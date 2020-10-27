Mercedes-Benz A-Class Exclusive Edition
Model update

Mercedes-Benz A-Class gets new top-spec trim level

New Exclusive Edition sits above existing AMG Line models

Darren Cassey
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now available with a new Exclusive Edition trim level that comes highly specified.

It builds on the already-high-spec AMG Line Executive equipment line, which gets a ten-inch high-resolution infotainment screen with the latest MBUX infotainment system, which includes ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control.

This new trim level adds the Night Package, which includes privacy glass, a black radiator grille, black leather upholstery, and ‘edition’ badging throughout. Other highlights include 19-inch AMG alloy wheels in titanium grey, a panoramic sunroof, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Exclusive Edition - interior
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Exclusive Edition - side profile

The Exclusive Edition Plus, which is available on the A220d and A250 engine, builds on the Premium Plus line and adds even more equipment. This gets ‘mountain grey magno’ paint, a ten-inch instrument binnacle, illuminated door sills, LED headlights, augmented navigation, advanced sound system and light-alloy 19-inch AMG wheels painted black.

Prices start at £31,305 for the A200 Exclusive Edition with a six-speed manual gearbox, or £32,905 with the seven-speed automatic. Diesel prices start at £34,005 for the A200d with an eight-speed automatic.

Exclusive Edition Plus starts at £37,320 for the A250 or £38,095 for the A220d.

The Exclusive Edition trim is available to order now with first deliveries beginning next month.

