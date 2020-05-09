Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
75 %
Expert Rating
Mercedes-Benz CLA (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz CLA

(2019 - present)

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a compact saloon and estate model, based on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The current model is the second generation CLA, which was launched in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz refers to the saloon model as a ‘four-door coupé’ and the estate model as a ‘shooting brake’, however neither is correct and it’s simply marketing spin based on the CLA being lower and sleeker (and more expensive) than the A-Class models that it’s based on. There are higher-performance models called the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and CLA 45, which are not covered here. We are building separate pages for these models, so check back soon.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media. It has received praise for its styling and high levels of advanced technology. However, its sleek compromises its space and general practicality, and consumer titles have marked the CLA more harshly than its A-Class siblings as a result.

More Mercedes-Benz ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Saloon and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £23,075 on-road

Launched: Summer 2019
Last updated:
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

91%

CHILD OCCUPANT

91%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has not yet been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLA, you might also be interested in these alternatives

 Audi A3 saloon | BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe | Kia ProCeed | Mercedes-Benz A-Class saloon | Volkswagen Arteon

More Mercedes-Benz ratings, reviews, news and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Expert Rating

Peugeot Rifter

72%
The Peugeot Rifter has been praised for its versatility and practicality, although its van origins remain evident in terms of refinement.
Read more
Expert Rating

BMW 1 Series

81%
The BMW 1 Series has received positive media reviews, although there has been much discussion about the switch away from rear-wheel drive.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Porsche Macan

83%
The Porsche Macan has received very positive media reviews, although the top-spec Turbo tends to score lower than other models in the range.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

MG HS

66%
The MG HS has received reasonable media reviews, particularly for its low price, although it only ranks 14th out of 18 mid-size SUVs.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Mini Convertible

78%
The Mini Convertible has received positive media reviews and several awards, with praise for its driving dynamics and build quality.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Renault Captur

77%
Media reviews for the Renault Captur have been generally positive, and it is a significant improvement over the original model.
Read more
Car reviews

Volvo XC40 Recharge plug-in hybrid test drive

The Volvo XC40 Recharge T5 is a very likeable thing, and it’s clear that refinement was high on the agenda for this plug-in hybrid model.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Mitsubishi ASX

48%
The Mitsubishi ASX scores poorly according to our Expert Rating aggregator. In fact, it's the lowest-rated car we have analysed to date.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Ferrari 812 Superfast

89%
The Ferrari 812 Superfast has received mostly outstanding media reviews, with praise for its performance and comfort.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Audi Q7

82%
The Audi Q7 has received very good media reviews, with our Expert Rating putting it in a tie for best-in-class with the Volvo XC90 and Land Rover Discovery.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Dacia Sandero

61%
The Dacia Sandero has received generally positive media reviews. It performs poorly in most areas but, when price is considered, it is more competitive.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Rolls-Royce Phantom

94%
The Rolls-Royce Phantom has received universal praise and is one of the highest-rated cars we've analysed with The Car Expert's unique Expert Rating scale.
Read more
This page last updated:

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.