Summary
The Mercedes-AMG EQE is a high-performance version of the regular Mercedes-Benz EQE executive saloon, and Mercedes’ second all-electric AMG offering after the larger and more expensive AMG EQS saloon.
Described by Car’s Georg Kacher as AMG’s “most convincing EV effort yet”, the AMG EQE has been praised by the UK motoring media for its combination of comfort and class-leading on-board tech, and its impressive acceleration and agility.
“It’s almost comically fast”, says Top Gear’s Tom Ford, “and it is genuinely noisy, generating the kind of swooshy hums you usually find in sci-fi films.” Keith Adams of Parkers adds that the performance saloon’s ride quality is “top drawer”, while the Driving Electric team commends the EQE for its “cutting-edge” Hyperscreen infotainment.
Malte Büttner of Auto Express adds that the car has “a long range and good charging capability”, but also raises some concerns around material quality of the interior. “Some of the plastics and materials feel very plain”, and this doesn’t match the AMG EQE’s expensive six-figure price tag.
As of February 2024, the Mercedes-AMG EQE holds an impressive New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 81%. This is currently one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating Index.
- Mercedes-Benz EQE (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mercedes-Benz Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
AMG EQE highlights
- Rapid pace and acceleration
- Both comfortable and agile
- Class-leading infotainment
AMG EQE lowlights
- Not as practical as the AMG EQS
- Some surprisingly cheap interior plastics
- Very expensive
Key specifications
Body style: Large executive saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £114,750
Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: EQE 53
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-EMG EQE 53 combines plenty of power and stunning performance with a long range and good charging capability. The handling is also sound for a big EV that weighs this much, and we have no complaints about the refinement or on-board technology. However, at the price this top-spec AMG EQE model is likely to command, quality is not quite up to the level we expect from Mercedes – or where it needs to be in the market.”
Author: Malte Büttner
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: EQE 53
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 impresses as a piece of engineering rather than at the level of visceral emotion that normally comes with AMG branding, and a similar conclusion will probably await the less powerful EQE 43 when we test it. While it might seem unfair to criticise any EV for being quiet and refined, it’s the paradoxical situation created when a division most obviously associated with noise and excitement builds one.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“More desirable than the overpriced EQS 53 AMG and a much better car than the EQE350+, the new clean-air AMG midliner is Stuttgart´s most convincing EV effort yet. If you´re in the market for a high-end EV, don´t buy before you have driven this one.”
Author: Georg Kacher
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
“The sleek EQE gets proper power from AMG, and it’s seriously fast but you’ll feel the pinch with reduced range and it’s not very roomy in the back.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: EQE 53
Score: 8 / 10
“Apart from some interior quality and practicality reservations, the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 is a highly impressive all-round package, offering an intoxicating blend of speed, agility, refinement and cutting-edge technology – albeit at a hefty price.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Even standing still, the Mercedes-AMG EQE53 4MATIC+ is a thing of wonder. The interior of an Audi e-tron might be futuristic and, but the Merc’s optional MBUX Hyperscreen is the full Tony Stark, the entire facia reconfigured as three touch-sensitive screens under a single glass cover that stretches from A-pillar to A-pillar and interacts with haptic feedback software. Getting familiar with the layers of functionality inevitably takes some time, but at least working with the acres of sat nav display real estate is easy enough.” (David Vivian)
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.4 / 10
“Ride quality and refinement are from the top drawer, which is a welcome bonus in a performance-focused saloon.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The EQE AMG is almost comically fast, stops, goes and rides with physical brilliance. And it is genuinely noisy, generating the kind of swooshy hums you usually find in sci-fi films. It’s amazing, in its way. But this isn’t the AMG we know of old.”
Author: Tom Ford
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2022
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 95%
Child protection: 91%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 81%
The Mercedes-AMG EQE shares a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating with the structurally identical Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon, which was crash tested towards the end of 2022.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of February 2024, the Mercedes-AMG EQE has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the AMG EQE is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of February 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG EQE to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the AMG EQE, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of January 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mercedes-AMG EQE. Check back again soon.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG EQE, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi RS e-tron GT | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 GT | Mercedes-AMG EQS | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S
- Mercedes-Benz EQE (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mercedes-Benz Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
Buy a Mercedes-AMG EQE
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mercedes-AMG EQE, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more
Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Mercedes-AMG EQE
If you’re looking to lease a new Mercedes-AMG EQE, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Mercedes-AMG EQE
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
Find out more