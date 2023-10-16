Mercedes-AMG GLA receives minor cosmetic refresh

Mercedes-Benz has announced that its compact AMG GLA 45 performance SUV will be getting some small exterior alterations, as well as an expanded entry-level equipment list.

This update follows the standard GLA crossover’s mid-life facelift back in March, which included minor modifications to the front bumper. The more powerful AMG model now gets similar treatment, now sporting a revised front bumper and an AMG crest on the bonnet.

The exterior design is largely the same after the update, but Mercedes has altered the design of the LED headlights and taillights, and the car’s wheel arches are now body-coloured, instead of being finished in black. Larger 21-inch alloy wheels are now also fitted as standard.

Interior changes are also minimal. The updated AMG GLA will come with an ‘AMG Performance’ steering wheel as standard, which allows the driver to control several driving functions using physical buttons, and Mercedes reports that the infotainment has been given a new graphic design.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still wirelessly compatible with the infotainment screen, but should you want to plug your phone in to charge, Mercedes has also added an additional USB-C port.

The engine is unchanged – a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol that provides 421hp and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 4.3 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited at 168mph.

That sums up what we know about the Mercedes-AMG GLA refresh. Some details are still missing, like the car’s full specification list, its pricing, and its UK arrival date. These are sure to follow in the coming months.