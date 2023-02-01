fbpx

    Summary

    Now in its seventh-generation, the Mercedes SL (or SL-Class) is an upmarket two-door convertible. Offering all-wheel drive for the first time, this latest iteration is the first to be sold under the performance-enhanced Mercedes-AMG name.

    Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 with an impressive 0-62mph sprint time of 3.6 seconds, and offering a refined interior made up of many components shared with the lavish Mercedes-Benz S-Class, several reviewers conclude that this convertible occupies the middle ground between relaxing grand tourer and adrenaline-packed sports car, to its detriment.

    “We can’t help but feel the new SL sits in a bit of a no-man’s land”, admits Heycar‘s Lawrence Allan, “unable to offer the true plushness and interior richness of a proper luxury car while not quite delivering the properly sorted driving experience of the best sports cars.”

    Should you be on the lookout for a luxury cruiser, Georg Kacher of Parkers instead recommends Bentley, and adds that Aston Martin, Porsche and Ferrari make more engaging sports cars than this Mercedes. That said, he still concludes that the SL is a “highly accomplished” package that is easy to like and recommend, provided you can afford its lofty six-figure price tag.

    As of February 2023, the Mercedes-AMG SL holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    SL highlights

    • Powerful V8 petrol engine
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Relatively practical luxury interior
    • Agile handling

    SL lowlights

    • Not very fuel efficient
    • Small rear seats and boot
    • Quite heavy for a convertible
    • Very expensive, base price and up

    Key specifications

    Body style: 2+2 roadster
    Engines:     petrol, petrol mild-hybrid
    Price:     From £108,030 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Mercedes-AMG SL interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of February 2023, the Mercedes-AMG SL has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Considering its hefty price tag, it is unlikely to ever be tested.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of February 2023, the Mercedes-AMG SL has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-AMG SL to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the SL, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG SL, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Aston Martin Vantage | Aston Martin DB11 VolanteAudi R8 | Bentley Continental GT ConvertibleBMW 8 Series | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | McLaren GT | Mercedes-AMG GT | Nissan GT-R

