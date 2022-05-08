Summary

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door is a luxury liftback that combines sports car performance with the cabin luxuries and practicalities of a high-end executive car – rivalling upmarket sports saloons like the Porsche Panamera.

While the GT 4 Door is marketed alongside the cheaper GT Coupé sports car, it is actually built on the same platform as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class executive saloon. While the definition of a coupé model usually boils down to a two-door car, Mercedes-AMG insists on calling this liftback model the GT 4 Door Coupé, due to its sporty sloping roofline.

First arriving on UK roads in the middle of 2018, the entry-level Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door is powered by a supercharged V6 engine with mild-hybrid technology. The range also includes more powerful twin-turbocharged V8 models, and a flagship plug-in hybrid model, called the E-Performance.

The GT 4 Door has been warmly received by the British motoring media since its arrival, particularly enthusiast-focused titles who are impressed by the car’s exciting driving dynamics and pace, as well as its alluring looks.

“It looks great and goes like hell”, Top Gear comments, while Autocar says that the GT 4 Door is a “resounding dynamic showcase” that is currently the benchmark in its class, thanks to its “magnificently composed” chassis and “herculian” range of engines.

That said, more consumer-centric motoring outlets don’t see the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door in the same light. While Carwow comments that the liftback’s interior “looks like an AMG greatest hits album”, with a heap of stylish touches taken from other models in the range, What Car? asserts that the GT 4 Door’s interior quality does not live up to its price point, also concluding that “its poor refinement — both road and suspension noise — are its biggest failings by far.”

The car’s six-figure price is another big sticking point for reviewers – which has led many journalists to recommend the Porsche Panamera over the GT 4 Door, as it is considered to be the better all-round choice, and for a cheaper upfront cost.

As of May 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door holds an Expert Rating of 77% based on 15 reviews published by the UK media.

GT 4 Door highlights Alluring engine soundtrack

Powerful performance

Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain

Spacious cabin and boot

Surprisingly agile for a car of this size GT 4 Door lowlights Plug-in hybrid’s small electric range

Firm suspension hinders comfort

Loud road noise

Exceptionally expensive

Porsche Panamera is a better all-rounder

Key specifications

Body style: Large five-door liftback

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £173,705 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Winter 2018/19

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“If practicality’s your bag, the AMG E63 is roomier all round – especially in estate guise. But unlike the E63, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe genuinely handles like a sports car.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“As big, four-seat, grand touring coupes go, it’s very capable indeed, with a good spread of dynamic abilities and a spacious and luxurious cabin. It also happens to be ludicrously fast.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 9 / 10

“Preventing the GT63 from gaining five stars is an interior that trails behind rivals for quality and practicality. There are also questions about audible refinement, but these impinge only lightly on its touring credentials and are small concerns next to such a resounding dynamic showcase.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“With all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering and about a million different drive programmes, this isn’t the pure driving experience you’d get in a small sports car – but it’s no less effective. Think Eurofighter Typhoon instead of Supermarine Spitfire.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe offers genuine sports-car handling and performance in a four-door package that belies its size and weight in corners.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes AMG GT 4-door tries to be all things to all (rich) people. It’s fast, reasonably practical, luxurious and well-built. It’s expensive, though, and looks too similar to the CLS.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: GT 4-Door 63 S E-Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“All that luxury, performance, quality and efficiency comes at a price, though. A big price. Nearly £174,000 to be exact. If you can afford it, it’s worth it – but the plug-in hybrid Porsche Panamera maybe gives you just a little extra everyday usability for your cash.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

“The Mercedes-AMG AMG GT 4 Door throws its considerable weight around with exceptional capability and a huge entertainment factor.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine and with a six-figure price tag, the ultra luxurious 4-Door is an extravagant purchase – but one we think is worth every penny.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Despite the supercar connotations, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has more in common with the CLS than the two-seater GT car, with a similar swoopy exterior profile that should provide enough interior space and storage for four adults to travel in comfort.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9.2 / 10

“Spacious, practical and luxurious, it offers a rawer experience than the very business-like Porsche Pananera and a more exclusive image than the Mercedes-AMG E 63.”

Read review The Sun + “The Mercedes-AMG 4GT will give your nan a smooth ride, pack in your family and do 0-62mph in 3.2 secs with a top speed of 196mph”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 63 S

Score: 8 / 10

“It has a rubbish name but this is a remarkable car, which belies its weight and size to give an impression of a smaller, more-agile machine with jet-fighter acceleration. Doesn’t look as good as the two-door version (or the CLS), but it does look better than immediate rivals. Whether you’d ever use the dynamic and performance reserves is debatable but, for some folk, knowing they are there is enough.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 8 / 10

“It’s as impressive dynamically as it is desirable. It looks great and goes like hell, not just in a straight line but round corners, too.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Mercedes-AMG AMG GT 4 Door is more fun to take out on a Sunday blast than some versions of the Panamera, plus it’s relatively practical for a coupé. But, it’s firmer than the Panamera and its poor refinement – both road and suspension noise – are its biggest failings by far.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of May 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is not likely to be tested in the future.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of May 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron GT | Audi RS 7 Sportback | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 | Porsche Panamera | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

