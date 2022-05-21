Mercedes-Benz A-Class (2012 - 2018) | Expert Rating

Summary

First arriving on UK roads in the second half of 2012, the third-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class was a five-door family hatchback pitched as a direct rival to the likes of the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series. It was replaced by the current generation of the A-Class in 2018.

The range consisted of a selection of four-cylinder petrol or diesel engines, available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

“Whichever you get, it’s worth paying for the automatic gearbox”, Carwow said. “It’s smooth and changes gears quickly, unlike the manual gearbox, which is not so nice to use.” Other than the transmission, Parkers said that the A-Class had “compromised” ride comfort, which What Car? also called “unnecessarily firm”.

Many motoring titles also comment that the A-Class lacked practical space when compared to its key rivals, and that it was not all that fun to drive – The Telegraph argued that “the A-class isn’t the kind of car that will tempt you into taking the long way home.”

While a bit dated toward the end of its life, the interior build quality and refinement was a highlight, and many journalists were impressed by the exterior design of the A-Class through the years – both after its launch, and its mild facelift in late 2015.

And despite the range of efficient engines available, “The A-Class just isn’t quite as good as it should be”, Carwow concluded. “Yes, it looks amazing, but it’s not as classy or as practical as alternatives.”

No longer on sale, the third-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class holds an Expert Rating of 59%, based on 18 reviews published by British motoring outlets.

A-Class highlights Smart looks inside and out

Smooth automatic gearbox

Decent fuel economy

High resale values A-Class lowlights Rigid ride comfort

Cramped rear seating

Rather small boot

Standard range is not that fun to drive

More expensive than key rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £22,005 on-road Launched: Autumn 2012

Last updated: Winter 2015/16

Replaced: Summer 2018

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“With decent tech and a broad engine range, the Mercedes A-Class is a strong premium hatchback – but it’s not quite the best of its era.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: 2015

Score: 6 / 10

“The good bits of the A-Class are really good, but there are some fundamental flaws, most importantly an average driving experience and mediocre cabin space.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 5.2 / 10

“The Mercedes A-Class impresses on interior quality and styling, and it’s as desirable as a Benz should be. It’s nowhere near good enough for ride or handling, though, and it also disappoints on refinement, ergonomics, practicality and value for money.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“Visually, the third-generation A-Class is a sharpened arrowhead of a car; inside, it speaks to the quality and class of the badge.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Mercedes A-Class is a smart, classy family hatchback with an excellent interior and low running costs.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 2015

Score: 6 / 10

“The A-Class looks amazing, but it’s not as classy or as practical as the alternatives, and you’ll feel every bump in the road.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 2015

“The facelifted A-Class comes with a raft of changes offering more power, greater efficiency, increased comfort and subtle styling enhancements.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 2015

Score: 7 / 10

“The facelifted A-Class has a neat interior, head-turning looks and is comparatively cheap to own and run.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Mercedes-Benz finally hit the premium hatchback bullseye with this generation of A-Class. Even today, it still looks fresh and attractive, and has a coupe-like feel inside, yet is surprisingly affordable to run. It’s not the most practical of cars, which will hinder its appeal for some, but otherwise it’s hard to find fault with a model that proved to be deserved sales success.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The A-Class boasts a high quality interior and strong diesels.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“You could buy an A-Class on the strength of its interior and technology alone. It’s not hard to see why it’s regularly one of the UK’s best-selling cars.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.4 / 10

“The A-Class has a premium image but rivals’ hatchbacks are better.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Mercedes makes a Golf at last, and it’s a good one.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2015

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mercedes A-class is one of the most striking hatchbacks around, but rivals such as the Audi A3, BMW 1-series and VW Golf are more capable.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: A200 CDI

Score: 8 / 10

“The A-Class is a posh, easy-going Merc that should fit in city parking spaces and shouldn’t cripple you on company car tax. It’s no madcap hot hatch, the A-Class, but it’s a classy little thing.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: 2016 update

“The extra 7bhp that’s been gifted to the 174bhp A220d doesn’t make much difference to the A-Class on the road – this four-cylinder diesel is still decidedly gritty sounding, but it does deliver a healthy kick when you want it.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 4 / 10

“The third generation A-Class was longer, lower and infinitely more stylish, while conforming to the class norm, unlike its upright and stubby predecessors.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

“The A-class is a great alternative to the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series, but comfort and practicality are inhibited by a firm ride and small boot.”

Read review

Safety rating

The third-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The third-gen Mercedes-Benz A-Class was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its life cycle as it pre-dated Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has an overall reliability score of 44%, which is below average if you’re looking at a used A-Class. However, this applies to all A-Class models in MotorEasy’s database, including the current iteration on sale, this third-generation model, and the second-generation A-Class.

The vast majority of repair claims submitted by A-Class owners refer to braking system issues, which are relatively cheap to fix, with an average cost of around £200. A fuel system problem is the second most likely fault, and this generally costs around £150 to correct. The Motoreasy database does also include one claim made for a gearbox repair, which ended up costing over £7,000.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Octavia | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

Buy a used Mercedes-Benz A-Class

If you’re looking to buy a Mercedes-Benz A-Class, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)