The the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is a two-door high-performance convertible – a drop-top derived from the GT Coupé, and Mercedes’ answer to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.

Arriving two years after the GT Coupé, the standard GT Roadster is around 50kg heavier than its coupé sibling, but uses the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine. Mercedes-AMG has tuned the engine to produce a slightly higher output of 475hp, to counteract the added weight.

Due to this added weight and the structural disadvantages that come with opting for a convertible, Autocar comes to the conclusion that “the GT Roadster doesn’t quite match the GT coupé for outright cornering prowess or overall ride control”, and says that “it can be difficult to manoeuvre around tight spaces due to its elongated bonnet and poor rear vision.”

Auto Express adds that the Porsche 911 Cabriolet is the more practical choice for day-to-day travel, though it also explains that the Mercedes-AMG matches the Porsche’s driving dynamics and ride comfort, “but feels more dramatic”, with an “intoxicating” V8 engine soundtrack.

“The 911 wishes it had this much personality”, Parkers asserts, praising the GT Roadster for its attractive muscle car exterior styling, its luxurious interior trim and its electrically-operated soft-top roof that opens or closes in 11 seconds.

As of June 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 15 reviews published by the British motoring media.

Body style: Two-seat roadster

Engines: petrol

Price: From £115,730 on-road Launched: Winter 2016/17

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: GT R

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is an intoxicating and serious performance car but not one without its compromises.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The awesome Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster offers wind-in-the-hair thrill seekers a genuine rival to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“On the right road and at a well-chosen pace, the car’s got grip, composure and immediacy to spare – and the chassis provides a fine canvas on which to daub the luridly colourful brushstrokes of that wonderful V8 engine.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT

Score: 8 / 10

“Although its responses are not quite as intense or as enthralling as its fixed-roof sibling, it is nevertheless as involving and absorbing as any rival convertible over any given road. It is also very close on overall ability and appeal to the significantly dearer GT C Roadster.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT C

Score: 9 / 10

“I’d want to try a coupé with these revisions before saying whether or not it has the measure of a 911. I suspect the narrower, lighter Porsche would still be the better sports car. But remove the roofs of the two and the cars’ slightly different remit puts the argument in a different light. In terms of sound and drama, the GT would have it covered.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: GT S

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s no doubt the AMG GT S drives like the bespoke sports car that its exotic ingredients and layout suggest it should, and the facelift’s relatively superficial upgrades only enhance that appeal.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster adds further shine to the coupe’s brilliance.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is great fun to drive at speed and has a comfortable, luxurious interior. But, some awkward features can make low-speed manoeuvres feel arduous.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: GT R

Score: 9 / 10

“As exciting as the AMG GT R coupe, but does come with the usual convertible compromises.”

Read review Model reviewed: GT C

Score: 10 / 10

“Much improved steering, huge performance, brilliant sports car dynamics.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Mercedes-AMG AMG GT Roadster is a head-turning convertible that is not only very fast but packed with charisma – from the sound it makes to the voluptuous proportions.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: GT C

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mercedes-AMG AMG GT Roadster is properly fast. But it really is firm – too firm.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: GT C

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite pretensions of high-tech performance, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is a deliciously unreconstructed muscle car, where ride and comfort take a back seat to all-out performance. Don’t get carried away with muscle for this muscle car, however; the lower-powered standard car is better balanced and a nicer drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Dramatic, fast and useable, the Mercedes-AMG AMG GT Roadster has Mercedes’ thoroughness and AMG’s sporting genes.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Most sports convertible rivals offer more involving and agile handling, but the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is still a lot of fun, and looks and sounds fantastic.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2022, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GT Roadster, we’ll publish the score here.

