fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

77%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door

(2018 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door is a luxury liftback that combines sports car performance with the cabin luxuries and practicalities of a high-end executive car – rivalling upmarket sports saloons like the Porsche Panamera.

    While the GT 4 Door is marketed alongside the cheaper GT Coupé sports car, it is actually built on the same platform as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class executive saloon. While the definition of a coupé model usually boils down to a two-door car, Mercedes-AMG insists on calling this liftback model the GT 4 Door Coupé, due to its sporty sloping roofline.

    First arriving on UK roads in the middle of 2018, the entry-level Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door is powered by a supercharged V6 engine with mild-hybrid technology. The range also includes more powerful twin-turbocharged V8 models, and a flagship plug-in hybrid model, called the E-Performance.

    The GT 4 Door has been warmly received by the British motoring media since its arrival, particularly enthusiast-focused titles who are impressed by the car’s exciting driving dynamics and pace, as well as its alluring looks.

    “It looks great and goes like hell”, Top Gear comments, while Autocar says that the GT 4 Door is a “resounding dynamic showcase” that is currently the benchmark in its class, thanks to its “magnificently composed” chassis and “herculian” range of engines.

    That said, more consumer-centric motoring outlets don’t see the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door in the same light. While Carwow comments that the liftback’s interior “looks like an AMG greatest hits album”, with a heap of stylish touches taken from other models in the range, What Car? asserts that the GT 4 Door’s interior quality does not live up to its price point, also concluding that “its poor refinement — both road and suspension noise — are its biggest failings by far.”

    The car’s six-figure price is another big sticking point for reviewers – which has led many journalists to recommend the Porsche Panamera over the GT 4 Door, as it is considered to be the better all-round choice, and for a cheaper upfront cost.

    As of May 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door holds an Expert Rating of 77% based on 15 reviews published by the UK media.

    GT 4 Door highlights

    • Alluring engine soundtrack
    • Powerful performance
    • Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain
    • Spacious cabin and boot
    • Surprisingly agile for a car of this size

    GT 4 Door lowlights

    • Plug-in hybrid’s small electric range
    • Firm suspension hinders comfort
    • Loud road noise
    • Exceptionally expensive
    • Porsche Panamera is a better all-rounder

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large five-door liftback
    Engines:     petrol, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £173,705 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2018
    Last updated: Winter 2018/19
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door dashboard view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door front seat view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door rear seat view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of May 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is not likely to be tested in the future.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi e-tron GT | Audi RS 7 Sportback | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 | Porsche PanameraPorsche Taycan | Tesla Model S

    Buy a new or used Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door

    If you’re looking to buy a Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help
    (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door is an extravagant luxury liftback with sports car pace and a lavish interior, but quality like this comes at a big cost.Sean ReesMercedes-AMG GT 4 Door

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car