Mercedes-Benz adds coupé-SUV to new GLC range

Following the launch of the second-generation GLC SUV in October, Mercedes-Benz has now announced that the GLC will be available in a coupé-SUV body style in July, mirroring the previous GLC range.

As announced in October, this new line-up consists only of partially-electrified models. One petrol and two diesel engines fitted with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance are on offer, as well as a range-topping petrol plug-in hybrid variant.

The latest iteration of the SUV has a nearly identical silhouette to the previous generation, but the manufacturer says that it has refreshed the GLC’s front end with a headlight redesign and the introduction of a new-look radiator grille. The coupé-SUV body style distinguishes itself from the standard SUV thanks to its sloping roofline in the rear, which makes the model six centimetres longer than the SUV variant overall.

Mercedes-Benz says that the coupé-SUV is the more aerodynamic body style of the two on offer, which should in theory make the coupé-SUV slightly more fuel efficient. That said, the fuel consumption estimates Mercedes-Benz has provided for both body styles are identical for several engine options.

All models come with suspension upgrades in the front and rear that Mercedes-Benz says improve ride comfort, handling and driving enjoyment. The new GLC also comes with a ‘transparent bonnet’ camera feature that gives you a top-down view of the road ahead and the terrain underneath the front of the car on the infotainment screen, to assist off-road driving.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé will be available to order in the UK in July – the brand is yet to announce pricing for the model. On sale now, prices for the new GLC SUV start at under £52k for the diesel-powered ‘220 d’, rising to just over £72k for the ‘300 e’ plug-in hybrid.

The second-generation GLC has been reviewed by several British motoring outlets, which praise the model for its class-leading infotainment, its spacious and well-equipped interior, and the impressive battery range of the plug-in hybrid variants in the range.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 72%, a few publications have raised concerns over the new car’s pricing, which is significantly more expensive than the outgoing GLC line-up.

