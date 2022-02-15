Summary

Mercedes-Benz’s answer to the Audi R8 and Porsche 911, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is a luxury sports car that was first unveiled at the Paris motor show in late 2014.

The AMG GT is the second sports car that the Mercedes-AMG team has developed entirely in-house, after the AMG SLS supercar – both of these performance models sharing many exterior design traits.

However, Mercedes-AMG has designed the GT with slightly more affordability and practicality in mind, in hope of reaching a wider audience. The iconic but very expensive gullwing doors of the SLS were replaced by conventional doors, and the GT Coupé has a rather large boot for its class, totalling 350 litres.

Performance is still the key focus, however. The AMG GT uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine – the entry-level model producing an impressive 469hp. A high-performance variant, the GT R, arrived in 2017 with an improved power output of 577hp, and the latest iteration, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, has been tuned to provide a whopping 720hp to compete with more exclusive hypercars like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

There is also a convertible version of this sports car, called the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. We’ll have a separate page for that shortly. Meanwhile, AMG also produces the GT 4 Door Coupé, which is aimed at buyers who would like the coupé but need rear seats. However, this model is actually based on the completely separate Mercedes-Benz CLS saloon.

This engine performance, which culminates in the standard GT being able to accelerate from 0-62mph in four seconds flat, has certainly impressed reviewers, as has the sound of its twin-turbo V8 engine – a noise that Heycar calls “sensational” and Carwow “amazing”.

Reviewers also commonly agree that there is a lot to like about the GT’s distinctive muscle car looks and sophisticated interior.

That said, many outlets comment that the GT’s key rivals have better driving dynamics overall. “A successful sports car also needs to be rewarding to drive, and this is where the GT Coupé misses the high watermark set by its rivals”, What Car? asserts, explaining that the Porsche 911 is lighter and considerably more agile as a result.

Consumer-focused titles also comment on the GT’s high running costs, which Car Keys calls “ludicrous”, and that this sports car is still very expensive, every variant costing well over £100,000, while an entry-level Porsche 911 is currently priced at just north of £87,000.

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on a total of 21 reviews published in the UK.

GT Coupé highlights Alluring exterior looks

Very strong performance

Luxurious cabin interior

Improved handling

AMG engine sounds inspire acceleration GT Coupé lowlights Rivals still have more precise handling

Rather limited windscreen visibility

Expensive to buy, base model and up

High running costs

Still not too practical day-to-day

Key specifications

Body style: Two-seat coupé

Engines: petrol

Price: From £108,390 Launched: Autumn 2014

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes AMG GT is undoubtedly one of Porsche’s biggest headaches. It’s one of the most expensive and powerful Mercedes you can buy; and, its two-door, two-seater layout, coupled with sharp, engaging handling and a thundering V8 engine, put it firmly in 911 territory.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT R Pro

Score: 9 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT R, particularly in Pro form, remains a real event to drive, and something completely different from the competition at this price point.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG AMG GT Coupé’s combination of muscle car driving style with classic Mercedes sophistication is attractive and the sound of that mighty V8 engine will be enough to sell it to many enthusiasts. It’s also a more distinctive and unusual choice.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG AMG GT Coupe is an even more bewildering addition to the sports car world than the Mercedes-Benz SLS. It’s a wonderful addition, though – and a gleefully exciting and expressive one, with its heart not so much worn on its sleeve as riveted to its forehead.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT R Pro

Score: 9 / 10

“Motorsport-inspired suspension and aero tweaks make the GT R Pro the sharpest and most rewarding AMG GT on track by a big margin. Pricey, though.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT C

Score: 8 / 10

“AMG’s most convincing effort yet with the GT – gloriously old-school but now with the poise to match the noise, even if it still wants for refinement.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: GT C Edition 50

Score: 10 / 10

“Despite the long name, cramped interior and ludicrous running costs, there is a lot to like about the Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe. It has the performance to take your breath away and a character that you may really fall for.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT is a sports car designed to rival the Porsche 911. It’s stunning to look at and has a superb engine.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT may look like a muscle car – and yes, it’s quick and sounds amazing – but it’s much more than that. However, that blend of talents doesn’t come cheap.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“In the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, the engine dominates what is a captivating and distinctive performance car awash with character.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A muscular sports car that’s rippling with emotive appeal, the Mercedes-AMG GT looks great, sounds sensational but is let down slightly by a haphazard and cramped interior and a drive that, while entertaining, just isn’t able to offer quite the polish of many of its rivals. An entry-level GT is worthwhile, but it gets more difficult a purchase to justify the more you spend.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“An exciting alternative to its more common rivals the Mercedes-AMG GT is fast and capable, good looking and a relatively rare sight, too, which means it’s certain to turn heads.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT offers explosive performance and precision handling. It’s expensive to buy and run, but for a select few, it’s worth it.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The AMG GT is arguably the best-looking Mercedes currently on sale, with its swopping great bonnet and muscular rear wheel arches. It really does stand out on the road, and for the right reasons. Mercedes has a strong brand image, and with the AMG GT being at the top of the ladder in the Mercedes-AMG range, it is one of the most desirable cars you can buy at this price point.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Sizzling sports car with searing speed and sensational sound”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mustang that Waitrose would sell you.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: GT R

“The Mercedes-AMG GT R is a car of immense ability and considerable charm: one that’s a treat for the eye and ear, and offers a driving experience that’s always challenging but no longer disconcerting. A flawed diamond for sure, but a diamond nonetheless.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT coupé

Score: 8 / 10

“In the finest traditions of its predecessors, the Mercedes-AMG GT is a big, noisy muscle car that provides a hit of adrenaline at a moment’s notice. Go into it with that in mind, and you’ll love it, but if you’re after an everyday proposition, the Porsche 911 is a better buy.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupé range

Score: 8 / 10

“Dramatic, fast and useable, with Mercedes’ thoroughness and AMG’s sporting genes.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Many of its rivals are more agile and better sports cars to drive, but the Mercedes-AMG GT is still a lot of fun and looks and sounds fantastic.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Coupé range

“Long, low and wide, the AMG GT certainly makes its presence felt on the road – and it has a mighty soundtrack to match. Huge performance and extremely responsive handling mark it out as an exceptional sports car.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has received

2020 Top Gear Awards – Best Track Weapon 2015 Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best Award

