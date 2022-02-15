Summary
Mercedes-Benz’s answer to the Audi R8 and Porsche 911, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is a luxury sports car that was first unveiled at the Paris motor show in late 2014.
The AMG GT is the second sports car that the Mercedes-AMG team has developed entirely in-house, after the AMG SLS supercar – both of these performance models sharing many exterior design traits.
However, Mercedes-AMG has designed the GT with slightly more affordability and practicality in mind, in hope of reaching a wider audience. The iconic but very expensive gullwing doors of the SLS were replaced by conventional doors, and the GT Coupé has a rather large boot for its class, totalling 350 litres.
Performance is still the key focus, however. The AMG GT uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine – the entry-level model producing an impressive 469hp. A high-performance variant, the GT R, arrived in 2017 with an improved power output of 577hp, and the latest iteration, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, has been tuned to provide a whopping 720hp to compete with more exclusive hypercars like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
There is also a convertible version of this sports car, called the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. We’ll have a separate page for that shortly. Meanwhile, AMG also produces the GT 4 Door Coupé, which is aimed at buyers who would like the coupé but need rear seats. However, this model is actually based on the completely separate Mercedes-Benz CLS saloon.
This engine performance, which culminates in the standard GT being able to accelerate from 0-62mph in four seconds flat, has certainly impressed reviewers, as has the sound of its twin-turbo V8 engine – a noise that Heycar calls “sensational” and Carwow “amazing”.
Reviewers also commonly agree that there is a lot to like about the GT’s distinctive muscle car looks and sophisticated interior.
That said, many outlets comment that the GT’s key rivals have better driving dynamics overall. “A successful sports car also needs to be rewarding to drive, and this is where the GT Coupé misses the high watermark set by its rivals”, What Car? asserts, explaining that the Porsche 911 is lighter and considerably more agile as a result.
Consumer-focused titles also comment on the GT’s high running costs, which Car Keys calls “ludicrous”, and that this sports car is still very expensive, every variant costing well over £100,000, while an entry-level Porsche 911 is currently priced at just north of £87,000.
As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on a total of 21 reviews published in the UK.
GT Coupé highlights
- Alluring exterior looks
- Very strong performance
- Luxurious cabin interior
- Improved handling
- AMG engine sounds inspire acceleration
GT Coupé lowlights
- Rivals still have more precise handling
- Rather limited windscreen visibility
- Expensive to buy, base model and up
- High running costs
- Still not too practical day-to-day
Key specifications
Body style: Two-seat coupé
Engines: petrol
Price: From £108,390
Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes AMG GT is undoubtedly one of Porsche’s biggest headaches. It’s one of the most expensive and powerful Mercedes you can buy; and, its two-door, two-seater layout, coupled with sharp, engaging handling and a thundering V8 engine, put it firmly in 911 territory.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT R Pro
Score: 9 / 10
“The Mercedes-AMG GT R, particularly in Pro form, remains a real event to drive, and something completely different from the competition at this price point.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The Mercedes-AMG AMG GT Coupé’s combination of muscle car driving style with classic Mercedes sophistication is attractive and the sound of that mighty V8 engine will be enough to sell it to many enthusiasts. It’s also a more distinctive and unusual choice.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-AMG AMG GT Coupe is an even more bewildering addition to the sports car world than the Mercedes-Benz SLS. It’s a wonderful addition, though – and a gleefully exciting and expressive one, with its heart not so much worn on its sleeve as riveted to its forehead.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT R Pro
Score: 9 / 10
“Motorsport-inspired suspension and aero tweaks make the GT R Pro the sharpest and most rewarding AMG GT on track by a big margin. Pricey, though.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT C
Score: 8 / 10
“AMG’s most convincing effort yet with the GT – gloriously old-school but now with the poise to match the noise, even if it still wants for refinement.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: GT C Edition 50
Score: 10 / 10
“Despite the long name, cramped interior and ludicrous running costs, there is a lot to like about the Mercedes-AMG GT C Coupe. It has the performance to take your breath away and a character that you may really fall for.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-AMG GT is a sports car designed to rival the Porsche 911. It’s stunning to look at and has a superb engine.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The Mercedes-AMG GT may look like a muscle car – and yes, it’s quick and sounds amazing – but it’s much more than that. However, that blend of talents doesn’t come cheap.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“In the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, the engine dominates what is a captivating and distinctive performance car awash with character.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“A muscular sports car that’s rippling with emotive appeal, the Mercedes-AMG GT looks great, sounds sensational but is let down slightly by a haphazard and cramped interior and a drive that, while entertaining, just isn’t able to offer quite the polish of many of its rivals. An entry-level GT is worthwhile, but it gets more difficult a purchase to justify the more you spend.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“An exciting alternative to its more common rivals the Mercedes-AMG GT is fast and capable, good looking and a relatively rare sight, too, which means it’s certain to turn heads.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-AMG GT offers explosive performance and precision handling. It’s expensive to buy and run, but for a select few, it’s worth it.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The AMG GT is arguably the best-looking Mercedes currently on sale, with its swopping great bonnet and muscular rear wheel arches. It really does stand out on the road, and for the right reasons. Mercedes has a strong brand image, and with the AMG GT being at the top of the ladder in the Mercedes-AMG range, it is one of the most desirable cars you can buy at this price point.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“Sizzling sports car with searing speed and sensational sound”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mustang that Waitrose would sell you.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: GT R
“The Mercedes-AMG GT R is a car of immense ability and considerable charm: one that’s a treat for the eye and ear, and offers a driving experience that’s always challenging but no longer disconcerting. A flawed diamond for sure, but a diamond nonetheless.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GT coupé
Score: 8 / 10
“In the finest traditions of its predecessors, the Mercedes-AMG GT is a big, noisy muscle car that provides a hit of adrenaline at a moment’s notice. Go into it with that in mind, and you’ll love it, but if you’re after an everyday proposition, the Porsche 911 is a better buy.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Coupé range
Score: 8 / 10
“Dramatic, fast and useable, with Mercedes’ thoroughness and AMG’s sporting genes.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Many of its rivals are more agile and better sports cars to drive, but the Mercedes-AMG GT is still a lot of fun and looks and sounds fantastic.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Coupé range
“Long, low and wide, the AMG GT certainly makes its presence felt on the road – and it has a mighty soundtrack to match. Huge performance and extremely responsive handling mark it out as an exceptional sports car.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has received
2020
- Top Gear Awards – Best Track Weapon
2015
- Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best Award
