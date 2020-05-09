The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a compact saloon and estate model, based on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The current model is the second generation CLA, which was launched in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz refers to the saloon model as a ‘four-door coupé’ and the estate model as a ‘shooting brake’, however neither is correct and it’s simply marketing spin based on the CLA being lower and sleeker (and more expensive) than the A-Class models that it’s based on. There are higher-performance models called the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45, which are not covered here. We are building separate pages for these models, so check back soon.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media. It has received praise for its styling and high levels of advanced technology. However, its sleek compromises its space and general practicality, and consumer titles have marked the CLA more harshly than its A-Class siblings as a result.

More Mercedes-Benz ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Saloon and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £23,075 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA









MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: (range review)

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA is handsome, good to drive and packed with premium kit. If you want a sleek-looking coupe-esque saloon, this is a fine choice and a rarity in its segment.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes CLA is the best-looking, best-driving version of the A-Class family – but outright practicality is sacrificed.”

Read review Model reviewed: 250 AMG Line

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Mercedes-Benz CLA should sit well with buyers looking for a style-focussed alternative to the A-Class. While the retail price is higher than the hatchback for almost no mechanical benefit, the swoopy styling should help to tempt some buyers.”

Read review Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Mercedes CLA is so much more than a rebodied A-Class hatch. Its wider track means it’s genuinely engaging to drive, while its achingly cool design should turn plenty of heads in the company car park.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe is a more stylish alternative to the A-Class Saloon, and sacrifices a bit of the saloon’s practicality in favour of eye-catching looks that make it seem like a mini CLS. It goes head-to-head with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Mazda 3 Saloon.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 6 / 10

“The CLA’s cabin has all the material and technical razzmatazz of its compact Mercedes contemporaries, so it makes a strong first impression as you settle in to its neon-lit, luxurious-feeling ambience.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic CLA 250 AMG Line Premium Plus saloon

Score: 8 / 10

“New-generation four-door coupé combines sporting performance and refinement in an attractive compact saloon.”

Read review Model reviewed: CLA 220 d AMG Line

“If you like the way it looks and can live with the over-eager electronics, you’ll find the Mercedes-Benz CLA not just a highly competent everyday car but a rather satisfying one, too.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 8 / 10

“But in this segment, there is no nicer car to be in, and no cooler four-door coupé to be seen in.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLA is everything you expect from a stylish and classier version of the A-Class. It’s loaded with tech, refined and good to drive. It’s very similar to its hatchback sibling, but there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The latest Mercedes CLA is better to drive and more stylish than its predecessor.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake favours style over practicality but it’s still more versatile than the saloon”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Estate range

“The Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake is a very stylish small estate car with a futuristic interior and bags of high-tech infotainment technology.”

Read review Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes CLA Coupe is a sleek four-door alternative to the high-tech A-Class hatchback. It’s every bit a tech-laden, but sacrifices space in the name of style.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: CLA 200 AMG Premium Plus saloon

“Style will win the Mercedes-Benz CLA favour over more sensible rivals, but it comes at a financial and practical price.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Intended to cater for younger buyers than the typical Mercedes-Benz audience, the CLA is packed with all of the technology that recently made its debut on the A-Class. This includes the A-Class’s trick MBUX multimedia system and ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Stylish alternative to a boring saloon or hatchback”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic CLA 250 AMG Line

“The Mercedes CLA is essentially an A-Class but a little bit too clever and complicated”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic CLA 220 AMG Line Premium Shooting Brake

Score: 8 / 10

“If you need a dose more practicality than you’ll get in a hatchback or coupe, but don’t want to resort to a full-blown estate, the slinky Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake might be an ideal half-way house. It isn’t all that sporting to drive, but in this form it’s smooth, slick and fast, and it’s a bit of a head-turner, both inside and out.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic CLA 220 4Matic

Score: 8 / 10

“A good-looking, family-sized coupé with few rivals, a terrific interior and a properly premium badge. The CLA will sell well, but it’s expensive once you’ve specified a “proper” Mercedes engine. Also there are more focussed, if less practical, machines in the market.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“It’s certainly a massive improvement on the last CLA, and that alone will make a lot of people very happy indeed.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 6 / 10

“Although on paper the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake has a pretty big boot, a high load lip and narrow aperture hurt its practicality. But although we could point out a Superb Estate is far bigger for the money, the CLA’s attractive interior, strong engines and decent driving experience hold plenty of appeal.”

Read review Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 8 / 10

“Like the related A-Class, the Mercedes-Benz CLA is much improved over its predecessor. With tidy handling and a largely comfortable ride, it’s a classy alternative to the Audi A3 saloon.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 6.4 / 10

“Most estate-car buyers are looking for practicality; but that’s not the case with the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake, which sacrifices a certain amount of space for style. The boot may be a decent size but it’s hard to access, as are the rear seats. If you can live with the compromises, this is a comfortable, high-specification choice that’s great to drive and to sit in.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 91% CHILD OCCUPANT 91% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 75% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLA, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 saloon | BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe | Kia ProCeed | Mercedes-Benz A-Class saloon | Volkswagen Arteon

More Mercedes-Benz ratings, reviews, news and features