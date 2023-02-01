Summary

Now in its seventh-generation, the Mercedes SL (or SL-Class) is an upmarket two-door convertible. Offering all-wheel drive for the first time, this latest iteration is the first to be sold under the performance-enhanced Mercedes-AMG name.

Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 with an impressive 0-62mph sprint time of 3.6 seconds, and offering a refined interior made up of many components shared with the lavish Mercedes-Benz S-Class, several reviewers conclude that this convertible occupies the middle ground between relaxing grand tourer and adrenaline-packed sports car, to its detriment.

“We can’t help but feel the new SL sits in a bit of a no-man’s land”, admits Heycar‘s Lawrence Allan, “unable to offer the true plushness and interior richness of a proper luxury car while not quite delivering the properly sorted driving experience of the best sports cars.”

Should you be on the lookout for a luxury cruiser, Georg Kacher of Parkers instead recommends Bentley, and adds that Aston Martin, Porsche and Ferrari make more engaging sports cars than this Mercedes. That said, he still concludes that the SL is a “highly accomplished” package that is easy to like and recommend, provided you can afford its lofty six-figure price tag.

As of February 2023, the Mercedes-AMG SL holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media.

SL highlights Powerful V8 petrol engine

Attractive exterior styling

Relatively practical luxury interior

Agile handling SL lowlights Not very fuel efficient

Small rear seats and boot

Quite heavy for a convertible

Very expensive, base price and up

Key specifications

Body style: 2+2 roadster

Engines: petrol, petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £108,030 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: SL 55

Score: 8 / 10

“The new four-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG SL 55 AMG is surprisingly sharp to drive for a two-tonne, open-topped car and its hood-up refinement is also deeply impressive. But its interior, although extremely well equipped, lacks design maturity – and if ever a car could have too many toys to play with (or become confused by) this is it. We like the new SL, but we don’t love it.” (Steve Sutcliffe)

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“AMG’s involvement with this fresh model has elevated the SL to new heights. It’s still a great roadster, but one that now offers more driving fun than ever before.”(Michael Gebhardt)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 4.0-litre petrol automatic SL 63 4Matic+

Score: 9 / 10

“This is the best Mercedes-Benz SL in decades: a truly involving roadster combining all the drama and driving appeal of the GT but with two extra seats and greater everyday usability.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: SL 55

Score: 8 / 10

“Don’t be fooled by the name, the new Affalterbach-engineered SL is more aggressive than ever before. Although it’s kept most of its manners on the road, a new chassis packed with tricks such as active ride and rear-wheel steering has given it a new suite of abilities.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Considering the size and weight of the SL, it’s impressive that it’s so agile. Twisty roads and long, fast corners are now much more involving, even if the SL can occasionally feel a little twitchy on the motorway.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The main highlight of an AMG is what’s under the bonnet. With two V8 petrol options available, both give you superb performance and a thrilling soundtrack. The autocmatic transmission is super smooth when cruising around, but when you need to change down and overtake, it’s very responsive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: SL55 4Matic

Score: 7 / 10

“Merc’s new SL roadster sits between chilled-out cruiser and AMG hot rod, but doesn’t quite nail either personality trait…” (Stuart Gallagher)

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“WIth the extremely high standards set by the competition we can’t help but feel the new SL sits in a bit of a no-mans land, unable to offer the true plushness and interior richness of a proper luxury car while not quite delivering the properly sorted driving experience of the best sports cars.” (Lawrence Allan)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“As far as potent luxury cruisers go, a Bentley Continental GT might perhaps be a smarter buy. As an open-top sports car, any Aston Martin, Porsche or Ferrari is the more involving drive. But somewhere in the middle of that lies the new Mercedes-AMG SL as a highly accomplished new occupant of the middle ground – and as such it’s an easy car to like and recommend if you’re not looking for thrills and spills.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“Luxury sports car buyers traditionally sold on the charms of a Mercedes SL will like the lithe proportions and deft detailing, the powerful engines and the luxurious technology. It’s more important though, to consider whether the changes made here will widen this classic model’s customer audience. More sophistication when it comes to driving dynamics and the additional rear seats certainly mean it has more to offer.” (Jonathan Crouch)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A car of impressive abilities, the Mercedes SL combines real performance with GT-like refinement and tech.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest SL trades the previous version’s slightly dumpy looks and handling for something more aggressive in both respects. It’s still more of a grand tourer than a sports car, but is now extremely composed, and, with its extra dose of practicality, it’s more versatile than ever.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2023, the Mercedes-AMG SL has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Considering its hefty price tag, it is unlikely to ever be tested.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2023, the Mercedes-AMG SL has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG SL to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the SL, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG SL, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Aston Martin Vantage | Aston Martin DB11 Volante | Audi R8 | Bentley Continental GT Convertible | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Nissan GT-R

