Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

78%
Summary

Mercedes-Benz’s answer to the Audi R8 and Porsche 911, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé is a luxury sports car that was first unveiled at the Paris motor show in late 2014.

The AMG GT is the second sports car that the Mercedes-AMG team has developed entirely in-house, after the AMG SLS supercar – both of these performance models sharing many exterior design traits.

However, Mercedes-AMG has designed the GT with slightly more affordability and practicality in mind, in hope of reaching a wider audience. The iconic but very expensive gullwing doors of the SLS were replaced by conventional doors, and the GT Coupé has a rather large boot for its class, totalling 350 litres.

Performance is still the key focus, however. The AMG GT uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine – the entry-level model producing an impressive 469hp. A high-performance variant, the GT R, arrived in 2017 with an improved power output of 577hp, and the latest iteration, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, has been tuned to provide a whopping 720hp to compete with more exclusive hypercars like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

There is also a convertible version of this sports car, called the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. We’ll have a separate page for that shortly. Meanwhile, AMG also produces the GT 4 Door Coupé, which is aimed at buyers who would like the coupé but need rear seats. However, this model is actually based on the completely separate Mercedes-Benz CLS saloon.

This engine performance, which culminates in the standard GT being able to accelerate from 0-62mph in four seconds flat, has certainly impressed reviewers, as has the sound of its twin-turbo V8 engine – a noise that Heycar calls “sensational” and Carwow “amazing”.

Reviewers also commonly agree that there is a lot to like about the GT’s distinctive muscle car looks and sophisticated interior.

That said, many outlets comment that the GT’s key rivals have better driving dynamics overall. “A successful sports car also needs to be rewarding to drive, and this is where the GT Coupé misses the high watermark set by its rivals”, What Car? asserts, explaining that the Porsche 911 is lighter and considerably more agile as a result.

Consumer-focused titles also comment on the GT’s high running costs, which Car Keys calls “ludicrous”, and that this sports car is still very expensive, every variant costing well over £100,000, while an entry-level Porsche 911 is currently priced at just north of £87,000.

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé holds an Expert Rating of 78%, based on a total of 21 reviews published in the UK.

GT Coupé highlights

  • Alluring exterior looks
  • Very strong performance
  • Luxurious cabin interior
  • Improved handling
  • AMG engine sounds inspire acceleration

GT Coupé lowlights

  • Rivals still have more precise handling
  • Rather limited windscreen visibility
  • Expensive to buy, base model and up
  • High running costs
  • Still not too practical day-to-day

Key specifications

Body style: Two-seat coupé
Engines: petrol
Price: From £108,390

Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé front view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has received

2020

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Track Weapon

2015

  • Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW 8 Series | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | McLaren Artura | Porsche 911

