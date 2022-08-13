fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 to 2021)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

77%

Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 to 2021)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 - 2021) | Expert Rating | The Car Expert

    Summary

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet was a four-seater convertible that first arrived on UK roads in 2016 – two years after its executive saloon sibling. Facelifted in 2018, the Cabriolet was discontinued in 2021 alongside the rest of the fourth-generation C-Class range to make way for the current generation on sale today.

    The last C-Class generation also included a coupé body style, as well as high-performance models from Mercedes-AMG, but we are only covering the Cabriolet on this page.

    Like its big brother, the E-Class Cabriolet, this convertible C-Class was commended by the British motoring media for its classy looks inside and out, as well as its strong range of engine options which were both fast and relatively frugal.

    The C-Class saloon was no doubt the more practical choice for the daily commute, but Carwow added that the soft-top was “surprisingly spacious” inside, and offered a relaxed driving experience that few rivals could match. “The C-Class Cabriolet pretty much does it all – well, apart from being outright fun to drive”.

    The majority of reviewers agreed with this sentiment – the C-Class Cabriolet was one of the most elegant convertibles around, but not the most exciting. Others preferred the interior design of its competitors too.

    “It just lacks that last degree of driving precision you get in a BMW 4 Series Convertible, or the quiet, efficient quality interior of an Audi A5 Cabriolet“, Parkers argued. “That said, it’s the best of the three if you value comfort over driver feedback – and it’s incredibly at home on Britain’s motorways.”

    No longer on sale, the fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK media outlets. This is a higher score than either the Audi A5 Cabriolet or the previous-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible.

    At this stage, there is no indication that Mercedes-Benz intends to produce a cabriolet version of the new C-Class.

    C-Class Cabriolet highlights

    • Fast but frugal engines
    • Comfortable and well-built interior
    • Alluring drop-top looks

    C-Class Cabriolet lowlights

    • Rather small boot
    • Alternatives are sharper in the corners
    • Pricey on the used market

    Key specifications

    Body style: Convertible
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price:     From £37,620 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2016
    Last updated: Autumn 2018
    Ended production: Summer 2021

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 - 2021) front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 - 2021) rear view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 - 2021) interior view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 - 2021) roof up front view | Expert Rating
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 - 2021) roof up rear view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    The E-Class Cabriolet may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences – mainly resulting from the car having no roof. As such, the Cabriolet does not inherit the saloon’s 2014 five-star safety rating, which has since expired anyway.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: 2.0-litre diesel C 220d automatic

    Overall score: 3 stars
    Date tested: November 2020
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 7 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 5.7 / 10

    Model tested: C 220d 4Matic diesel automatic

    Overall score: 3 stars
    Date tested: July 2019
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 10 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 5.3 / 10

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet has not explicitly been tested for its emissions output, but Green NCAP has put the C-Class saloon through its paces – testing two diesel powertrain options that are also available in the Cabriolet range. Both vairants were awared three-star emissions ratings.

    Please note that this rating stands for these specific model configurations, and not petrol models.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the current-generation C-Class and this (pre-2021) version, in saloon, coupé and convertible (Cabriolet) bodystyles.

    More than a third of all reported problems with the C-Class relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of just under £500. The other area to look out for is the suspension, which accounts for around a fifth of repair claims. Again, the average bill for these was about £500. Gearbox problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, with an average repair price of £1,700, but fortunately they appear to be relatively rare.

    If you’re looking at a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet has received

    2017

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A5 Cabriolet | BMW 4 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang convertibleMercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

    Buy a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

    If you’re looking to buy a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet (2016 to 2021)Strong performance and alluring looks made the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet a stand-out drop-top choice, but rivals offered more fun.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore

    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore

    Expert Advice

    Car buying
    Car finance
    Car ownership
    Car insurance

    Expert Ratings

    All Expert Ratings
    How our Expert Ratings work
    License our Expert Ratings

    Expert Info