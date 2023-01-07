fbpx

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35

56%

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35

    Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is a compact performance SUV which sits above the regular GLB range in the Mercedes-Benz line-up.

    A four-wheel drive model powered by 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the GLB 35 stands out from the rest of the growing compact performance SUV pack thanks to its standard seven-seat configuration. However, reviewers frequently comment that the extra third row of seats is anything but spacious.

    “It’s surprisingly cramped”, says Sean Carson of Auto Express, so it is “best thought of as a five-seat hot SUV with occasional seven-seat capability.”

    Several outlets criticise the car’s driver appeal too, explaining that while the GLB 35 is nice to look at and fast off the line, it can be rather subdued on the road.

    The Carwow team comments that the SUV’s “high seating position dulls your sense of speed”, while Top Gear instead recommends practical but sporty estate cars like the BMW 330d Touring or Volkswagen Golf R Estate, as they are “much more satisfying to drive”.

    As of January 2023, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 holds an Expert Rating of 56% – a score markedly lower than the 68% held by the regular GLB SUV range.

    GLB 35 highlights

    • Stylish exterior styling
    • Well-built and luxurious cabin
    • Impressive straight-line pace

    GLB 35 lowlights

    • Rivals are more fun to drive
    • Rear seating is rather cramped
    • Alternatives have more boot space

    Key specifications

    Body style: Mid-sized SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £53,295 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2019/20
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 92%
    Child protection: 88%
    Vulnerable road users: 78%
    Safety assist: 74%

    The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has not specifically been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the overall GLB range that scored five stars when it was tested in 2019.

    Available as standard on the GLB 35 is automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, driver attention monitoring and a rear view parking camera.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of January 2023, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GLB, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X2 M35i | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen T-Roc R | Volkswagen Tiguan R

    Auto Trader logo 600x300