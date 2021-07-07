fbpx
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

76 %
Summary

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class was first launched in 2005 as a small MPV, however the current third-generation version of 2019 is now more or less a bigger variant of the A-class hatchback. Even the Mercedes-Benz website refers to it as a hatchback rather than an MPV.

As Carbuyer states; “the B-Class aims to blend the quality, refinement and high-tech interior of the A-Class with greater space and practicality.”

There is plenty of powertrain choice in the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, with a selection of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options on offer. On the road testers generally describe it as comfortable to travel in but dull behind the wheel, though Car concludes; “it’s far from rubbish to drive.”

Interior space also scores with reviewers, although it further shows how Mercedes has abandoned any attempt to position the B-Class as an MPV – it’s lacking the usual seven-seat capability and the boot is not as big as you might expect. “There’s plenty of headroom front and rear, and legroom is acceptable,” says Company Car Today.

The interior finish comes in for more praise, Parkers describing it as “a vast improvement over the previous generation car” and highlighting the high-tech environment that has replaced previous dated buttons, especially the touchscreens which are dubbed best-in-class.

All this tech comes at a price, however, and several testers dub the B-Class an expensive option. “It’s fully loaded, although that’s going to cost you,” says The Telegraph and Company Car Today points out that some of the desirable tech is bundled into expensive options packs.

As of July 2021, the Mercedes-Benz B-Class currently holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 17 reviews – which is exactly the same score as the A-Class.

B-Class highlights

  • Lots of space
  • Comfortable on the road
  • Stylish visuals
  • Quality finish
  • Lots of tech

B-Class lowlights

  • Dull driving experience
  • Expensive for what it is
  • Not a true MPV like previous models
  • Boot could be bigger

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £28,050 on-road

Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz B-Class (2019 onwards) – front view
Mercedes-Benz B-Class (2019 onwards) – rear view
Mercedes-Benz B-Class (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Mercedes-Benz B-Class (2019 onwards) – side profile

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

90%

CHILD OCCUPANT

78%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

More safety recognition

The current Mercedes-Benz B-Class was tested by Euro NCAP in 2019 and scored a maximum five-star rating – the standard-fit autonomous emergency braking was praised and the active safety systems scored maximum points for detection of cyclists.

Eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz B-Class has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP.

This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer | Volkswagen Golf SV

This page last updated:

