The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet was a four-seater convertible that first arrived on UK roads in 2016 – two years after its executive saloon sibling. Facelifted in 2018, the Cabriolet was discontinued in 2021 alongside the rest of the fourth-generation C-Class range to make way for the current generation on sale today.

The last C-Class generation also included a coupé body style, as well as high-performance models from Mercedes-AMG, but we are only covering the Cabriolet on this page.

Like its big brother, the E-Class Cabriolet, this convertible C-Class was commended by the British motoring media for its classy looks inside and out, as well as its strong range of engine options which were both fast and relatively frugal.

The C-Class saloon was no doubt the more practical choice for the daily commute, but Carwow added that the soft-top was “surprisingly spacious” inside, and offered a relaxed driving experience that few rivals could match. “The C-Class Cabriolet pretty much does it all – well, apart from being outright fun to drive”.

The majority of reviewers agreed with this sentiment – the C-Class Cabriolet was one of the most elegant convertibles around, but not the most exciting. Others preferred the interior design of its competitors too.

“It just lacks that last degree of driving precision you get in a BMW 4 Series Convertible, or the quiet, efficient quality interior of an Audi A5 Cabriolet“, Parkers argued. “That said, it’s the best of the three if you value comfort over driver feedback – and it’s incredibly at home on Britain’s motorways.”

No longer on sale, the fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK media outlets. This is a higher score than either the Audi A5 Cabriolet or the previous-generation BMW 4 Series Convertible.

At this stage, there is no indication that Mercedes-Benz intends to produce a cabriolet version of the new C-Class.

C-Class Cabriolet highlights Fast but frugal engines

Comfortable and well-built interior

Alluring drop-top looks C-Class Cabriolet lowlights Rather small boot

Alternatives are sharper in the corners

Pricey on the used market

Key specifications

Body style: Convertible

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £37,620 on-road Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Autumn 2018

Ended production: Summer 2021

Auto Express + Score: 10 / 10

“It feels like a miniature version of the flagship S-Class Cabriolet, but at half the price.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.2 / 10

“With its shrunken S-Class looks, superb cabin and wide engine range, the Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet offers, on the face of it at least, fantastic spread of abilities, while the impressive refinement and efficient diesels should make it easy to live with.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: C220d Cabriolet

Score: 6 / 10

“Merc’s drop-top C-class caters perfectly for those seeking a smart-looking cruiser; it looks suitably sleek in practically any spec, with Merc’s imperious posing quality as standard.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re after a refined, classy four-seat convertible, then the Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet could well be for you.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Stylish, comfortable and even surprisingly spacious, the C-Class Cabriolet pretty much does it all – well, apart from being outright fun to drive.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In a tightly competitive marketplace, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet demonstrates strengths in a number of areas. Its handsome styling is combined with a classy interior, while a premium badge and generous equipment add to the impressive package.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Refined and relaxing to drive, relatively affordable pricing and generous equipment, interior design matches classy exterior with plenty of neat features.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 9.2 / 10

“That Mercedes has managed to make a relatively affordable, yet very well finished and secure-feeling Cabriolet without sacrificing traditional brand values of safety, solidity and quality is, therefore, to be applauded. However, there’s no denying that the Audi A5 is thoroughly accomplished as an open-topped interpretation of a four-seater coupe.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Top on or top off, or top somewhere in between, it’s a handsome car. Some Mercedes can look busy and bossy and a little too full of themselves. Not this one.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The C-class Cabriolet is everything you’d expect a soft-top Mercedes would be. Unfortunately that includes expensive, particularly when compared with Audi’s slightly larger A5. If you can live with that you will find the C-class to be a suitably indulgent companion with a great top-down driving experience and a wonderfully inviting interior.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mercedes nails it. The C-Class cabrio is pleasant to drive but majors on open-top relaxation.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re after a relaxed cruiser, the Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet is the best four-seat drop-top for the money.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

“It’s got a job on its hands to stand out though, thanks to stiff competition from the likes of BMW and Audi.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

The E-Class Cabriolet may be based on the saloon of the same name but there are significant structural differences – mainly resulting from the car having no roof. As such, the Cabriolet does not inherit the saloon’s 2014 five-star safety rating, which has since expired anyway.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: 2.0-litre diesel C 220d automatic Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: November 2020

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 7 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 5.7 / 10

Model tested: C 220d 4Matic diesel automatic Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: July 2019

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 10 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 5.3 / 10



The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet has not explicitly been tested for its emissions output, but Green NCAP has put the C-Class saloon through its paces – testing two diesel powertrain options that are also available in the Cabriolet range. Both vairants were awared three-star emissions ratings.

Please note that this rating stands for these specific model configurations, and not petrol models.

Reliability rating

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the current-generation C-Class and this (pre-2021) version, in saloon, coupé and convertible (Cabriolet) bodystyles.

More than a third of all reported problems with the C-Class relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of just under £500. The other area to look out for is the suspension, which accounts for around a fifth of repair claims. Again, the average bill for these was about £500. Gearbox problems are (unsurprisingly) the most expensive, with an average repair price of £1,700, but fortunately they appear to be relatively rare.

If you’re looking at a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet has received

2017 Auto Express Awards – Best Convertible

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A5 Cabriolet | BMW 4 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang convertible | Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

