQE

If you’re looking to lease a new Mercedes-AMG EQE, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Mercedes-AMG EQE

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Very fast and comfortable - the Mercedes-AMG EQE is an impressive all-round performance package, but its interior has faced criticism.Mercedes-AMG EQE
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved