Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

76%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster

(2016 - present)

    Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is a two-door high-performance convertible – a drop-top derived from the GT Coupé, and Mercedes’ answer to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

    Arriving two years after the GT Coupé, the standard GT Roadster is around 50kg heavier than its coupé sibling, but uses the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine. Mercedes-AMG has tuned the engine to produce a slightly higher output of 475hp, to counteract the added weight.

    Due to this added weight and the structural disadvantages that come with opting for a convertible, Autocar comes to the conclusion that “the GT Roadster doesn’t quite match the GT coupé for outright cornering prowess or overall ride control”, and says that “it can be difficult to manoeuvre around tight spaces due to its elongated bonnet and poor rear vision.”

    Auto Express adds that the Porsche 911 Cabriolet is the more practical choice for day-to-day travel, though it also explains that the Mercedes-AMG matches the Porsche’s driving dynamics and ride comfort, “but feels more dramatic”, with an “intoxicating” V8 engine soundtrack.

    “The 911 wishes it had this much personality”, Parkers asserts, praising the GT Roadster for its attractive muscle car exterior styling, its luxurious interior trim and its electrically-operated soft-top roof that opens or closes in 11 seconds.

    As of June 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 15 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    GT Roadster highlights

    • Alluring exterior looks
    • Very strong performance
    • Luxurious cabin interior
    • Improved handling
    • AMG engine sounds inspire acceleration

    GT Roadster lowlights

    • The GT Coupé has more precise handling
    • Expensive to buy, base model and up
    • High running costs
    • Not too practical day-to-day
    • Poor rear visibility

    Key specifications

    Body style: Two-seat roadster
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £115,730 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2016/17
    Last updated: Winter 2019/20
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of June 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GT Roadster, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW 8 Series | Chevrolet Corvette | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | McLaren 570S | Nissan GT-R | Porsche 911 Cabriolet

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    With muscular looks and an alluring V8 soundtrack, the GT Roadster is a pacy drop-top with plenty of charisma, but its coupé sibling has better handling.Sean ReesMercedes-AMG GT Roadster

