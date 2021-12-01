Summary

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a medium-sized saloon and estate car that is now in its fifth generation. This version was launched in the summer of 2021, arriving in the UK later in the year.

The previous generation C-Class was also available as a coupe and cabriolet, but replacements for these models have not yet been announced as of December 2021.

Buyers have a wide range of engine options to choose from, with both petrol and diesel variants available and all with mild hybrid assistance. There is also a plug-in hybrid model on sale, which is available for roughly £6,000 more than the standard model.

The C-Class has had a very positive reception from the UK media at its launch; reviews ranging from very good to excellent. Reviewers are particularly enthused by the technology and infotainment systems borrowed from the impressive S-Class. Carwow concludes, “The Mercedes C-Class is hi-tech, comfy and packed with kit, bringing S-Class luxury for a lot less cash.”

In addition, many reviewers particularly recommend the C 300e plug-in hybrid as a company car; this model is highlighted for its impressive fuel economy and low tax rate.

On the other hand, publications like What Car? find room for improvement. “There are more accommodating executive cars out there for boot space and passenger comfort, and many outshine it in terms of interior quality.”

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 16 reviews published by the UK media. That’s an improvement on the previous generation, but still well behind the BMW 3 Series (85%) and Tesla Model 3 (84%). The C-Class is still a very new car, so this rating is likely to change as more local reviews are published of all the various models available.

C-Class highlights Good levels of standard equipment

Advanced infotainment system

Range of efficient engine choices

Comfortable interior C-Class lowlights Rivals have more boot space

Alternatives have more cabin luxuries

Not as dynamic to drive as the BMW 3 Series

Interior quality doesn’t live up to Mercedes’ reputation

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £38,785 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A quality interior, great efficiency and strong on-board tech mean that the Mercedes C-Class is a deeply impressive compact executive saloon.”

Read review Model reviewed: C300 e 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid saloon AMG Line

Score: 9 / 10

“The Mercedes C300 e plug-in hybrid offers superb low running costs and a real feeling of quality throughout.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class draws down tech, luxury and a sense of refinement from its big brothers.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: C-Class C220d

Score: 8 / 10

“In volume-selling C220d guise, it remains a tremendously well-rounded proposition, with outstanding levels of comfort, refinement and quality. However, these traditional traits now come with an ability to engage, connect and even excite the driver.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: C300e

Score: 8 / 10

“Diesel plug-in hybrid versions of the new C-Class will follow, but like the standard car, the C300e impresses with its high levels of comfort and refinement, together with the significant savings that only plug-in hybrid versions are able to offer.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“UK buyers mostly want something that looks great and will get their passengers talking. And Mercedes has nailed this. It’s just a shame the passengers will be saying: ‘can you go a bit slower over the speed bumps?'”

Read review Model reviewed: C300e

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re after a plug-in hybrid to save the planet or a few pounds, it’s hard to ignore the C300e’s numerous charms. In its natural environment of the motorway it’s a more accomplished cruiser even without fancy adaptive dampers, and the real world electric range is astonishingly good.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s comfortable, refined and well-made inside while a variety of powertrain options mean that there really should be a model for all buyers. The addition of a more potent plug-in hybrid will no doubt broaden the appeal of the C-Class even further, too.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new 2021 Mercedes C-Class is hi-tech, comfy and packed with kit, bringing S-Class luxury for a lot less cash. It has a smaller boot than some alternatives, however.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: C 300 e Plug-in hybrid

Score: 9 / 10

“The new plug-in hybrid Mercedes C 300 e is going to give its rivals from BMW and Volvo a run for their money, with an impressive infotainment system and 60-mile electric driving range.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: C 300 e Plug-in hybrid

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Mercedes is really upping the plug-in hybrid stakes with the 2022 C-Class, thanks to a bigger battery and longer range. It’s set to be a company car favourite.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Sure, it’s not quite as nice to drive as a BMW 3 Series but as a car to live with everyday, it’s the best small saloon currently available.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“New C-Class packs cutting-edge tech and a wonderful interior.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel (mild hybrid) automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“Less a completely new car, more a rework on the old, there’s a lot to like in this fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Its light and accurate controls, its refined and powerful turbodiesel engine and the way it rides and drives, slow or fast, are up there with the top of the class.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hugely comfortable, impressively equipped, and assured to drive, the new C-Class ticks a lot of boxes.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Good looks and a tech-laden interior may win the Mercedes-Benz C-Class many fans, plus the C300e plug-in hybrid looks to be a seriously promising company car choice.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2021, the fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. When it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. Once the C-Class is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Mazda 6 | Peugeot 508 | Polestar 2 | Subaru Levorg | Tesla Model 3 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

