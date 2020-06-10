Mercedes-Benz B-Class plug-in hybrid announced

Mercedes-Benz B250e plug-in hybrid
Jack Evans
Mercedes-Benz has revealed pricing and specifications for its new B-Class B250e plug-in hybrid.

Priced from £35,280, the B250e utilises a 1.3-litre petrol engine linked to a 75kW electric motor and a 15.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack. When combined, the setup develops 215hp and 450Nm overall, which helps with a 0-60mph time of 6.6 seconds. Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes claims that the B250e can travel up to 42 miles on electric power alone, while fuel consumption sits at a claimed 235.4mpg, with CO2 emissions of just 27g/km. In terms of charging, it should take just one hour and 45 minutes to get the B250e from 10% to 100%, though getting from 10% to 80% can take as little as 25 minutes when using a DC fast charger.

Three specifications will be available from launch – AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus. The entry price point of £35,280 nets an AMG Line Executive, rising to £36,780 for the AMG Line Premium and £38,280 for AMG Line Premium Plus cars.

Even entry-level cars benefit from Mercedes’ full MBUX multimedia system, heated front seats, climate control and 18-inch alloy wheels. All B250e models also have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay fitted as standard, as well as a ten-inch infotainment screen.

AMG Line Premium cars benefit from an additional ten-inch digital cockpit – which replaces the traditional dials – while AMG Line Premium Plus vehicles boast features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED headlights and memory seats for both driver and passenger.

First deliveries of the B250e are expected to start this summer.

