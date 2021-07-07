Summary
The Mercedes-Benz B-Class was first launched in 2005 as a small MPV, however the current third-generation version of 2019 is now more or less a bigger variant of the A-class hatchback. Even the Mercedes-Benz website refers to it as a hatchback rather than an MPV.
As Carbuyer states; “the B-Class aims to blend the quality, refinement and high-tech interior of the A-Class with greater space and practicality.”
There is plenty of powertrain choice in the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, with a selection of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options on offer. On the road testers generally describe it as comfortable to travel in but dull behind the wheel, though Car concludes; “it’s far from rubbish to drive.”
Interior space also scores with reviewers, although it further shows how Mercedes has abandoned any attempt to position the B-Class as an MPV – it’s lacking the usual seven-seat capability and the boot is not as big as you might expect. “There’s plenty of headroom front and rear, and legroom is acceptable,” says Company Car Today.
The interior finish comes in for more praise, Parkers describing it as “a vast improvement over the previous generation car” and highlighting the high-tech environment that has replaced previous dated buttons, especially the touchscreens which are dubbed best-in-class.
All this tech comes at a price, however, and several testers dub the B-Class an expensive option. “It’s fully loaded, although that’s going to cost you,” says The Telegraph and Company Car Today points out that some of the desirable tech is bundled into expensive options packs.
As of July 2021, the Mercedes-Benz B-Class currently holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 17 reviews – which is exactly the same score as the A-Class.
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mercedes-Benz ratings, reviews, news and features
B-Class highlights
- Lots of space
- Comfortable on the road
- Stylish visuals
- Quality finish
- Lots of tech
B-Class lowlights
- Dull driving experience
- Expensive for what it is
- Not a true MPV like previous models
- Boot could be bigger
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £28,050 on-road
Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: B 200 d
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s a stretch to consider the Mercedes-Benz B-Class a full MPV, but if an A-Class isn’t quite roomy enough then it’s worthy of consideration. It gets the same gorgeous tech-laden dashboard and it feels much the same to drive. Compared to conventional MPV rivals, however, it’s pricey and not as spacious.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s not a proper MPV, but the much-improved Mercedes-Benz B-Class boasts a spacious and classy cabin.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 8 / 10
“The B-Class is a small family car that builds on the A-Class hatchback by adding more space and practicality. It’s not particularly cheap, but it nevertheless offers a worthy alternative to the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Few people will buy a Mercedes-Benz B-Class for what we might refer to as emotional reasons. The A-Class with which it shares so many components is the better steer and more conventionally attractive. But what differences there are add up to alter the proposition significantly.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Pose factor will attract many small families to a Mercedes-Benz B-class, and it’s far from rubbish to drive. It’s got a little more personality than a Golf SV and blows the 2-Series Active Tourer out of the water for interior wow factor and available tech.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic B 200d AMG Line
Score: 8 / 10
“Mercedes-Benz has made vast improvements to the B-Class on this latest model. It now looks stylish and comes with a superb interior. By increasing in size, it’s also improved on the only real reason you would buy one over an A-Class – space and practicality.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“It’s not a true MPV, but the Mercedes-Benz B-Class excels as a spacious, classy hatchback.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Mercedes B-Class is a tall, spacious family car that’s easy to drive and a good alternative to many modern SUVs. You’ll have to pay extra for lots of key features, though.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.3-litre diesel automatic B200d AMG Line
Score: 7.9 / 10
“Mercedes has successfully reinvigorated the B-Class, although it still won’t be a huge seller compared to the A-Class hatchback. Costs stack up well against rivals.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic B 200 d AMG Line
“The B-Class is a very smart evolution of what we would have previously called an MPV, although I am loath to dub this car with that title because it is so smart looking. It has the lovely AMG grille front and body styling which is about as far removed from a people carrier as you can get.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“In terms of the looks, it’s not going to win any style contests, but what the Mercedes-Benz B-Class does have is one of the best interiors around. Against the competition like the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and Volkswagen Golf SV, the B-Class has a much fresher and more appealing cabin.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“Practical version of the popular A-Class hatchback.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic B 220d
Score: 8 / 10
“Engulfed by a slough of SUVs, compact multi-purpose vehicles aren’t terribly popular any more, but when they are done as well as this you wonder why. It’s really expensive, but the equipment levels and driving experience just about justify the prices.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“New B-Class is, in essence, just a tall hatch… Good, but not as versatile as others.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz B-Class is smart inside, comfortable and really practical. If you’re looking for a genuine SUV alternative and you don’t need seven seats, it’s well worth a look.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz B-Class plug-in hybrid may look like a slightly frumpy MPV but it certainly doesn’t behave like one. The power system opens up the potential for low running costs, especially if you make mostly short journeys. This is a great all-round family car, with plenty of space inside a superb cabin.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz B-Class is the more practical, slightly frumpier sibling to the A-Class – halfway between a hatchback and an MPV. It certainly has a lot of space inside, and the cabin looks and feels fantastic – even if the controls are a bit confusing. Overall, this is a great family all-rounder.”
Read review
Safety rating
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019
More safety recognition
The current Mercedes-Benz B-Class was tested by Euro NCAP in 2019 and scored a maximum five-star rating – the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking was praised and the active safety systems scored maximum points for detection of cyclists.
Eco rating
The Mercedes-Benz B-Class has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP.
This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer | Volkswagen Golf SV
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Mercedes-Benz ratings, reviews, news and features
Buy or lease a Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used B-Class, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from
Mercedes-Benz B-Class deals from Carparison Leasing
Personal contract hire offers on a new B-Class. Find out more
Mercedes-Benz B-Class deals from Rivervale Leasing
Personal contract hire offers on a new B-Class. Find out more
Buy a Mercedes-Benz B-Class with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine
Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip. Find out more