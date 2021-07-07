Summary

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class was first launched in 2005 as a small MPV, however the current third-generation version of 2019 is now more or less a bigger variant of the A-class hatchback. Even the Mercedes-Benz website refers to it as a hatchback rather than an MPV.

As Carbuyer states; “the B-Class aims to blend the quality, refinement and high-tech interior of the A-Class with greater space and practicality.”

There is plenty of powertrain choice in the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, with a selection of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options on offer. On the road testers generally describe it as comfortable to travel in but dull behind the wheel, though Car concludes; “it’s far from rubbish to drive.”

Interior space also scores with reviewers, although it further shows how Mercedes has abandoned any attempt to position the B-Class as an MPV – it’s lacking the usual seven-seat capability and the boot is not as big as you might expect. “There’s plenty of headroom front and rear, and legroom is acceptable,” says Company Car Today.

The interior finish comes in for more praise, Parkers describing it as “a vast improvement over the previous generation car” and highlighting the high-tech environment that has replaced previous dated buttons, especially the touchscreens which are dubbed best-in-class.

All this tech comes at a price, however, and several testers dub the B-Class an expensive option. “It’s fully loaded, although that’s going to cost you,” says The Telegraph and Company Car Today points out that some of the desirable tech is bundled into expensive options packs.

As of July 2021, the Mercedes-Benz B-Class currently holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 17 reviews – which is exactly the same score as the A-Class.

B-Class highlights Lots of space

Comfortable on the road

Stylish visuals

Quality finish

Lots of tech B-Class lowlights Dull driving experience

Expensive for what it is

Not a true MPV like previous models

Boot could be bigger

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £28,050 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: B 200 d

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s a stretch to consider the Mercedes-Benz B-Class a full MPV, but if an A-Class isn’t quite roomy enough then it’s worthy of consideration. It gets the same gorgeous tech-laden dashboard and it feels much the same to drive. Compared to conventional MPV rivals, however, it’s pricey and not as spacious.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s not a proper MPV, but the much-improved Mercedes-Benz B-Class boasts a spacious and classy cabin.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“The B-Class is a small family car that builds on the A-Class hatchback by adding more space and practicality. It’s not particularly cheap, but it nevertheless offers a worthy alternative to the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Few people will buy a Mercedes-Benz B-Class for what we might refer to as emotional reasons. The A-Class with which it shares so many components is the better steer and more conventionally attractive. But what differences there are add up to alter the proposition significantly.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Pose factor will attract many small families to a Mercedes-Benz B-class, and it’s far from rubbish to drive. It’s got a little more personality than a Golf SV and blows the 2-Series Active Tourer out of the water for interior wow factor and available tech.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic B 200d AMG Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Mercedes-Benz has made vast improvements to the B-Class on this latest model. It now looks stylish and comes with a superb interior. By increasing in size, it’s also improved on the only real reason you would buy one over an A-Class – space and practicality.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“It’s not a true MPV, but the Mercedes-Benz B-Class excels as a spacious, classy hatchback.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes B-Class is a tall, spacious family car that’s easy to drive and a good alternative to many modern SUVs. You’ll have to pay extra for lots of key features, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre diesel automatic B200d AMG Line

Score: 7.9 / 10

“Mercedes has successfully reinvigorated the B-Class, although it still won’t be a huge seller compared to the A-Class hatchback. Costs stack up well against rivals.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic B 200 d AMG Line

“The B-Class is a very smart evolution of what we would have previously called an MPV, although I am loath to dub this car with that title because it is so smart looking. It has the lovely AMG grille front and body styling which is about as far removed from a people carrier as you can get.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“In terms of the looks, it’s not going to win any style contests, but what the Mercedes-Benz B-Class does have is one of the best interiors around. Against the competition like the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and Volkswagen Golf SV, the B-Class has a much fresher and more appealing cabin.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Practical version of the popular A-Class hatchback.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic B 220d

Score: 8 / 10

“Engulfed by a slough of SUVs, compact multi-purpose vehicles aren’t terribly popular any more, but when they are done as well as this you wonder why. It’s really expensive, but the equipment levels and driving experience just about justify the prices.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“New B-Class is, in essence, just a tall hatch… Good, but not as versatile as others.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz B-Class is smart inside, comfortable and really practical. If you’re looking for a genuine SUV alternative and you don’t need seven seats, it’s well worth a look.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz B-Class plug-in hybrid may look like a slightly frumpy MPV but it certainly doesn’t behave like one. The power system opens up the potential for low running costs, especially if you make mostly short journeys. This is a great all-round family car, with plenty of space inside a superb cabin.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz B-Class is the more practical, slightly frumpier sibling to the A-Class – halfway between a hatchback and an MPV. It certainly has a lot of space inside, and the cabin looks and feels fantastic – even if the controls are a bit confusing. Overall, this is a great family all-rounder.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 90% CHILD OCCUPANT 78% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

More safety recognition

The current Mercedes-Benz B-Class was tested by Euro NCAP in 2019 and scored a maximum five-star rating – the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking was praised and the active safety systems scored maximum points for detection of cyclists.

Eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP.

This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer | Volkswagen Golf SV

