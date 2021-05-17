Buy a Mercedes-Benz CLS from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz CLS is a large executive saloon based on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The current model arrived in the UK in the middle of 2018.

Mercedes-Benz refers to the CLS as a ‘four-door coupé’, which is simply marketing spin based on the CLS being lower and sleeker (and more expensive) than the E-Class saloon it’s based on. There is a higher-performance AMG model called the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53, which are not covered here. We are building a separate page for the CLS 53, so check back soon.

Now in its third generation, the latest CLS hasn’t quite captured buyer attention or media acclaim like the original model did back in 2004, when it stood out against a rather staid range of Mercedes saloons. These days, Mercedes has an enormous range of different models to suit every appetite, and some media reports have suggested that the CLS will not be replaced when production ends in a few years.

The Mercedes-Benz CLS has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media. It has received praise for its styling and high levels of advanced technology. However, its quite pricey compared to an equivalent E-Class and its sleeker styling compromises its general practicality, so consumer titles have marked the CLS more harshly than its E-Class siblings as a result.

A facelifted CLS is due to arrive in the UK in Summer 2021, which will consist of some tech upgrades and minor styling tweaks.

CLS highlights Comfortable long-distance cruiser

More space than an actual coupé

More glamorous than an E-Class

Lovely interior CLS lowlights Sleeker style restricts headroom

Limited powertrain choice, no electrification

Cabin tech still behind the entry-level A-Class

Pricey compared to the similar E-Class

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £58,940 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: N/A

Update due: Summer 2021

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + “The CLS gets the job of being a comfortable, spacious and refined long-distance cruiser done incredibly well. We have some qualms about the rear-end styling, but for most the car’s sleek looks will appeal strongly.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s super relaxing to drive and the sumptuous interior comes laden with kit. A new four-cylinder engine helps reduce the lofty price-tag, too.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Want to drive a luxury saloon with an added dash of glamour? Then the Mercedes-Benz CLS could be for you. This four-door coupe offers dramatic looks and smart detailing on the outside, but inside you’ll find seating for five, not to mention all the trappings you’d hope for in a luxury car.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic CLS 400d AMG Line

Score: 7 / 10

“You’d like the CLS’ enveloping, sophisticated cabin, I reckon. The car doesn’t have the headroom of a typical executive saloon in either front or back rows, but it’s got decent legroom and can accommodate a 6ft 3in driver without any sense of restrictiveness.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.9-litre diesel automatic 350d 4Matic AMG Line

Score: 8 / 10

“Buyers will be buying it for style, and there’s plenty of that in the Mercedes-Benz CLS. There’s also plenty in the A7. Four-wheel steering is an option on the Audi, however, and this could give it the dynamic edge over the stylish but straight-line-friendly CLS.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic CLS 400d AMG Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLS is an epically comfortable, appropriately wafty four-door coupe that’s loaded with interesting tech, a visually arresting interior and luxurious equipment levels.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic CLS 350d

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLS is a very attractive car, particularly when you put it alongside more run-of-the-mill saloons. It looks different, feels special inside and comes with an impressive standard equipment list. A varied range of powerful and efficient engines only adds to its range of abilities.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Saloon range

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLS is an attractive, fast and luxurious cruiser but its coupe styling makes it less practical than more traditional saloons.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Mercedes CLS is a good compromise between a coupe and a saloon. If you want something sleeker than a typical saloon, but need more space than in a regular coupe, the CLS is the car for you.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic CLS 400d AMG Line

“All in all the Mercedes-Benz CLS is as good as ever, with the latest tech ensuring it is as up to the minute as any car can be.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic CLS 450

“The CLS 450 should have a range of more than 600 miles and it remains a supremely stylish coupe-cum-GT with powertrain technology that is sure to be seen on other Mercedes models.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic CLS 400d

Score: 8 / 10

“Swift, desirable and luxurious, the latest CLS gives its rivals plenty to think about”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Range overview

“As big a generational step forwards as the E-Class, the Mercedes-Benz CLS’s only weak points are its limited engine range and the comparatively old technology compared to the new A-Class.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic CLS 450 AMG Line

“A creamy smooth big petrol engine is a novelty in the corporate sector, but this unit’s hybrid technology makes it very relevant.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“As an alternative to your usual saloon, the Mercedes-Benz CLS has lots of appeal. It’s not as cumbersome as an S-Class and feels more special than an E-Class, and is a much rarer sight too.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“This Mercedes impresses behind the wheel, not least thanks to its silky smooth engines on offer, which also come paired to a fantastic nine-speed automatic gearbox. It’s also a brilliant long-distance cruiser, being effortlessly comfortable on longer trips.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Drama and intrigue aplenty in this surprisingly spacious coupe.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Same waft, just with added style. A fine long-distance GT, if ever there was one.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Despite having four doors, you still trade practicality for style, but otherwise the Mercedes CLS offers great pace and tidy handling.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.1 / 10

“The CLS’s coupé style certainly adds buyer appeal over the E Class on which it’s based. You don’t lose out too much in terms of practicality, except for rear headroom and visibility. This is a very well equipped, luxurious, comfortable, refined and very safe car – a highly desirable and impressive machine.”

Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2018 95% ADULT OCCUPANT 90% CHILD OCCUPANT 77% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 62% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Mercedes-Benz CLS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the CLS is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLS, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | BMW 5 Series | BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Porsche Panamera | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90

