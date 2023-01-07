Summary

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is a compact performance SUV which sits above the regular GLB range in the Mercedes-Benz line-up.

A four-wheel drive model powered by 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the GLB 35 stands out from the rest of the growing compact performance SUV pack thanks to its standard seven-seat configuration. However, reviewers frequently comment that the extra third row of seats is anything but spacious.

“It’s surprisingly cramped”, says Sean Carson of Auto Express, so it is “best thought of as a five-seat hot SUV with occasional seven-seat capability.”

Several outlets criticise the car’s driver appeal too, explaining that while the GLB 35 is nice to look at and fast off the line, it can be rather subdued on the road.

The Carwow team comments that the SUV’s “high seating position dulls your sense of speed”, while Top Gear instead recommends practical but sporty estate cars like the BMW 330d Touring or Volkswagen Golf R Estate, as they are “much more satisfying to drive”.

As of January 2023, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 holds an Expert Rating of 56% – a score markedly lower than the 68% held by the regular GLB SUV range.

GLB 35 highlights Stylish exterior styling

Well-built and luxurious cabin

Impressive straight-line pace GLB 35 lowlights Rivals are more fun to drive

Rear seating is rather cramped

Alternatives have more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £53,295 on-road Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 35 4MATIC

Score: 7 / 10

“Despite some obvious compromises when it comes to space, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is surprisingly satisfying to drive, and offers performance that fits with its AMG badge. However, it’s surprisingly cramped so best thought of as a five-seat hot SUV with occasional seven-seat capability.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Premium Plus 2021

Score: 7 / 10

“Given its tall and heavy SUV origins, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is a surprisingly capable cross-country companion.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“Versatile and spacious GLB gets the AMG treatment, putting it largely unopposed in the compact seven-seat SUV segment.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

” The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 takes the small-yet-practical GLB and adds much more power and four-wheel drive. Just don’t go thinking passengers in the back will enjoy any full-bore starts.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The premium performance SUV – a car designed to hit all the notes, a do-everything no-compromise machine for those whose lifestyle no longer supports exclusive use of a sports car.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range review

“The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is an entertaining SUV oddity.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“There are few cars that can cover ground quite so quickly while carrying seven people, and none for this price. That is the GLB 35’s biggest selling point, and if what you really want is a performance car that’ll turn into a practical family hauler for days out, then it ticks that box very nicely indeed.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“Think Mercedes-AMG A35, only bigger and with space for seven.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Premium Plus

Score: 8 / 10

“Nothing else does precisely what the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 does, so if you want a seven-seat SUV that’s usefully smaller than expensive full-size alternatives like the Audi SQ7, and looks and feels satisfyingly fast and fun, go for it.”

Read review

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 78%

Safety assist: 74%

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has not specifically been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the overall GLB range that scored five stars when it was tested in 2019.

Available as standard on the GLB 35 is automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, driver attention monitoring and a rear view parking camera.

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2023, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GLB, we’ll publish the score here.

Alfa Romeo Tonale | BMW X2 M35i | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen T-Roc R | Volkswagen Tiguan R

