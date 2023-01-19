Mercedes-Benz CLA given mid-life facelift

Following the A-Class hatchback’s mid-life facelift last year, the Mercedes-Benz CLA compact saloon and Shooting Brake estate range has received a range of small updates, including an exterior refresh, on-board tech upgrades and powertrain improvements.

The CLA saloon, which Mercedes-Benz labels a ‘Coupé’ thanks to its sloping roofline, and CLA Shooting Brake estate have been given some slight exterior alterations as we head into 2023, including a reshaped front bumper and radiator grille and a very slight rear diffuser modification.

The manufacturer has updated the alloy wheel designs on offer too – the CLA sits on 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, but 18- and 19-inch alloys are also available for an extra fee.

Under the bonnet, all petrol-powered CLA models will be fitted with 48-volts of mild-hybrid assistance after the update, adding 14 extra horsepower.

Mercedes-Benz claims that this additional mild-hybrid tech “noticeably improves customer comfort and experience”, as it reduces vibration and noise in the cabin when the car is starting up or cruising at speed.

The performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models has also been improved – Mercedes-Benz engineers have upped the voltage of the PHEV battery to produce 80kW, an increase of 5kW or 7hp.

Charging speeds for the CLA PHEV have also been shortened, as 11kW AC charging cables can now be used, up from the previous 7kW maximum (22kW DC charging still available).

Stepping inside, the interior changes are also quite minimal. The ‘Mercedes-AMG Performance’ steering wheel now comes as standard, and the infotainment system now runs the latest version of the brand’s ‘MBUX’ software, which allows the driver to customise the display design and colour of their infotainment screen.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless, but if you prefer to plug in, the car’s USB ports are illuminated and can reportedly charge your phone at a faster rate.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to announce exactly when this updated model range will become available to order in the UK, and hasn’t announced their pricing yet either. These details will be revealed in the coming months.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA has received praise for its styling and high levels of advanced technology, but as it is not as spacious or practical as the A-Class hatchback it is based on, it has been marked more harshly by the UK media. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 69%.

