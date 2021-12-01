fbpx

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Expert Rating

76%
Summary

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a medium-sized saloon and estate car that is now in its fifth generation. This version was launched in the summer of 2021, arriving in the UK later in the year.

The previous generation C-Class was also available as a coupe and cabriolet, but replacements for these models have not yet been announced as of December 2021.

Buyers have a wide range of engine options to choose from, with both petrol and diesel variants available and all with mild hybrid assistance. There is also a plug-in hybrid model on sale, which is available for roughly £6,000 more than the standard model.

The C-Class has had a very positive reception from the UK media at its launch; reviews ranging from very good to excellent. Reviewers are particularly enthused by the technology and infotainment systems borrowed from the impressive S-Class. Carwow concludes, “The Mercedes C-Class is hi-tech, comfy and packed with kit, bringing S-Class luxury for a lot less cash.”

In addition, many reviewers particularly recommend the C 300e plug-in hybrid as a company car; this model is highlighted for its impressive fuel economy and low tax rate.

On the other hand, publications like What Car? find room for improvement. “There are more accommodating executive cars out there for boot space and passenger comfort, and many outshine it in terms of interior quality.”

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 16 reviews published by the UK media. That’s an improvement on the previous generation, but still well behind the BMW 3 Series (85%) and Tesla Model 3 (84%). The C-Class is still a very new car, so this rating is likely to change as more local reviews are published of all the various models available.

C-Class highlights

  • Good levels of standard equipment
  • Advanced infotainment system
  • Range of efficient engine choices
  • Comfortable interior

C-Class lowlights

  • Rivals have more boot space
  • Alternatives have more cabin luxuries
  • Not as dynamic to drive as the BMW 3 Series
  • Interior quality doesn’t live up to Mercedes’ reputation

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,785 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz C-Class estate front view | Expert Rating
C-Class estate
Mercedes-Benz C-Class estate rear view | Expert Rating
C-Class estate
Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon front view | Expert Rating
C-Class saloon
Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon rear view | Expert Rating
C-Class saloon
Mercedes-Benz C-Class interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2021, the fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. When it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of December 2021, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. Once the C-Class is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 SeriesJaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Mazda 6 | Peugeot 508 | Polestar 2 | Subaru Levorg | Tesla Model 3 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

